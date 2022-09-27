Auburn Gresham’s Jamaican Jerk Villa Moves Into Larger Location On 79th Street, With Restaurant And Bar Opening Next Spring

Read full article on original website
DELICIOUS 😋🤤 I love their food, and the sauce A1 the best ever. Prices did increase, but I would pay for the quality. The area sucks, I don't see myself sitting in that part of town. The sides, I don't care for, i haven't tried the oxtails, my brother says it's the bum. Anywho, you would love the food. I keep forgetting the name of the ranch packets name, it wasn't salty. Good food & congrats, I miss it.
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
blockclubchicago.org
She Makes The Food, He Roasts The Beans: Couple Opens Tasa Coffee Roasters In West Humboldt Park
WEST HUMBOLDT PARK — A couple’s pandemic passion project has grown into a business. Tasa Coffee Roasters opened Sept. 2 at 4136 W. North Ave. Neighbors can order food made by Jackie Marquez, including slow-roasted Cuban sandwiches and handmade empanadas. There’s also coffee with beans roasted in-house by her husband, Pierre Marquez, including the shop’s signature coconut-lavender iced latte topped with foam.
blockclubchicago.org
Logan Square’s Vanishing Workers Cottages Will Be Highlighted At A Walking Tour Next Month
LOGAN SQUARE — Neighbors can learn about Logan Square’s historical workers cottages during an upcoming tour led by a local historian. The Chicago Workers Cottage Initiative, a group formed to promote the preservation of workers cottages across Chicago, is hosting a series of free Logan Square tours in October to highlight workers cottages in the neighborhood and their ties to the city’s history.
blockclubchicago.org
Ghost Bike Installed In River West For Sam Bell, Bicyclist Killed On Milwaukee Avenue
RIVER WEST — The family and friends of Sam Bell celebrated his life with a ghost bike and vigil Thursday at the River West intersection where a driver killed him in early September. Christina Whitehouse, of Bike Lane Uprising, assisted Bell’s loved ones in organizing the vigil, and more...
Man, 31, shot inside South Loop residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot inside of a residence in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon. At about 3:59 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside of a residence in the 2000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center. The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene. According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old...
blockclubchicago.org
Empty Bottle’s ‘Thee Best Western’ Block Party Returns Saturday To Celebrate Chicago’s Longest Street
UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — The Empty Bottle’s Western Avenue-themed block party returns this weekend with live bands, craft vendors, food from local restaurants — and a dunk tank. Thee Best Western Block Party runs noon-8 p.m. Saturday on Cortez Street and Western Avenue outside the Empty Bottle, 1035...
blockclubchicago.org
Andersonville’s Vase And Vessel Expands To Offer Wider Selection Of Home Goods By Local Artists
ANDERSONVILLE — A couple who sells plants and pottery at the Andersonville Galleria is opening their own store down the street with an expanded selection of home decor made by local artists. Vase and Vessel, 5135 N. Clark St., opened last week and will celebrate its grand opening during...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
Austin Weekly News
Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer
The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
Where is the best place to get a Chicago hot dog?
Just as the title says. New here in Chicago, I know that the hot dog here is famous and must try, want to hear the local recommendations here. PepeTheMule: Jr's red hots. lkvwfurry: Clark St. Dog. The Weiner Circle. Superdawg. Byron's. Or Portillos in a pinch https://chicago.eater.com/maps/best-hot-dogs-chicago-restaurants.
Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
WGNtv.com
South Side eatery serving up Chicago classics
Fabulous Freddie’s on 31st is a family-owned, women-led Southside eatery that has been serving up Chicago classics for over 30 years. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down one of their signature burgers is co-owner Denise Bertucci. 701 W. 31st Street. Facebook @freddieson31st. Instagram @freddieson31st. Twitter @freddieson31st.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
Rogers Park Tent City Residents Served Fake Eviction Notices That Promised To Move Them To Fancy Hotel: ‘Don’t Do That To Us’
ROGERS PARK — Residents of a Far North Side tent city were given fake eviction notices this week as part of an apparent stunt from a college student linked to a political gadfly challenging the incumbent aldermen. The one-page notices titled “Maria Hadden’s Five Day Notice To Vacate” were...
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
blockclubchicago.org
Obama Center Road Work Will Cause Big Traffic Changes Starting Monday
WOODLAWN — More major traffic changes are coming in and around Jackson Park starting next week as crews overhaul the road layout for the Obama Presidential Center, officials said. A mix of short- and long-term closures, lane reductions and other traffic changes will go into effect Monday, according to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night. Police say the man, 24, was near a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 7:53 p.m. when he was hit in the chest and arm by gunfire. The victim took himself...
