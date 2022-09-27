While it’s been known for several years that Amy Winehouse was courted to sing the theme song for the 2008 James Bond tentpole “Quantum of Solace,” franchise producer Barbara Broccoli opened up about the process for the first time during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Winehouse’s short-lived Bond experience is a small part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary “The Sound of 007,” which also references Radiohead’s scrapped theme song for “Spectre.”

