Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bruins and David Pastrnak, and the Rangers, K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere
TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak’s side, both are accessing the market at the moment and that things have picked up. “I can tell you that contract discussions have heated up since training camp has opened. Relatively quiet over the course of the summer. Not unusual. There were some preliminary discussions at the draft. Pastrnak understands and is clearly hopeful that something will get done sooner than later, but the Bruins continue to do their due diligence.”
Yardbarker
5 Jazz Players on Roster Bubble Ahead of 15-Man Roster Cutdowns
With the regular season just around the corner the Utah Jazz still need to trim the roster to 15 players. Trading their way to the required amount is unlikely for the Jazz this late in the game. There are multiple players on the roster bubble, but which players are most...
Yardbarker
Ex-Vikings lineman calls out rookie Lewis Cine for ambiguous tweet
When Vikings safety Harrison Smith missed Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions with a concussion, it was expected that rookie first-round pick Lewis Cine would play a featured role in Minnesota’s defensive gameplan. However, the Georgia alum was limited to just 15 special teams snaps while third-year...
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
Yardbarker
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Face A Tough Adam Wainwright Decision
When you think about St. Louis Cardinals‘ stalwarts who always seem to rise to the occasion in the postseason, one of the first people you think about is Adam Wainwright. Following a two-run outing on August 28 against the Atlanta Braves, it appeared that Wainwright could be on track to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series beginning on October 7.
Comments / 0