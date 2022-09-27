Read full article on original website
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: September 30, 2022
(WYSO) - Since 1997, the Beavercreek Police Department says it's been “making due” in its current building. Now the department says it needs a new home. WYSO Reporter Kathryn Mobley explains why. The Beavercreek police department will host a behind the scenes tour of the station this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. It's open to the public.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio
Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top public high schools (including 1 ranked best in Ohio)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, Indian Hill is ranked among the best public high schools in the nation, the best in the state of Ohio and it sits atop the ratings for Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best public high schools, which...
eaglecountryonline.com
Greendale Native to Compete at National American Miss Pageant
Maggie McCool is the 2022 National American Miss Indiana Jr. Teen. Maggie McCool. Photo provided. (Greendale, Ind.) – A big opportunity awaits a young lady from Greendale. Maggie McCool won the 2022 National American Miss Indiana Jr. Teen pageant this summer. In addition, McCool was also the winner in the following optional contests such as talent, runway, and Miss Personality, and first runner up in casual wear.
‘It wasn’t the Disney vacation that we planned for;’ Eaton woman waits out Hurricane Ian in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on the move, and one Miami Valley woman decided to wait out its wrath from Florida. At the Dayton International Airport, scheduled flights into and out of Florida were canceled. Andrea Hershberger, from Eaton, found the airline had canceled her flight as well. >> Tropical Storm Ian:...
WKRC
Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
wyso.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farmers in Ohio are looking to change how they farm
This is the first installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Butterflies and bees flutter through the knee-high grass in the field...
wyso.org
Advocates in Dayton say direct care worker shortage is critical
The Access Center for Independent Living and Disability Rights Ohio held a listening session for lawmakers at the Dayton Metro Library this week. It was part of a broader, statewide tour where advocates have spoken with legislators about issues affecting disabled people. State representative Andrea White of Kettering and one...
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: September 30 - October 6, 2022
Celebrate outdoor living: The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience is all about connecting you to the outdoors and beyond the fun of the food, music, and camping is a ton of activities. You can try an activity for the first time or sign up for a competition. There is something for everyone…even the dog! This is Saturday and Sunday.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
spectrumnews1.com
USS LST-325: The historic World War II ship will dock at Cincinnati's Public Landing from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3
CINCINNATI — Those who frequent downtown Cincinnati have grown accustomed to seeing a variety of boats and watercraft in the Ohio River — speedboats, jet skis, pontoons, barges and more than a few riverboats. But few are as unique, or historic, as the USS LST-325, a 328-foot ship...
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dayton, according to TripAdvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for […]
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery sets opening in Hamilton
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area craft brewery is ready to open its second location inside of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, a massive indoor sports complex and hotel in Hamilton. Municipal Brew Works, which first opened in Hamilton in 2016, will celebrate the opening of its second location...
wyso.org
Leaders from Montgomery County celebrate the completion of the U.S. Route 40 expansion projcect
Leaders from Montgomery County gathered Thursday to mark the completion of the U.S. Route 40 expansion. They gathered on West National Road in Vandalia, overlooking U.S. 40 and the Purina water bottling plant. It’s a busy stretch of road where locals, travelers, and semi trucks used to get bogged down...
wyso.org
Dayton Metro Library partners with Foodbank to open food pantries in 10 branches
Next month, 10 Dayton Metro Library branches will be stocked with canned and non-perishable food boxes. That’s after several months of planning alongside the Dayton Foodbank, which has several pantry agencies across Montgomery, Preble and Clark counties. This isn’t the first time the library has been a food distribution...
Fox 19
New federal research lab poised to move forward in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second of four planned large development projects at the intersection of Reading Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Avondale is expected to clear a major hurdle this week. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which employs more than 700 in Cincinnati, wants...
PLANetizen
Bus Rapid Transit Planning Underway in Cincinnati
Cincinnati has launched a planning process for bus rapid transit (BRT) additions to its public transit system as part of the Reinventing Metro plan approved by Hamilton County voters in 2020. According to the Reinventing Metro website, the BRT planning is underway as a collaboration between Cincinnati’s Metro and the...
eaglecountryonline.com
King & Queen Crowned at 113th Aurora Farmers Fair
The annual contest helped kickoff the first night at the fair on Wednesday. Left to right: Queen Josie Hartman, King Jacob Hoff, Princess Dakota Richards and Prince Max Burger. Aurora Farmers Fair Facebook photo. (Aurora, Ind.) – Four students from area schools stood out among 20 King and Queen contestants...
