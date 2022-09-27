ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

TikTok says fake account removal increased 61% to 33.6M in Q2 2022

Covering the period from April 1 to June 30 this year, the report spans a wide gamut of self-reported data points around video and account takedowns, arguably most notable among them relating to that of fake accounts. TikTok reports that it removed 33.6 million fake accounts for the quarter, representing a 61% increase on the 20.8 million accounts it removed in the previous quarter. Looking further back to the corresponding second quarter last year shows that TikTok fake account removal rate has grown by more than 2,000% over 12 months.
TechCrunch

Detectify secures $10M more to expand its ethical hacking platform

Detectify was founded by four ethical hackers from Stockholm, including Carlsson, who realized the business potential in combining security research with automation. In an interview with TechCrunch, Carlsson pointed out that product development workflows have changed dramatically over the past few years, with new teams within organizations spinning up internet-facing apps and adding potentially vulnerable assets to their employer’s environment. The trend toward low- and no-code tools has lowered the app development barrier to entry, but it’s also made the jobs of security specialists that much harder.
TechCrunch

Hacker breaches Fast Company systems to send offensive Apple News notifications

In a statement, Fast Company said that a threat actor breached the company’s content management system (CMS) on Tuesday, giving them access to the publication’s Apple News account. The hacker used this access to send two “obscene and racist” push notifications to Apple News subscribers, prompting shocked users to post screenshots on Twitter. It’s not clear how many users received the notifications before they were deleted.
TechCrunch

TestGrid is a ‘one-stop shop’ for testing apps at scale

Created by a developer who needed to test apps at scale, TestGrid is an on-demand platform that lets users run tests on websites and apps across browsers and operating systems. The startup, which is launching today and can be used on premise or in the cloud, alleviates the hassle of finding and scaling physical and cloud infrastructure for testing. Its clients range in size from startups to Fortune 500 companies, and come from a wide variety of sectors, like banking, financial services and insurance, e-commerce, manufacturing, logistics and healthcare.
getnews.info

ZTE Security Policy Assures Clients of Secure Network Products

Communication networks must be robust, particularly as the extent, variety, and complexity of today’s cybersecurity threats grow tremendously. Leading in the telecommunication industry, ZTE Corporation places a premium on security and has created an effective governance framework that encompasses the whole product life span. In this way, ZTE security policy assures clients of secure network products, contributing to the establishment of a reliable communication network.
TechCrunch

TikTok breaks records as top grossing app in Q3, as overall app store revenue declines

These new findings, in a report published today by Sensor Tower, see TikTok again becoming the highest-grossing app in the world even as the overall market is seeing a slight decline. However, the report does combine TikTok revenue with its Chinese version, known as Douyin — so it’s technically the revenue generated by the two apps offering the same feature set of short-form, vertical videos — not one.
Interesting Engineering

Due to a lack of popularity Google will be ending Stadia in January

Google announced today that it will be shutting down Stadia, its cloud gaming service. The service will be live until January 18, 2023. The company will be issuing a refund on Stadia hardware that gamers purchased through its Google store, along with add-on content and games bought from the Stadia store. The refunds will be issued in mid-January, the company stated. The only non-refundable software is the Stadia Pro, which is not eligible for a refund.
TechCrunch

Aiven’s first acquisition is Kafkawize, an open source data governance tool for Kafka

The acquisition comes amid a renewed focus on the security of open source software, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently warning of legal action against any organization that failed to patch the much-publicized Log4j flaw which emerged last year. Elsewhere, a new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill called the Securing Open Source Software Act emerged last week to help bolster open source software, particularly in relation to how it’s leveraged in federal agencies.
TechCrunch

Square now supports Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhones

The Jack Dorsey-led company said that merchants can open the Square POS app, initiate the sale and present the iPhone to customers to complete the payment. Block first launched this feature for merchants as a trial in June. Now, it is rolling out Tap to Pay on iPhones for all U.S.-based merchants.
TechCrunch

Hear game-changing AI and ML leaders at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit

Over the course of the summit, you’ll hear from 18 of the the most influential and forward-thinking leaders in AI, data science, engineering and ML. We’re highlighting just three today, but be sure to check out all the speakers and learn more about them. Pro tip: This is...
TechCrunch

It’s a sprint, not a marathon

The road to the home robot is littered with fine intentions from companies large (Sony) and small (Anki, etc.). For decades, robots have been a kind of industry shorthand for forward-thinking innovation. Want the world (and, more importantly, shareholders) to know you’re focused on the future? Roll a robot out at your press conference, and who cares if it ever comes out?
TechCrunch

The unbearable lightness of being asset-light

The fundamental definition of a two-sided marketplace is some sort of platform through which buyers transact with sellers, or, alternately, “demand” transacts with “supply” (two-sided is considered to be the most “classic” marketplace structure, though three-sided and n-sided marketplaces exist, too). The marketplace itself can be a digital platform, technological or human middleman, or even a location, and its value is determined by how efficiently and effectively it facilitates transactions, and, if you’re an investor, how quickly the marketplace is growing, how much money the marketplace itself makes (“rake”), and how defensible it is from potentially competitive marketplaces and disintermediation, among other things.
TechCrunch

Here are all of the new features and updates coming to Google Maps

The company says all of the features announced today are part of its efforts to build a visual-first Maps experience to help users navigate the world more naturally. The upcoming Immersive View feature, which Google first announced at I/O in May, is designed to help you plan ahead and get a deeper understanding of a city before you visit it. Immersive view leverages a combination of computer vision and AI technology to fuse together Street view and aerial imagery with what the weather, traffic and crowds will be like on a given day and time. The feature allows users to explore by visually soaring over an area to see what it may look like. Using predictive modeling, Immersive view automatically learns historical trends to determine what an area will be like tomorrow, next week or even next mont.
hypebeast.com

Intel Launches 13th-Gen CPU Family With Speeds of Up to 5.8 GHz

After nearly a decade of development, Intel revealed its 13th Gen Raptor Lake processor family at Tuesday’s Intel Innovation 2022 event. The announcement was led by the Intel Core i9-13900K, which the company lauds as the “world’s fastest desktop processor.”. The new generation of flagship processors come...
TechCrunch

Amazon’s latest Halo device is a bedside sleep tracker

At today’s big virtual event, Amazon added a new product to the line. The Halo Rise is a sleep tracker, though it swaps the whole wearable thing for a design that sits on a bedside table. It’s not dissimilar from Google’s most recent Nest Hub in that respect — though the $129 Rise is very much purpose built.
