ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Bond Producer Recalls ‘Distressing’ Meeting With Amy Winehouse to Record ‘Quantum of Solace’ Theme Song: ‘It Was Very Sad’

While it’s been known for several years that Amy Winehouse was courted to sing the theme song for the 2008 James Bond tentpole “Quantum of Solace,” franchise producer Barbara Broccoli opened up about the process for the first time during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Winehouse’s short-lived Bond experience is a small part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary “The Sound of 007,” which also references Radiohead’s scrapped theme song for “Spectre.”
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘Blonde’ Sound Team on How Ana de Armas Perfected Marilyn Monroe’s Voice

Sound designer/re-recording mixer Leslie Shatz has used his finely tuned skills to service many movies, from cutting Yoda’s dialogue in “The Empire Strikes Back” to collaborating with Toto on David Lynch’s “Dune.” Yet with “Blonde” (now streaming on Netflix), based on author Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalized look at Marilyn Monroe’s life and death, he and filmmaker Andrew Dominik (“Killing Them Softly,” “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford”) reunite a third time to create a striking sonic experience.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
David Bowie
Person
Nile Rodgers
Person
Richie Sambora

Comments / 0

Community Policy