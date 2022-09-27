ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

wccsradio.com

INDIANA POLICE CHARGE ONE PERSON CONNECTED TO INCIDENT ON SUNDAY

Indiana Borough Police have charged a man in connection with an incident on Sunday when a gun was brandished during an argument. Police say in a news release that charges of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault were filed against 22-year-old Robert Earnest Jones of Tarentum in connection with the investigation early Sunday morning in the 200 block of South 7th Street.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: DRUNK AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASES IN INDIANA

Indiana borough police have released some reports about drunk and disorderly behavior going on over the past two days. In the early morning hours of September 29th, police officers arrested Jarrett Parker of Pocono Summit on a charge of public drunkenness after he was found in a highly intoxicated state in the 200 block of South 7th Street. A citation was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE LOOKING FOR FOUR IN TERRORISTIC THREATS INCIDENT ON SUNDAY

Indiana Borough Police are looking for the people responsible for an incident involving terroristic threats. Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a news release that that the investigation has been going on since Sunday, September 25th at about 1:00 AM. At that time, it was reported that someone displayed a handgun during a verbal argument outside a home in the 200 block of South 7th Street as the result of being told to leave the property. No one was hurt in the incident, and the handgun did not attract the attention of others in the immediate area.
INDIANA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Student in custody, teacher taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH — A source tells Channel 11 that a student attacked a teacher inside Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday, leading to an assault investigation by Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a student was in custody and a staff member was transported to a hospital after an incident at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Indiana, PA
Indiana, PA
Crime & Safety
wccsradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH, STATE POLICE READY FOR IUP HOMECOMING WEEKEND

Last night, IUP’s Homecoming weekend got into full swing with the Homecoming Hip-Hop concert, and so far, no major incidents have been reported. This weekend is expected to be a busy one for local law enforcement agencies. Increased police presences are expected from both Indiana Borough and State Police, along with assistance from some surrounding areas. This includes the presence of the State Police Mounted Unit.
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Information on Old Longview Elementary Shot Multiple Times

NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police released information on an incident of criminal mischief to the Old Longview Elementary School. Police say an unknown actor(s) shot at the Old Longview Elementary School four times sometime between 7:00 p.m. on September 18 and 12:00 a.m. on September 21.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO FLEE TRAFFIC STOP IN INDIANA BOROUGH

State Police arrested an individual who was wanted on a warrant after the individual led police on a brief foot chase. According to the I-ACT report issued this morning, a trooper assigned to the Homecoming Beat was on patrol and pulled over a vehicle in the North 6th Street area in Indiana Borough. The front-seat passenger, identified as a 30-year-old man from Philadelphia, was found to have an active arrest warrant from Norristown out for him on a failure to appear regarding a weapons violation. During the traffic stop, the suspect started to run from the scene. Several troopers pursued the suspect, and troopers had to use a taser to subdue the man. When the suspect was searched, a small amount of marijuana was found on his person.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Toddler Victim of Harassment in Jefferson County

Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. Catalytic...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police respond to reports of shots fired on the North Side

PITTSBURGH — Police responded to two separate crime scenes early Thursday morning on this North Side and it is not yet known if the are incidents are related. As officers investigated at the first scene along Manhattan Street near Liverpool Street in the city’s Manchester neighborhood, Channel 11 saw shell casings along the road.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in the back in Pittsburgh's Upper Hill

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a shooting in the city's Upper Hill neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. This happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lyon and Cherokee streets. When first responders arrived, they located a male with gunshot wounds to the upper back. Police said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, DUI

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On September 28 around 8:30 a.m., troopers from PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to 704 Kirkman Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, for a report of criminal mischief. It was discovered that during the overnight hours, an unknown person(s) stole mail from...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

