‘Big Brother’ EP Natalka Znak Says Reaching Beyond “Hardcore Viewers” Will Be “Hard Job” For ITV Reboot – RTS London

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Big Brother exec producer Natalka Znak has said it will be a “hard job” to reach beyond hardcore fans when the reality format is rebooted for ITV.

Znak, the creator of major franchises including Love Island and Hell’s Kitchen and now overseeing Banijay labels Remarkable Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV, described her quandary of appealing to hardcore fans who want the show to remain as it was while attracting new ones.

“TV has moved on since the days we loved watching people eat their cornflakes,” she added.

“I’m having conversations with so many hardcore fans who are saying ‘Don’t touch it’ but I think they will watch. What I need to focus on is appealing to all the people who’ve never watched Big Brother. It’s a hard job. It will be brilliant though.”

Big Brother was on Channel 4 between 2000 and 2010 and Paramount-owned Channel 5 between 2011 and 2018, and has sold to multiple territories around the world.

The reboot was revealed during the finale of Love Island several months back and ITV Television Director Kevin Lygo said it can be as important to the broadcaster as Love Island, as he shared a stage with Znak at RTS London.

Love Island paved the way for dispelling the myth that teenagers don’t watch TV,” he added. “There is clearly a role for that sort of program.”

Both shows are without a presenter, which will likely be announced in the coming weeks.

Znak is also overseeing the BBC’s reboot of Survivor and the plethora of reboots in UK TV at present was debated heavily at last week’s Edinburgh TV Festival.

Znak and Lygo were speaking at RTS London, an all-day event featuring the bosses of the major British broadcasters, production houses and Baz Luhrmann.

