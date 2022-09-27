Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
INDIANA POLICE CHARGE ONE PERSON CONNECTED TO INCIDENT ON SUNDAY
Indiana Borough Police have charged a man in connection with an incident on Sunday when a gun was brandished during an argument. Police say in a news release that charges of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault were filed against 22-year-old Robert Earnest Jones of Tarentum in connection with the investigation early Sunday morning in the 200 block of South 7th Street.
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: DRUNK AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASES IN INDIANA
Indiana borough police have released some reports about drunk and disorderly behavior going on over the past two days. In the early morning hours of September 29th, police officers arrested Jarrett Parker of Pocono Summit on a charge of public drunkenness after he was found in a highly intoxicated state in the 200 block of South 7th Street. A citation was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
wccsradio.com
POLICE LOOKING FOR FOUR IN TERRORISTIC THREATS INCIDENT ON SUNDAY
Indiana Borough Police are looking for the people responsible for an incident involving terroristic threats. Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a news release that that the investigation has been going on since Sunday, September 25th at about 1:00 AM. At that time, it was reported that someone displayed a handgun during a verbal argument outside a home in the 200 block of South 7th Street as the result of being told to leave the property. No one was hurt in the incident, and the handgun did not attract the attention of others in the immediate area.
Student in custody, teacher taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school
PITTSBURGH — A source tells Channel 11 that a student attacked a teacher inside Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday, leading to an assault investigation by Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a student was in custody and a staff member was transported to a hospital after an incident at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
Suspect accused of leaving disturbing graffiti near local churches, identified with surveillance
SMITHTON, Pa. — “It was designed to be very disgusting and it definitely succeeded. Multiple people were disturbed,” Smithton Police Chief Michael Natale said. Neighbors in Smithton woke up to vandalism and damage to their properties in one section of the Borough; vile images and words smeared on garage doors and fences.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH, STATE POLICE READY FOR IUP HOMECOMING WEEKEND
Last night, IUP’s Homecoming weekend got into full swing with the Homecoming Hip-Hop concert, and so far, no major incidents have been reported. This weekend is expected to be a busy one for local law enforcement agencies. Increased police presences are expected from both Indiana Borough and State Police, along with assistance from some surrounding areas. This includes the presence of the State Police Mounted Unit.
WJAC TV
DA: 'Distress' call leads authorities to investigation at Johnstown-area home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — An investigation is underway involving a Johnstown home in the Prospect area of the city. Investigators were seen Thursday at a house along the 300 block of Ebensburg Road. Officials say police were called to the home after receiving a call from a “distressed person”...
Traffic altercation led to shots fired on the North Side, police say
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police worked overnight collecting evidence from two different crime scenes on the North Side to piece together who fired a gun 24 times in a violent road-rage incident. ShotSpotter notified police of two dozen rounds fired near Liverpool and Manhattan streets in the Manchester section of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Information on Old Longview Elementary Shot Multiple Times
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police released information on an incident of criminal mischief to the Old Longview Elementary School. Police say an unknown actor(s) shot at the Old Longview Elementary School four times sometime between 7:00 p.m. on September 18 and 12:00 a.m. on September 21.
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man has died in the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood. According to information from police, officers were called to the 600 block of N. St. Clair Street after a 911 call for shots fired. When police arrived they found a man...
WJAC TV
Police detail investigation, arrest in Day 2 of Geistown homicide trial
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Tuesday was day two of the trial for a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman to death last year in his Geistown apartment. Joshua Gorgone is accused of killing Denise Williams, whom he met on Facebook Marketplace to sell a refrigerator. Tuesday’s testimony focused...
Pittsburgh police offering $10,000 reward for information on burned police vehicles
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for burning three police vehicles. Police say three of their marked cruisers were intentionally burned Wednesday morning on the corner of North Lincoln and...
wtae.com
Escaping Kennywood: How one person describes being at the park during Saturday's shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Katherine Shaw and her son wanted to end their Saturday night at Kennywood Park by going through a haunted house. The family went inside looking for a scare, not knowing the real nightmare was outside. As police swarmed Kennywood in West Mifflin, Shaw and her...
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
wtae.com
Trial of man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer scheduled for 2023
PITTSBURGH — The trial of the man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall is set to begin in March 2023. Online court dockets show an updated trial date in the case against Christian Bey, 33, of Wilkinsburg. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Feb. 27 with...
wccsradio.com
MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO FLEE TRAFFIC STOP IN INDIANA BOROUGH
State Police arrested an individual who was wanted on a warrant after the individual led police on a brief foot chase. According to the I-ACT report issued this morning, a trooper assigned to the Homecoming Beat was on patrol and pulled over a vehicle in the North 6th Street area in Indiana Borough. The front-seat passenger, identified as a 30-year-old man from Philadelphia, was found to have an active arrest warrant from Norristown out for him on a failure to appear regarding a weapons violation. During the traffic stop, the suspect started to run from the scene. Several troopers pursued the suspect, and troopers had to use a taser to subdue the man. When the suspect was searched, a small amount of marijuana was found on his person.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Toddler Victim of Harassment in Jefferson County
Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. Catalytic...
Police respond to reports of shots fired on the North Side
PITTSBURGH — Police responded to two separate crime scenes early Thursday morning on this North Side and it is not yet known if the are incidents are related. As officers investigated at the first scene along Manhattan Street near Liverpool Street in the city’s Manchester neighborhood, Channel 11 saw shell casings along the road.
wtae.com
Man shot in the back in Pittsburgh's Upper Hill
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a shooting in the city's Upper Hill neighborhood sent one man to the hospital. This happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lyon and Cherokee streets. When first responders arrived, they located a male with gunshot wounds to the upper back. Police said...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, DUI
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On September 28 around 8:30 a.m., troopers from PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to 704 Kirkman Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, for a report of criminal mischief. It was discovered that during the overnight hours, an unknown person(s) stole mail from...
