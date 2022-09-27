Read full article on original website
House south of Billings completely destroyed by early morning fire
A house in the hills south of the Yellowstone River in Billings was completely destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. Multiple reports said flames could be seen from miles.
Travelers encouraged to arrive early as staffing shortages cause long lines at Billings airport
BILLINGS, Mont. - Staffing shortages at the Billings airport are causing long lines for travelers. The airport is seeing shortages for staffing at airline ticket counters and TSA, which has caused some people to miss their flights. If you have a flight out of the Billings Logan International Airport, you...
Nearly 15 train car derailment in East Bridger
BRIDGER, Mont. -- A nearly 15 car train derailment happened last night in Carbon County near the East Bridger and South River Roads. Maggie Karas, the Disaster and Emergency Service Public Information Officer for Carbon County, tells us the cause of the derailment is still under investigation and there are multiple agencies currently trying to clean up the area.
Car break-ins near Billings West High School causing frustrations
Friday did not get off to a good start for Nadia Stryker. Someone had broken into her brand new Jeep overnight.
Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand
Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
Major commercial developments key to continued Billings West End growth
Billings' West End is littered with construction these days, but some of it is causing more excitement than frustration.
RiverStone Health shares new WIC national income eligibility guidelines
BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health announced WIC has revised its national income eligibility guidelines. Under the new guidelines, a household of four is eligible for assistance if their income is below $51,338 a year, and a two-person household is eligible with income of no more than $33,875 annually. WIC benefits...
Water board in Worden and Ballantine drilled and tested five wells in effort to bring drinkable tap water to area
WORDEN, Mont. - Residents in Worden and Ballantine haven't been able to drink their tap water for about three years because of nitrates in the water. The Worden Ballentine Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District dug five test wells as part of their effort to make the tap water drinkable again.
New downtown Billings crosswalk aiming to improve safety for pedestrians
Montana avenue and 24th street in Billings is tough place to cross the street for pedestrians. A brand new cross walk that was unveiled today aims to change that.
BREAKING: Billings Police are Investigating an Intense Armed Carjacking
According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, they are requesting the public's help in investigating an armed carjacking that took place on the corner of 11th Avenue North and North 30th Street at around 12:43 this afternoon (09/30). Police state that the victim was held at gunpoint and...
Billings police looking for armed carjacking suspect
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are looking for the suspect of an armed carjacking on N 30th St. At 12:43 pm, the suspect approached the victim, pointed a handgun and used pepper spray while taking the victim’s SUV, the Billings Police Department reports. The suspect is described as being...
City Council awards 2021 Public Safey Mil Levy to Low Barrier shelters this winter
BILLINGS, Mont. - Earlier this month, organizations specializing in preventative care for homelessness, substance abuse and mental health crisis attended a City Hall meeting to propose why they should receive money from 2021 public safety mil. This week, city council has chosen two organizations to be awarded funds. The Continuum...
MSUB cross country places 2 in top 10 at Montana Open
MISSOULA — Kaylee Dalling and Bryant Edgerton of Montana State Billings had top 10 finishes Friday at the Montana Open cross country meet. Dalling placed eighth in the women's 5K race, while Edgerton took ninth in the men's 8K. There were 17 participants in the men's race and 20...
Billings firefighters respond to reported structure fire in the Heights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters responded to a reported fire in the Heights Thursday afternoon. The Billings Fire Department says a structure fire was reported on the 1100 block of Mary St. The fire was outside of the house, and no injuries were reported in relation to the fire. Not much...
Update: Missing kayaker found safe in Rosebud County
Larry Grine of Arizona was identified in the Laurel area on Sept. 16-17 through his cell phone. On Sept. 20, he was identified by cell phone near the Gritty Stone Fishing Access point near Worden.
Montana cross country competitors dominate home meet
MISSOULA — Getting to compete in front of its fans for the first time this season Friday, the Montana cross country team did not disappoint, recording major personal bests and many of the meet's top times. The Grizzlies were competing against athletes from nearby MSU-Billings and Providence (Great Falls).
Child on bike possibly hit by car 1500 block Central Avenue
Update Tuesday, September 27, 2022 8:30am: Police confirm a child was hit by a car at 16th and Central but does not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Drivers still being asked to slow down in area. Billings Fire and the BPD are on scene of...
Billings Central stays unbeaten with win over Laurel
LAUREL — No one needs to tell Kade Boyd and the rest of the Billings Central football team how much a win over rival Laurel really means. The Class A powers have been duking it out in a history that dates back decades and many, many deep playoff runs. Recently, that's included a Laurel-won showdown in the 2020 state championship and a further win by the Locomotives last season nearly a year to the day Friday.
When will it freeze in the Billings area?
While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
Thrift Shop Treasure. A Rare, Vintage Sofa Was Found in Billings
Like many of you, I belong to a number of various local Facebook "For Sale" pages, so perhaps this amazing blue couch has already appeared in your feed. If not, you've got to check out this retro (and highly collectible) baby blue couch that recently hit the market in Billings.
