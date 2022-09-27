ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Nearly 15 train car derailment in East Bridger

BRIDGER, Mont. -- A nearly 15 car train derailment happened last night in Carbon County near the East Bridger and South River Roads. Maggie Karas, the Disaster and Emergency Service Public Information Officer for Carbon County, tells us the cause of the derailment is still under investigation and there are multiple agencies currently trying to clean up the area.
BRIDGER, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, MT
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
Laurel, MT
Business
yourbigsky.com

Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand

Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#Realtor#Interest Rates#Business Industry#Linus Business#Laurel Billings
KULR8

Billings police looking for armed carjacking suspect

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are looking for the suspect of an armed carjacking on N 30th St. At 12:43 pm, the suspect approached the victim, pointed a handgun and used pepper spray while taking the victim’s SUV, the Billings Police Department reports. The suspect is described as being...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KULR8

MSUB cross country places 2 in top 10 at Montana Open

MISSOULA — Kaylee Dalling and Bryant Edgerton of Montana State Billings had top 10 finishes Friday at the Montana Open cross country meet. Dalling placed eighth in the women's 5K race, while Edgerton took ninth in the men's 8K. There were 17 participants in the men's race and 20...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana cross country competitors dominate home meet

MISSOULA — Getting to compete in front of its fans for the first time this season Friday, the Montana cross country team did not disappoint, recording major personal bests and many of the meet's top times. The Grizzlies were competing against athletes from nearby MSU-Billings and Providence (Great Falls).
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Child on bike possibly hit by car 1500 block Central Avenue

Update Tuesday, September 27, 2022 8:30am: Police confirm a child was hit by a car at 16th and Central but does not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Drivers still being asked to slow down in area. Billings Fire and the BPD are on scene of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Central stays unbeaten with win over Laurel

LAUREL — No one needs to tell Kade Boyd and the rest of the Billings Central football team how much a win over rival Laurel really means. The Class A powers have been duking it out in a history that dates back decades and many, many deep playoff runs. Recently, that's included a Laurel-won showdown in the 2020 state championship and a further win by the Locomotives last season nearly a year to the day Friday.
LAUREL, MT
yourbigsky.com

When will it freeze in the Billings area?

While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy