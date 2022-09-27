ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WTGS

Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian will remain off the coast of Georgia by about 65 miles this morning as it lifts to the north toward South Carolina. Ian is currently a Category One Hurricane with max sustained wind of 85 miles per hour. The track has shifted a bit east, which is good news for the Coastal Empire.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of the stores are still open at Plant Riverside District, but that decision to close seems to be on a case-by-case basis. Some booth renters are starting to prepare as best they can by placing sandbags at the entrance of their booth. An artist said that he wanted to be sure he did what he could to protect his beautiful woodworking inside.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah returning to normal after Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many stores and businesses have remained closed over the past day including some places downtown. But thankfully, the only real weather difference you can feel down at Plant Riverside is a strong wind. If you remember, yesterday, staff with Plant Riverside spent most of the day...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
wtoc.com

Warrior Joe brewing up skills, community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is National Coffee Day, and there is no shortage of places to get a cup of joe in Savannah. But there’s a new shop at Jenkins High School now off to a great start, and they’re serving much more than coffee.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bluffton missing the worst of Ian’s impact

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton, South Carolina seemed to have missed the worst of Ian’s impact as those who live here now breathe a sigh of relief. Even though this area continues to see rainy and gusty conditions, many who live nearby have come to Bluffton’s waterfront park to get a look at things for themselves.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Visitors and residents visiting Tybee Island ahead of Ian

TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee closed the water to swimmers Thursday ahead of Ian. There have been a number of curious visitors to the beach and a mix of locals and visitors, just wanting to catch a glimpse of what Mother Nature is serving up right now.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Amy Williams
robertsnapspot.com

The Grandest Tree in the Park

Daffin Park, Savannah, Georgia. #photography #robertsnapspot #Sep2022 #photographyblog #iPhone #lightroom #wordpress #iPhonephotography #TwitterNatureCommunity #YourShotPhotographer #parkphotography ⁣#outdoorphotography ⁣#wordlesswednesday #wordlesswednesdays #treephotography #thegrandesttree #tree #wordless_Wednesday #ww #nature #naturephotography #DaffinPark #Savannah #Georgia #iphone13ProMax #shotoniphone13ProMax #flowersbyday #FOTD.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly a dozen Walmart locations in the WTOC viewing area will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Store 605: 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA. The company says the closures are temporary, and they’ll reopen all these locations when it is safe to do so.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Area Transit to delay services due to Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will delay several services on Friday due to Hurricane Ian. The beginning of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed until 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Ferry services will be suspended until Saturday morning. Chatham Area Transits asks riders to text...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island crews continue to monitor Ian’s impact

TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island crews continue to monitor Ian’s impact on high tide alongside Highway 80, right by Fort Pulaski. Normally high tide measures are around eight feet, but Ian has pushed all that extra water to Tybee. Speaking with our First Alert Meteorologists earlier, thursday’s high tide is forecast for nine feet, five inches.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Hilton Head Island Airport, Beaufort Executive Airport close

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island Airport and Beaufort Executive Airport have closed, due to increasing winds and the fact that there are no more scheduled flights Thursday. The airports will reopen Saturday at 10 a.m. However, the closure times could change depending on changes in weather or any damage. The Savannah/Hilton […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Nitro Extreme drifts into Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Thursday you have a chance to see some movie quality car stunts up close and personal in Savannah. Nitro Extreme is making a stop at the Oglethorpe Mall for the next four days. “I don’t think this is like anything they’ve ever seen or experienced...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

Best Spot to Celebrate National Seafood Month in Savannah, GA

October is National Seafood Month, and Savannah’s signature River Street restaurant Rhett is the perfect place to celebrate. Situated atop the Savannah River in the Plant Riverside District, Rhett’s surroundings of Savannah’s shipping port have served as a muse and inspiration behind the menu that celebrates the bounty of the Lowcountry while honoring Southern classics.
SAVANNAH, GA

