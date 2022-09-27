Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Police: South Business Drive reopened to motorists
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has given an update regarding the crash on South Business Drive. According to officers, the road is open to motorists. No further details were provided. Sheboygan PD investigates crash, asks drivers to avoid S. Business Dr. THURSDAY, 9/29/2022, 6:15 p.m. SHEBOYGAN,...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Disabled trailer removed, HWY 23 reopened in Sheboygan Co.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the disabled trailer that closed off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are reopened on Highway 23 and the disabled trailer has been removed from the area. There is no...
CBS 58
Sheboygan man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sheboygan police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Sept. 29 around 4:57p.m. According to police, a 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man was riding his motorcycle north on S. Business at 14th when he crashed into the back of a car that was coming up to a traffic light at 14th and Indiana.
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist dies after hitting traffic at Sheboygan stop light
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police say the victim was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for the traffic light at S. 14th St. and Indiana Ave. The motorcyclist wasn’t able to negotiate and stop in time and crashed into the back of one of the vehicles.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Falls Man Dead Following Motorcycle Crash
A motorcycle crash in Sheboygan yesterday afternoon left one man dead. The Sheboygan Police Department is reporting that the 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man was traveling North on South Business Drive yesterday afternoon. Traffic stopped as the light turned at the intersection with South 14th Street and Indiana Avenue, but the...
wxerfm.com
Random Lake’s Jolly Good Among Top 16 in Wisconsin’s “Coolest Things” Contest
A local soft drink maker and packager has made the cut of the top 16 “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin” contest presented by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and the Johnson Financial Group. The annual contest which has become a popular event is now in the round of 16 bracket…also known as “Manufacturing Madness” in the tournament-style contest of noteworthy Wisconsin products.
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
wxerfm.com
Landlord Training Offered by City of Sheboygan
There’s more to being a landlord than just owning and renting a property. There are legal requirements that can cause problems if either the landlord or the tenant aren’t fully informed. The City of Sheboygan is making sure that anyone interested can be educated through a Landlord Training...
WBAY Green Bay
50-50 Factory Outlet store in Fond du Lac closing
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - After bringing joy to shoppers in Fond du Lac for three-plus decades, a popular party supply store is set to close. The 50-50 outlet store, with four locations across the state, is going out of business. 50-50 has been in business for nearly 40...
Man Arrested in Wisconsin For Flashing His Junk at Restaurant
Imagine you're taking the family out for dinner, and you see WAY TOO MUCH at the restaurant. I'm not talking the dessert tray being brought out when you are stuffed...by the way, why do they always do that? No, this is more like getting a "tiny" peek at something that would ruin your appetite.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Woman loses everything in town of Cedarburg house fire
CEDARBURG — It was just about one year ago that Joy Johnson rushed to the side of a friend — her veterinarian — whose home burned, asking if there was anything she could do. Now it’s the veterinarian asking Johnson what she needs after a fast-moving fire...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
pleasantviewrealty.com
W5910 Plateau Road Elkhart Lake WI
Must see home 1/2 mile outside of the Village of Elkhart Lake on a quiet cul de sac. The main level open floor plan includes the kitchen, dining, living room and sun room. The kitchen has quartz countertops, a food prep sink and new stove. Enjoy the gas fireplace in the living room or the views out of the sun room. Step out of the sunroom to the upper deck and patio. A mud room, bathroom and bedroom/ den complete the first floor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee I-794 ramp removal proposed, 'they're clearly obsolete'
MILWAUKEE - In the next decade, I-794 is due for some upgrades. The full scope of the project has yet to be determined, but a veteran real estate developer is saying the city should remove some ramps to help spur downtown development. There are a lot of ideas when it...
wearegreenbay.com
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
seehafernews.com
Road Construction to Effect Traffic Flow in Sheboygan Falls
A road construction project will be causing some issues in Sheboygan Falls this week. Those who travel into Sheboygan Falls using Highway 32 are being advised that the right turn lane from the southbound side of the highway to westbound Highway C will be closed. The nature of the work...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
