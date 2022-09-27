Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Golf.com
Patrick Reed refiles defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee, adds 3 more golf journalists
Patrick Reed has withdrawn his $750 million defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee from Texas federal court — only to refile and add new defendants in the state of Florida. First reported by The Athletic, attorney Larry Klayman on Wednesday refiled Reed’s suit in the Middle...
golfmagic.com
Billy Horschel believes LIV Golfers received "bad information" when leaving Tour
Billy Horschel believes some players who moved to LIV Golf were given "bad information" and led down the wrong path by their own teams. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Horschel addressed the current debate on the Saudi-backed series gaining world ranking points. This is a...
Golf Digest
Billy Horschel reveals the 'danger' of having his wife caddie for him this week
Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Billy Horschel is playing in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship without his usual caddie, Mark Fulcher. But that doesn't mean the seven-time PGA Tour winner doesn't have a familiar face on his bag in Scotland. During a mid-round interview with the DP World...
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott tells LIV Golf's Cameron Smith to "MAKE ME AN OFFER!"
Adam Scott says Cameron Smith is "more than welcome" to make him an offer to join his LIV Golf team ahead of 2023. Scott, 42, has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in recent months, especially with a number of Australians having already jumped ship such as Open champion Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf.com
Pro is disqualified on 1st hole — because of rule sometimes not in play
To Blake Abercrombie’s defense, the rule he oh so painfully broke is sometimes no infraction at all. Though, of course, sometimes it is. As first reported by the Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French this week, Abercrombie was playing the first hole at a DP World Tour Q School first stage event last week, he used a rangefinder, and he was booted. We know your question.
Why is LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's logo on volunteers' clothing at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship?
JACKSON, Miss. — Volunteers are a vital part of any golf tournament. They help with numerous aspects that can’t be seen on TV, like crowd control and helping to locate golf balls and keeping score. Volunteers are also given similar clothing so they can be located easily and look similar.
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s dad mishits, and hot mics DO NOT miss his 2-word reaction
Gerry McIlroy swung, then swore, though his son has likely seen and heard this before. For one, Rory McIlroy said his dad’s a talker. Earlier this week, a reporter had asked the young Mac if his pop was the “perfect playing partner” — to which Rory replied: “At times, yes.”
Golf.com
Copy this pro’s putting game to challenge your friends and dial-in your short putts
Nick Hardy, who we already wrote about once on this site today thanks to a couple of key tips he picked up, knows the man he’s chasing very well. Thomas Detry co-leads the Sanderson Farms Championship (along with Mackenzie Hughes) through 36 holes, which is three clear of Hardy, who is tied for seventh.
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf.com
10 ways to own par-5s without having to overpower them
Par-5s are simultaneously a challenge and an opportunity. Given they’re the longest holes, things can go south quickly if you don’t plan well. But on the other hand, short par-5s can provide excellent par or birdie opportunities — and one really good shot can make the remainder of the hole so much easier. The key, though, on any three-shotter is thinking your way through the hole. Here are 10 ways to better manage par-5s:
Golf.com
How to watch the Sanderson Farms Championship on Thursday: Round 1 live coverage
The new PGA Tour season continues this week with the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 1 on TV or online. After a one-week hiatus for the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, the PGA Tour season resumes at The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.
Golf.com
Tom Kim describes his unique walk to the 1st tee for his Presidents Cup singles match
The last few months have been quite a ride for Tom Kim, let alone the last two weeks. It was only six months ago that Kim, a 20-year-old born in South Korea, had no status on the PGA Tour. He accepted Special Temporary Membership after the Open Championship, and then won the Wyndham Championship in August, securing his Tour card through 2024 and earning a berth in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, where he made it to the BMW Championship.
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: Is now a good time to try a new golf ball?
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. How do I know when it’s the right time to try a new golf ball? – Ryan W., Iowa. When it comes to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
Playing fall golf among the leaves? Remember this key stroke-saving rule
There’s so much to love about fall golf, let us count the ways: less-busy courses, cheaper tee times, no more exhausting heat, wonderful fall foliage and, most of all, the leaf rule. Here at GOLF.com, we’re big fans of the leaf rule, and you should be, too, so here...
Golf.com
Pro shoots 52 at St. Andrews — on the back nine
Less than a month ago, Alexander Knappe won the B-NL Challenge Trophy. It was the German pro’s second Challenge Tour victory of 2022 and boosted him into first place on the tour’s order of merit. He’s assured a promotion onto the DP World Tour for the upcoming season, where the 33-year-old will hope to for his best year yet.
Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family
The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week. Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend. "Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a...
NBA・
Golf.com
Fit to Be Tried: Inside the state-of-the-art putting green on Callaway’s Tour truck
A putting green be an eye-catching addition to any Tour truck, but many have wondered if it would see enough use or turn into a novelty over time. Even on the Tour’s biggest truck — Callaway’s — space is at a premium. “We thought it had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf.com
Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard: Who’s leading after Round 1
The Masters. The PGA Championship. The U.S. Open. The Open Championship. And the Sanderson Farms Championship. All majors to Davis Riley. They’re playing the Sanderson at the Country Club of Jackson, in Jackson, Miss., Riley is born and raised in Hattiesburg, about 90 minutes south, and this week is as big as they come. “Yeah, anytime I can get close to home and be back in Mississippi, it’s special,” Riley said Wednesday. “Sanderson Farms was one of the first tournaments that I got one of my first PGA starts at, so it’s always had a special place in my heart, and this is my fifth major, so it’s definitely one I’ve had chalked up on the calendar and would have liked to have a chance to win at one day.” On that front, he’s a quarter of the way home.
Golf.com
‘I threw in the towel’: This pro had a bizarre 3 days at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Thomas Pieters, fresh off a 65, felt pretty good about himself. Rough weather was coming, but he was glad to get Carnoustie out of the way. Pieters opened the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at wicked Carnoustie on Thursday, which meant he’d get Kingsbarns on Friday and St. Andrews’ Old Course on Saturday, which would set the stage for the Old Course again on Sunday.
Golf.com
Pro overhead-tosses club into the woods. Then it got a little awkward
What’s not to like about the video of Emiliano Grillo making the rounds?. For 10 seconds, you’re overwhelmed. We’ll start in chronological order. — There was the swing. Grillo is one of the best movers of irons — over three seasons, from 2018-19 to 2020-21, Grillo finished third, 13th and 12th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green — and from the naked eye, everything looked right on his tee shot on Friday on the 146-yard, par-3 13th at the Country Club of Jackson.
Comments / 0