Florida State

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. Hours after weakening to a tropical depression while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength...
FLORIDA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely an hour...
FLORIDA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Virginia students protest Gov. Youngkin's transgender policies

McLEAN, Va. — Student activists held school walkouts Tuesday across Virginia to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model...
VIRGINIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State auditor general finds minor issues in audit of Bradford Woods Volunteer Fire Company Relief Association

An audit of the Bradford Woods Volunteer Fire Company Relief Association found three minor issues. Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor Sept. 27 announced the findings of volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in 18 counties throughout the commonwealth. “Relief associations provide vital support to Pennsylvania’s dedicated first responders,” DeFoor said in...
BRADFORD WOODS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Three sentenced in $87 million Medicaid fraud scheme

Three people who were part of a sophisticated, $87 million health care fraud scheme were sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Pittsburgh. The three were among a total of 16 people charged for billing Pennsylvania Medicaid for in-home health care for services that were never performed. Fifteen of those people have now been convicted, the government said. The other person died while the case was pending.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

How to apply for a Pa. property tax or rent rebate

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s rent and property tax rebate program — which helps older and disabled residents offset the rising cost of housing — got a major, one-time boost this year as part of the state budget. But as Spotlight PA reported in a new investigation, fewer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

