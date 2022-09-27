Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
wtoc.com
Hurricane Ian moving past Ga.’s coast before making landfall in S.C.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian will remain off the coast of Georgia by about 65 miles this morning as it lifts to the north toward South Carolina. Ian is currently a Category One Hurricane with max sustained wind of 85 miles per hour. The track has shifted a bit east, which is good news for the Coastal Empire.
wtoc.com
Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of the stores are still open at Plant Riverside District, but that decision to close seems to be on a case-by-case basis. Some booth renters are starting to prepare as best they can by placing sandbags at the entrance of their booth. An artist said that he wanted to be sure he did what he could to protect his beautiful woodworking inside.
wtoc.com
Savannah returning to normal after Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many stores and businesses have remained closed over the past day including some places downtown. But thankfully, the only real weather difference you can feel down at Plant Riverside is a strong wind. If you remember, yesterday, staff with Plant Riverside spent most of the day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Warrior Joe brewing up skills, community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is National Coffee Day, and there is no shortage of places to get a cup of joe in Savannah. But there’s a new shop at Jenkins High School now off to a great start, and they’re serving much more than coffee.
wtoc.com
Bluffton missing the worst of Ian’s impact
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton, South Carolina seemed to have missed the worst of Ian’s impact as those who live here now breathe a sigh of relief. Even though this area continues to see rainy and gusty conditions, many who live nearby have come to Bluffton’s waterfront park to get a look at things for themselves.
Community comes together at Richmond Hill restaurant to ride out storm
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Usually, people facing a tropical storm want to get away from the water. That’s not the case in Richmond Hill, where folks consider a restaurant and bar on the Ogeechee River their happy place during the storm. That place is Fish Tales restaurant. Butch Broome has owned this place since […]
wtoc.com
Visitors and residents visiting Tybee Island ahead of Ian
TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee closed the water to swimmers Thursday ahead of Ian. There have been a number of curious visitors to the beach and a mix of locals and visitors, just wanting to catch a glimpse of what Mother Nature is serving up right now.
RELATED PEOPLE
robertsnapspot.com
The Grandest Tree in the Park
Daffin Park, Savannah, Georgia. #photography #robertsnapspot #Sep2022 #photographyblog #iPhone #lightroom #wordpress #iPhonephotography #TwitterNatureCommunity #YourShotPhotographer #parkphotography #outdoorphotography #wordlesswednesday #wordlesswednesdays #treephotography #thegrandesttree #tree #wordless_Wednesday #ww #nature #naturephotography #DaffinPark #Savannah #Georgia #iphone13ProMax #shotoniphone13ProMax #flowersbyday #FOTD.
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to do...
Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Groundbreaking held for St. Jude Dream Home in West Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is returning to Savannah in 2023. St. Jude and this year’s builder, Landmark24 Homes, broke ground on the project today. The home is being built in the Brookline neighborhood in West Chatham County. It is the first home in phase two of that neighborhood. The […]
WTGS
Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
wtoc.com
Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly a dozen Walmart locations in the WTOC viewing area will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Store 605: 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA. The company says the closures are temporary, and they’ll reopen all these locations when it is safe to do so.
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit to delay services due to Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will delay several services on Friday due to Hurricane Ian. The beginning of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed until 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Ferry services will be suspended until Saturday morning. Chatham Area Transits asks riders to text...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Tybee Island crews continue to monitor Ian’s impact
TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island crews continue to monitor Ian’s impact on high tide alongside Highway 80, right by Fort Pulaski. Normally high tide measures are around eight feet, but Ian has pushed all that extra water to Tybee. Speaking with our First Alert Meteorologists earlier, thursday’s high tide is forecast for nine feet, five inches.
Hilton Head Island Airport, Beaufort Executive Airport close
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island Airport and Beaufort Executive Airport have closed, due to increasing winds and the fact that there are no more scheduled flights Thursday. The airports will reopen Saturday at 10 a.m. However, the closure times could change depending on changes in weather or any damage. The Savannah/Hilton […]
wtoc.com
Nitro Extreme drifts into Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Thursday you have a chance to see some movie quality car stunts up close and personal in Savannah. Nitro Extreme is making a stop at the Oglethorpe Mall for the next four days. “I don’t think this is like anything they’ve ever seen or experienced...
southmag.com
Best Spot to Celebrate National Seafood Month in Savannah, GA
October is National Seafood Month, and Savannah’s signature River Street restaurant Rhett is the perfect place to celebrate. Situated atop the Savannah River in the Plant Riverside District, Rhett’s surroundings of Savannah’s shipping port have served as a muse and inspiration behind the menu that celebrates the bounty of the Lowcountry while honoring Southern classics.
Comments / 0