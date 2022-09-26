Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
keranews.org
The storied Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas is one step closer to reopening
It took about a half hour of occasionally pointed conversation between various Dallas City Council members, but in the end, shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the restoration and reopening of the Longhorn Ballroom took a significant step forward. Just a year and a day after it was announced the Kessler...
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
fwtx.com
Closet Raid: Jamie Pulido
If any one person embodies the Fort Worth style — or has had some hand in defining it — it’s Jamie Pulido. A retired nurse who’s become a part-time employee at Morgan Mercantile — which also happens to be one of her favorite local shops — Pulido’s taken her penchant for denim, cowboy hats, Dickies one-pieces, and Cowtown-clad shirts and managed to create some influential fashion statements.
wbap.com
Spieth Family Foundation makes Large Donation for Children’s Plano Expansion
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) — Children’s Medical Center Foundation, the fundraising arm of Children’s Health, announced a $500,000 donation from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation on Wednesday to support the expansion at Children’s Medical Center Plano, with a focus on pediatric oncology. “Annie and I are very grateful...
The Last Time Anyone Says Your Name
Parallel tire-width trenches in the earth made unmistakable scars across the otherwise unmolested grass. The marks were so out of place, our minds couldn’t immediately make sense of what we were seeing. But then we saw a broken tombstone. Then another. Then another. This was right before Halloween a...
cohaitungchi.com
50 Free Things To Do In Dallas-Fort Worth
You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in dallas | 50 Free Things To Do In Dallas-Fort Worth. There are so many free things to do in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area that you could stay busy for months. While it’s true many of the attractions here can add up quickly, you don’t have to break the bank to have a great time in DFW.
dmagazine.com
A New Documentary Probes Famed Author Patricia Highsmith’s Formative Years in North Texas
Eva Vitija didn’t want her documentary on Patricia Highsmith to turn into a parade of literary experts and bibliophiles analyzing her work. The Swiss filmmaker knew her portrait of the famed suspense novelist—and noted misanthrope—needed to feature recollections from people who knew Highsmith intimately. That led Vitija to Texas, which influenced a significant section of Loving Highsmith. The film opens this weekend at the Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth.
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership
A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
North Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium is Disneyland for pickle lovers
When North Texans think of pickles, often the first brand that pops in our minds is Best Maid. If you’re looking for the Disneyland for pickle people, take a trip to the Best Maid Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth!
Southlake Style
Southlake's Top Instagrams: Sept. 25 - Oct. 1
As September comes to a close, we love seeing Southlake celebrate the fall! Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
North Texas city named second-best place to live for families in America, Fortune reports
Ricky Bobby once said, "If you ain't first you're last." While that's true in racing and other such sports, being one of the best places to live in America is quite the win for any city with such a delegation.
List: Musical artists scheduled to perform at the State Fair of Texas
If music is your thing, there is no shortage of great artists performing, with live music scheduled every day of the fair's more than three-week run.
CW33 NewsFix
Dirty Soda shop now has 2 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth with more coming
DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheers to… Dirty Soda? That’s right the best dirty soda shop in town now has two North Texas locations, both within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with more on the way. Swig’s two locations can be found in McKinney and Fairview; more locations are set...
dmagazine.com
Como Somos: Hijos De Muñoz Learned To Play Songs Their Father Loves, Now They Can’t Stop Getting Booked
In the crowded, fluorescent Sunset High School cafeteria, students crowd around purple cafeteria tables—but not for lunch. Girls, some wearing the purple school colors and homecoming mums, hold each other and dance across the cafeteria floor, a bouncy two-step dance associated with traditional Mexican rhythms. The other students and administrators watch where the music is coming from, and it’s a view they’ve seen before.
Yes, This Bishop Arts Bungalow Has It
Merely seven months ago, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans was being sold as a teardown. “This property is being sold for lot value,” the Feb. 2022 listing read. With no photos in MLS and listed as a commercially-zoned property, the home sat on the market for 147 days with no takers.
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
keranews.org
‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW
Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
ntdaily.com
Tearing down I-345 helps right past racist wrongs
On paper, Interstate 345 in central Dallas seems fairly trivial. Stretching 1.4 miles through downtown, the road is practically an afterthought when compared to the monumental scale of the entire interstate highway system. I-345 serves primarily to connect two more important highways, I-45 and Central Expressway, which is too short...
