Montgomery County, OH

wyso.org

Advocates in Dayton say direct care worker shortage is critical

The Access Center for Independent Living and Disability Rights Ohio held a listening session for lawmakers at the Dayton Metro Library this week. It was part of a broader, statewide tour where advocates have spoken with legislators about issues affecting disabled people. State representative Andrea White of Kettering and one...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

City of Dayton conducting residential survey

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is seeking the opinions from residents about living in Dayton and the City government, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton Survey to arrive at homes starting May 1, 2019. The annual Dayton survey began arriving at approximately 9,000 randomly selected homes...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Popular Fire Blocks business in downtown Dayton will not close after all

A business in the Fire Blocks District that sells affordable eyewear that closed its doors earlier this month will reopen early next year. Kevin Harrington, owner of Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St., thought his business was going to close for good, but his son, Sean Harrington, has agreed to take it over.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

What's Great in Dayton: September 30 - October 6, 2022

Celebrate outdoor living: The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience is all about connecting you to the outdoors and beyond the fun of the food, music, and camping is a ton of activities. You can try an activity for the first time or sign up for a competition. There is something for everyone…even the dog! This is Saturday and Sunday.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path

“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
DAYTON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Springfield car show raises funds for K-9 unit

SPRINGFIELD — In his department report at the Sept. 22 Springfield Board of Trustees meeting, Police Chief Jack Simone thanked all who helped with the inaugural K-9s & Cars Show fundraiser Sept. 18. Simone stated the event was a fundraiser for the department’s K-9 unit and included visits from...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant

Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
DAYTON, OH
ohparent.com

2022 Trick or Treat / Beggar’s Night Times for Dayton and Miami Valley

Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick or treat time. We are working to bring you all of the Dayton area trick-or-treat/beggar’s night times for...
DAYTON, OH
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio

Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
CINCINNATI, OH

