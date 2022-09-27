ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — It’s been done before, at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship of course. But only once. Five years after Ross Fisher’s breathtaking 11-under-par 61, the former Ryder Cup player is now just the joint record holder for lowest 18-hole score over the Old Course at St. Andrews. Starting from the 10th tee during Thursday’s first round of the DP World Tour event, and one over par after only two holes, Romain Langasque played his next 16 holes in 12 under par, making eight birdies and two eagles. Even more remarkably, the 27-year-old Frenchman made his last par on the third hole. From the fourth tee to the ninth green he was seven under par.

