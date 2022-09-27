Read full article on original website
Bond Producer Recalls ‘Distressing’ Meeting With Amy Winehouse to Record ‘Quantum of Solace’ Theme Song: ‘It Was Very Sad’
While it’s been known for several years that Amy Winehouse was courted to sing the theme song for the 2008 James Bond tentpole “Quantum of Solace,” franchise producer Barbara Broccoli opened up about the process for the first time during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Winehouse’s short-lived Bond experience is a small part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary “The Sound of 007,” which also references Radiohead’s scrapped theme song for “Spectre.”
‘Blonde’ Sound Team on How Ana de Armas Perfected Marilyn Monroe’s Voice
Sound designer/re-recording mixer Leslie Shatz has used his finely tuned skills to service many movies, from cutting Yoda’s dialogue in “The Empire Strikes Back” to collaborating with Toto on David Lynch’s “Dune.” Yet with “Blonde” (now streaming on Netflix), based on author Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalized look at Marilyn Monroe’s life and death, he and filmmaker Andrew Dominik (“Killing Them Softly,” “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford”) reunite a third time to create a striking sonic experience.
Coolio Recorded ‘Futurama’ Revival Cameo as Kwanzaa-bot Weeks Before Death
“Futurama” executive producer David X. Cohen told TMZ that the rapper reprised his role as Kwanzaa-bot for the revival, even recording some new music as the character. ABC News Readies Weekly Streaming Version of 'Nightline' (EXCLUSIVE) 'Weird Al' Yankovic, LL Cool J, MC Hammer, Questlove Pay Tribute to Coolio:...
Björk Celebrates Kate Bush Resurgence, Slams Past Sexist Music Critics
Björk celebrated the resurgent success of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and slammed the sexist music critics who, decades ago, dismissed her and Bush in a new interview. Speaking to NME about how the current state of music differs from when she was first starting...
LCD Soundsystem Releases First Song in Five Years, ‘New Body Rhumba,’ From Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’
LCD Soundsystem has released their first single in over five years, “New Body Rhumba.”. The song features on the soundtrack of Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” which will be wide released in theaters on Nov. 25. The Brooklyn dance-rock band is hoping the song will be a major player in the Oscar race for best original song.
‘Give Space for Stories Often Ignored and Silenced:’ Jazmine Sullivan to Debut ‘Uplifting’ Song for Emmett ‘Till’ Biopic
Jazmine Sullivan will be lending her powerful vocals for the upcoming film, Till — Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. The soulful, “uplifting” R&B track, titled “Stand Up,” is set to release next Friday, ahead of the film’s premiere on Oct. 14. “I’m honored to...
