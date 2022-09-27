ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

golfmagic.com

Billy Horschel believes LIV Golfers received "bad information" when leaving Tour

Billy Horschel believes some players who moved to LIV Golf were given "bad information" and led down the wrong path by their own teams. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Horschel addressed the current debate on the Saudi-backed series gaining world ranking points. This is a...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Billy Horschel reveals the 'danger' of having his wife caddie for him this week

Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Billy Horschel is playing in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship without his usual caddie, Mark Fulcher. But that doesn't mean the seven-time PGA Tour winner doesn't have a familiar face on his bag in Scotland. During a mid-round interview with the DP World...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Adam Scott tells LIV Golf's Cameron Smith to "MAKE ME AN OFFER!"

Adam Scott says Cameron Smith is "more than welcome" to make him an offer to join his LIV Golf team ahead of 2023. Scott, 42, has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in recent months, especially with a number of Australians having already jumped ship such as Open champion Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones.
GOLF
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Golf, FL
Golf.com

Pro is disqualified on 1st hole — because of rule sometimes not in play

To Blake Abercrombie’s defense, the rule he oh so painfully broke is sometimes no infraction at all. Though, of course, sometimes it is. As first reported by the Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French this week, Abercrombie was playing the first hole at a DP World Tour Q School first stage event last week, he used a rangefinder, and he was booted. We know your question.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s dad mishits, and hot mics DO NOT miss his 2-word reaction

Gerry McIlroy swung, then swore, though his son has likely seen and heard this before. For one, Rory McIlroy said his dad’s a talker. Earlier this week, a reporter had asked the young Mac if his pop was the “perfect playing partner” — to which Rory replied: “At times, yes.”
GOLF
Person
Phil Mickelson
Golf.com

10 ways to own par-5s without having to overpower them

Par-5s are simultaneously a challenge and an opportunity. Given they’re the longest holes, things can go south quickly if you don’t plan well. But on the other hand, short par-5s can provide excellent par or birdie opportunities — and one really good shot can make the remainder of the hole so much easier. The key, though, on any three-shotter is thinking your way through the hole. Here are 10 ways to better manage par-5s:
GOLF
Golf.com

Tom Kim describes his unique walk to the 1st tee for his Presidents Cup singles match

The last few months have been quite a ride for Tom Kim, let alone the last two weeks. It was only six months ago that Kim, a 20-year-old born in South Korea, had no status on the PGA Tour. He accepted Special Temporary Membership after the Open Championship, and then won the Wyndham Championship in August, securing his Tour card through 2024 and earning a berth in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, where he made it to the BMW Championship.
GOLF
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: Is now a good time to try a new golf ball?

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. How do I know when it’s the right time to try a new golf ball? – Ryan W., Iowa. When it comes to...
GOLF
#Trump National Doral
Golf.com

Pro shoots 52 at St. Andrews — on the back nine

Less than a month ago, Alexander Knappe won the B-NL Challenge Trophy. It was the German pro’s second Challenge Tour victory of 2022 and boosted him into first place on the tour’s order of merit. He’s assured a promotion onto the DP World Tour for the upcoming season, where the 33-year-old will hope to for his best year yet.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family

The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week. Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend. "Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a...
NBA
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard: Who’s leading after Round 1

The Masters. The PGA Championship. The U.S. Open. The Open Championship. And the Sanderson Farms Championship. All majors to Davis Riley. They’re playing the Sanderson at the Country Club of Jackson, in Jackson, Miss., Riley is born and raised in Hattiesburg, about 90 minutes south, and this week is as big as they come. “Yeah, anytime I can get close to home and be back in Mississippi, it’s special,” Riley said Wednesday. “Sanderson Farms was one of the first tournaments that I got one of my first PGA starts at, so it’s always had a special place in my heart, and this is my fifth major, so it’s definitely one I’ve had chalked up on the calendar and would have liked to have a chance to win at one day.” On that front, he’s a quarter of the way home.
JACKSON, MS
Golf.com

‘I threw in the towel’: This pro had a bizarre 3 days at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Thomas Pieters, fresh off a 65, felt pretty good about himself. Rough weather was coming, but he was glad to get Carnoustie out of the way. Pieters opened the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at wicked Carnoustie on Thursday, which meant he’d get Kingsbarns on Friday and St. Andrews’ Old Course on Saturday, which would set the stage for the Old Course again on Sunday.
GOLF
Golf.com

Pro overhead-tosses club into the woods. Then it got a little awkward

What’s not to like about the video of Emiliano Grillo making the rounds?. For 10 seconds, you’re overwhelmed. We’ll start in chronological order. — There was the swing. Grillo is one of the best movers of irons — over three seasons, from 2018-19 to 2020-21, Grillo finished third, 13th and 12th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green — and from the naked eye, everything looked right on his tee shot on Friday on the 146-yard, par-3 13th at the Country Club of Jackson.
GOLF

