Hurricane Ian: How you can help
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here are ways you can help those left devastated when Hurricane Ian tore through parts of Florida. Gray Television, KPLC’s parent company, is partnering with The Salvation Army. 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) Text STORM to 51555. DONATE TO UNITED WAY. Monetary donations can be sent via...
Louisiana offering discount for stay at State Parks
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of State Parks is offering a special discount on overnight stays for the fall of 2022. Campers will get four nights for the price of three at state parks when they book a stay at ReserveLaStateParks.com and enter the promo code KICKOFF2022.
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast. As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he...
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
Hurricane prep for your pets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Although Southwest Louisiana hasn’t been hit by a hurricane since Luara and Delta, residents know they need to stay prepared this time of year, and part of that is ensuring you have a plan for your pets. One local resident, Richard Rhoden, explained just...
Hurricane season may trigger PTSD in disaster survivors
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricane Ian may have skipped over Southwest Louisiana but seeing photos and the constant social media coverage of the devastation left in its wake could be bringing up some painful memories for residents. If those images or stories are eliciting fear, anxiety, or trouble sleeping,...
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA introduces 2022 ambassadors
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA introduces 2022 ambassadors
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A long stretch of cooler drier weather ahead as Ian moves closer to the SW Florida coastline
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cooler and drier weather continues over the next several days with very low humidity allowing nighttime lows to drop into the 50s for the next several mornings. This as Hurricane Ian inches closer to a landfall across the Southwest Florida coastline Wednesday late afternoon as...
LDWF reminds hunters of safety precautions for handling wild game
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding hunters of some safety tips for handling and preparing harvested wildlife as this year’s hunting season gets underway. First and foremost, hunters should be aware of the highly pathogenic bird flu. While the virus has...
Apply for La.’s Child Care Assistance Program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an important deadline approaching for parents looking to apply for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) through the La. Department of Education. Friday, Sept. 30 is the last day for eligible families to apply before a waitlist is created on Saturday, Oct. 1....
Samaritan’s Purse wraps up hurricane relief efforts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Various natural disasters have torn Southwest Louisiana apart, but with the help of Samaritan’s Purse there’s now a light at the end of the tunnel. “So Samaritan’s Purse has been here since Hurricane Laura came through, pretty much the day after the storm...
Walt Disney World, Universal Studios closing due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are closing as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs. Disney Resort hotels are staying open, but guests are...
COVID-19 in SWLA: September 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 706 new cases. · 167 new reinfections (Per the...
