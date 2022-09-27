Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s dad mishits, and hot mics DO NOT miss his 2-word reaction
Gerry McIlroy swung, then swore, though his son has likely seen and heard this before. For one, Rory McIlroy said his dad’s a talker. Earlier this week, a reporter had asked the young Mac if his pop was the “perfect playing partner” — to which Rory replied: “At times, yes.”
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Simply disgusted Rory McIlroy baffles caddies with enormous drive
Rory McIlroy - when he's not talking about the LIV Golf Invitational Series - occasionally likes to dabble in a bit of professional golf. The Northern Irishman, 33, is playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour this week in search of his 15th win on the European circuit.
Watch: Rory McIlroy wasn't too happy with this tee shot — then it almost found the green on a 400-yard par 4
Driving the golf ball like Rory McIlroy is the dream. Imagine being able to step to the tee box, stick the tee in the ground and bomb it 330 yards into every fairway. Well, McIlroy showed off his ridiculous power yet again Thursday during the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links, this week’s DP World Tour event.
Golf Digest
Tour pro casually flips club into the woods, ball ends up 11 feet from the hole
To reach the PGA Tour, you need to be a bit of a perfectionist. But even the best players in the world know what a "good miss" is, and which holes it can come in handy on. Well, maybe not Hideki Matsuyama, whose good misses often involve shoulder-slumping and club drops. He's the perfectionist to end all perfectionists.
Golf.com
The perfect hat to wear on and off the golf course
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf Digest
Billy Horschel reveals the 'danger' of having his wife caddie for him this week
Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Billy Horschel is playing in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship without his usual caddie, Mark Fulcher. But that doesn't mean the seven-time PGA Tour winner doesn't have a familiar face on his bag in Scotland. During a mid-round interview with the DP World...
Why is LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's logo on volunteers' clothing at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship?
JACKSON, Miss. — Volunteers are a vital part of any golf tournament. They help with numerous aspects that can’t be seen on TV, like crowd control and helping to locate golf balls and keeping score. Volunteers are also given similar clothing so they can be located easily and look similar.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf Tour: Does Branden Grace have a pang of regret? Yes...
Branden Grace, who has played events in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, has admitted there was "a pang" of regret at not being able to participate in the 2022 Presidents Cup as he claimed "things have got out of hand". Speaking to Sky Sports' Jamie Weir ahead of the Dunhill...
Golf Digest
Davis Love III reflects on a scintillating Presidents Cup and the essence of team competition
Turns out, Fred has figured out the steps and distance thing on his phone. “I did 11 miles today!” Fred Couples told Davis Love III and others last week at the Presidents Cup. Love was the U.S. captain and Couples was one of his deputies at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. It was, as per usual, an American all-star team playing an international all-star team. The event was closer than it looked and closer than people thought it would be. Golf won. Fred’s step count had a high finish too.
Golf Digest
We'll forgive these Danish pro twins for dressing alike in their round at St. Andrews
Are you one of those people who roll your eyes when you see parents dress up their twins in the same outfits beyond, say, the age of about 5? We raise our hand here in full agreement. It strikes us as, well … a bit creepy. Like those pranks identical twins play on their romantic dates.
Golf Digest
The best-worst golf-themed punishments for losing your fantasy football league
So you decided to play fantasy football this year. You were bored. You got peer-pressured. You thought you could game the system and wipe the floor with your idiot friends. No sweat. But now your starting running back is toast (literally), your wide receivers are decoys at best, and somehow you're dead last in the waiver order every week. You're in freefall down the power rankings and facing the very real possibility of finishing DFL. What sadistic fate awaits should your squad of preseason dark horses keep turning to glue? Well, if you're in a league that's anything like ours, it might look a little bit like this ...
Golf Digest
This Gary Woodland tee shot ending up where it did feels like a legitimate act of God
We've seen golf balls end up in some pretty strange places over the years on the PGA Tour. Trees, swimming pools, parking lots, hospitality tents, you name it. And yet we can say with complete confidence that we've never seen a ball end up where Gary Woodland's tee ball ended up on the first hole at CC of Jackson on Thursday at the Sanderson Farms.
Golf Digest
Tour pro had no idea how low he was going at St. Andrews until tying course record
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — It’s been done before, at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship of course. But only once. Five years after Ross Fisher’s breathtaking 11-under-par 61, the former Ryder Cup player is now just the joint record holder for lowest 18-hole score over the Old Course at St. Andrews. Starting from the 10th tee during Thursday’s first round of the DP World Tour event, and one over par after only two holes, Romain Langasque played his next 16 holes in 12 under par, making eight birdies and two eagles. Even more remarkably, the 27-year-old Frenchman made his last par on the third hole. From the fourth tee to the ninth green he was seven under par.
Golf.com
Pro shoots 52 at St. Andrews — on the back nine
Less than a month ago, Alexander Knappe won the B-NL Challenge Trophy. It was the German pro’s second Challenge Tour victory of 2022 and boosted him into first place on the tour’s order of merit. He’s assured a promotion onto the DP World Tour for the upcoming season, where the 33-year-old will hope to for his best year yet.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy somehow seemed unhappy with this 400-yard(!) drive that nearly found the green
On a day of low scoring at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, including Romain Langasque matching the St. Andrews course with 61, Rory McIlroy probably felt more like Rory "Meh"cIlroy after posting a 68 at Carnoustie. That also might explain why he didn't seem too pleased with a 400-yard drive. Even though it nearly found the green on a par 4.
Golf Digest
The Numbers Game: After Presidents Cup win, Team USA's secret weapon is ready for the 2023 Ryder Cup
"Whatever they did, they did a hell of a job, and they need to keep those stats guys on board." —Harris English, Fore the People podcast, on Scouts Consulting. The first thing that anyone who works at Scouts Consulting will tell you is that they're overrated. They don't matter, the media makes too much of them, and in fact, now that you mention it, they might not even exist. The second thing they'll tell you is …
Golf Digest
‘Absolutely horrible’: Wicked weather made Friday’s round at the Dunhill Links one of the all-time worst
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — It wasn’t impossible, as tournament leader Richard Mansell’s four-under-par 68 over the Old Course illustrated amidst much carnage elsewhere. But no one in the 168-strong professional field was arguing the case that the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie was anything other than a thoroughly unpleasant experience.
'If anyone is competing unfairly, it is LIV': PGA Tour responds, countersues LIV Golf in latest legal action
Another day, another lawsuit in the ongoing battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. LIV Golf and three of its players are currently suing the PGA Tour for antitrust violations, and on Wednesday night the Tour responded to and countersued the upstart circuit – led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – with some charges of its own.
