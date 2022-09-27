Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. Hours after weakening to a tropical depression while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely an hour...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Virginia students protest Gov. Youngkin's transgender policies
McLEAN, Va. — Student activists held school walkouts Tuesday across Virginia to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Family of pedestrian struck and killed by bus Downtown sues Pittsburgh Regional Transit
The estate of a woman who was struck and killed by a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus Downtown this year filed a lawsuit against the agency on Thursday. Dal Maya Rai, 64, of Whitehall, was struck at Liberty and Sixth avenues around 6:15 a.m. Jan. 11. A complaint filed in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mehmet Oz picks up key endorsement from national business organization for his ‘pro-growth’ views
When it comes to who should be a voice for Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate for the next six years, the world’s largest business organization has chosen Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced it was endorsing Oz in the hotly contested race against...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State auditor general finds minor issues in audit of Bradford Woods Volunteer Fire Company Relief Association
An audit of the Bradford Woods Volunteer Fire Company Relief Association found three minor issues. Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor Sept. 27 announced the findings of volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in 18 counties throughout the commonwealth. “Relief associations provide vital support to Pennsylvania’s dedicated first responders,” DeFoor said in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Three sentenced in $87 million Medicaid fraud scheme
Three people who were part of a sophisticated, $87 million health care fraud scheme were sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Pittsburgh. The three were among a total of 16 people charged for billing Pennsylvania Medicaid for in-home health care for services that were never performed. Fifteen of those people have now been convicted, the government said. The other person died while the case was pending.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
How to apply for a Pa. property tax or rent rebate
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s rent and property tax rebate program — which helps older and disabled residents offset the rising cost of housing — got a major, one-time boost this year as part of the state budget. But as Spotlight PA reported in a new investigation, fewer...
