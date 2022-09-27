Read full article on original website
Thursday night high school football scores
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local high school football games were rescheduled to Thursday night due to threatening weather. Here are the final scores of the Thursday night games: Northeast Tennessee Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20 Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27 Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21 Southwest Virginia Narrows 29, Holston 27 Northwood […]
Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
Glade Spring, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
I love a (homecoming) parade…
In 1932, Harry Richman composed and sang a song called “I Love a Parade.” Little did Richman know that years later that as people gather for a parade to celebrate many different things, the song automatically pops into the mind of those attending. On Thursday evening, the song...
Jr. Cyclones stun Greeneville on final drive of game
Football coaches always preach that the game is never over until it’s over. That lesson proved valuable on Wednesday evening at Citizens Bank Stadium as the T.A. Dugger Jr. Cyclones scored with four seconds left in the contest to stun the visiting Greeneville Middle School Greene Devils 22-16. Greeneville...
Cyclones defeat conference foe East for Homecoming victory
The Elizabethton Cyclones were looking to bring a lot of energy early to build a big lead to avoid any letdown for the culmination of Homecoming Week 2022 when they hosted the Sullivan East Patriots at Citizens Bank Stadium. Running out to a 49-14 halftime lead, the Cyclones never looked...
The night the lights go on in Jonesborough: Crockett stadium set for Friday homecoming game
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for homecoming, the David Crockett High School Pioneer football team will race onto a field Friday of brand new synthetic turf, under just completed banks of LED lights. It’s the first major upgrade to the 51-year-old school’s stadium and will allow Pioneer fans to witness the team’s first […]
Big Stone Gap, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend
With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.
Betsy Cadets make history
EHS Navy National Defense Cadet Corps made history by competing in the program’s first marksmanship competition. On Saturday, Sept. 24, cadets Holly Galyon, Summer Miller, Joubran El Helou and Rylee Phillips traveled to the Tennessee National Guard Armory in Rogersville to shoot in Volunteer High School’s “Season Opener” match. The cadets were shooting against 23 teams from Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The EHS Cadets represented the unit and school well in their first marksmanship competition. Cadet Holly Galyon finished as the team’s high shooter.
32,000 expected to attend Country Thunder concert at BMS
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music fans are looking ahead to the weekend for the second year of the Country Thunder Music Festival, which looks likely to follow in last year’s rainy footsteps. The two-day concert at Bristol Motor Speedway features East Tennessee-native Morgan Wallen as well as Jason Aldean in the lineup. Tickets are […]
Happy Valley High School placed on ‘soft lockdown’ after report of threats
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to Happy Valley High School on Thursday after a report of a student making threats to harm other students. According to a release from the CCSO, the incident was reported at 12:45 p.m., and the high school was placed on a ‘soft lockdown’ while […]
‘They have hearts that are just unbelievable’ | Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week is a bye week for the Tennessee Volunteers football team, and some of the players were using that extra time to volunteer in the community. On Wednesday, Vols football players showed up unannounced to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “They have hearts that...
Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
Wind Advisory including Avery County, NC at 318 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022
GAZ010-017-018-026-028-029-NCZ033-035-053-063>065-068-501>510- SCZ008-010>013-019-101>109-300330- Rabun-Habersham-Stephens-Franklin-Hart-Elbert-Avery-Alexander- Buncombe-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson-Cleveland- Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell-Burke Mountains-Greater Burke- McDowell Mountains-Eastern McDowell-Rutherford Mountains- Greater Rutherford-Polk Mountains-Eastern Polk-Cherokee-Anderson- Abbeville-Laurens-Union SC-Greenwood-Oconee Mountains- Pickens Mountains-Greenville Mountains-Greater Oconee- Greater Pickens-Central Greenville-Southern Greenville- Northern Spartanburg-Southern Spartanburg- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Cornelia, Demorest, Clarkesville, Hollywood, Boydville, Toccoa,. Royston, Gumlog, Lavonia,...
Hellen Beatrice Keller Johnston
Hellen Beatrice Keller Johnston, a life we loved, quietly and peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord on September 30, 2022 at Sycamore Springs of Elizabethton, Tenn. Hellen was born on December 3, 1923 to the late George Keller and Grace Hoss Keller in the Shell Creek community where she made her home until moving to Elizabethton.
Crews work throughout Sunday night and Monday morning to clear storm damage, restore power
ELIZABETHTON — A Sunday evening storm rolled through Carter County, causing lots of trees to fall, resulting in power outages and blocked roads. Workers from the Carter County Highway Department and the Elizabethton Electric Department worked throughout the night to make repairs before the Monday workday started. The storm...
Lady Pioneers take 3-1 victory over Lady Cyclones
As volleyball season rolls toward conference tournament time, the Elizabethton Lady Cyclones were looking to pick up some momentum as they played host to the Crockett Lady Pioneers inside John Treadway Gym. Falling behind 2-0, including a lengthy second set battle that ended in Crockett’s favor 33-31, the Lady Cyclones...
Jeff William Kyte
Jeff William Kyte, 85, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was the son of the late Edward and Edyth Shell Kyte. Jeff was a 60+ year Mason, a four-time pastmaster and Shriner. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, family, friends and Masonic...
Lakeway Christian Schools looking toward long-term expansion
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It has been two years since Lakeway Christian Schools from Morristown first opened by the Tri-Cities Airport, taking over for the failing Tri-Cities Christian School. Under Lakeway, the new school became the Tri-Cities Christian Academy. The move north from Hamblen County positioned Lakeway for more growth. It did not take […]
