ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Rally to Defeat the Mavericks, 5-4
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team earned the series sweep of RV/RV Minnesota State with a thrilling 5-4 win Saturday afternoon in Mankato, Minn. The Buckeyes (2-0-0, 2-0-0 WCHA) scored three consecutive goals in the third period to finish its season-opening weekend with two wins.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Oldenburg Earns 50th Career Win in Four Sets at Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-5, 3-1 B1G) won in four sets (25-15, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21) at Indiana (9-7, 2-2 B1G) on Saturday evening in Bloomington, giving Ohio State Head Coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg her 50th career victory. Ohio State led the first set from...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Goldean’s Goal in OT Lifts Ohio State over Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team needed an extra session to do it, but Emma Goldean’s overtime goal lifted the Buckeyes to a 2-1 conference win over Michigan State on Friday afternoon at Buckeye Varsity Field. The Buckeyes snapped a five-game losing streak and improves to 4-5 on the season and 1-3 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is 4-5, 0-4. The Short Story.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 16/18 Buckeyes Open Campaign at Mercyhurst This Weekend
The No. 16/18-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team opens the 2022-23 campaign with a two-game series at Mercyhurst this weekend. The teams will meet at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Erie, Pa. The games will be streamed through FloHockey.tv for a fee, with live stats also...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Starts the Season with 2-1 Win over Minnesota State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team kicked the 2022-23 season off with a 2-1 win at RV/RV Minnesota State on Friday afternoon in Mankato, Minn. The Buckeyes (1-0-0, 1-0-0 WCHA) were led by Jenn Gardiner and Gabby Rosenthal who each picked up two points in the game.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 16/18 Buckeyes Open Year with 4-2 Win at Mercyhurst
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 16/18 Ohio State men’s hockey team kicked off its season with a 4-2 victory at Mercyhurst Saturday evening in Erie, Pa. The teams were tied at one entering the third but Ohio State scored twice in less than two minutes to go ahead 3-1. Mercyhurst drew within one but an empty net tally sealed the win.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Announce 2022-23 Captains
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This season, fifth-year seniors Gustaf Westlund and Jake Wise will wear the captain’s ‘C’ for the Ohio State men’s hockey team, with senior Jaedon Leslie serving as the alternate captain. Gustaf Westlund, from Stockholm, Sweden, was also a captain last season and...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Alumni Spotlight – Liv Soares Makes Coaching Dreams a Reality
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For former Ohio State captain Liv Soares, a career as a coach was always a thought that lived in the back of her mind. Now, three years since her Buckeye career ended, she has taken that thought and made it a reality. “I always knew in...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Dominant in 4-0 Win at Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State enjoyed its best night of the year, scoring four times in a dominant 4-0 shutout at Indiana on Thursday. The win improves the Buckeyes to 7-2-2 on the season and 2-1-1 in Big Ten play. Four different Buckeyes scored goals on the night while...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 6 Ohio State Concludes Road Trip on Saturday at Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (6-5, 2-1 B1G) wraps up its road trip at Indiana (9-6, 2-1 B1G) on Saturday evening in a match broadcast on B1G+. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. Ohio State continues to be ranked in the top-10 this...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hall of Fame 2022: Russ Nagelson
This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including baseball alumnus Russ Nagelson. Russ Nagelson was a three-year letterwinner on the baseball team from 1964-66. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native played a key role in helping lead the Buckeyes to the program’s only College World Series title in 1966. He was named to the All-College World Series team that year and collected a pair of hits and a team-high three RBI in the championship game victory over Oklahoma State.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Ready For Intrasquad And Alumni Meets
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio State swimming and diving is back in action this weekend, hosting the annual Scarlet v. Gray Intrasquad meet on Friday, Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. and the Alumni Meet at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Both meets will be held at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion and are open to the public.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ Buckeyes Chat with the Media Ahead of the Rutgers Game
Ohio State met with the media following Wednesday’s practice to discuss team progress ahead of Saturday’s competition against Rutgers. “I’m at ease knowing they can do it in front of 105,000 people, now it’s just a matter of okay you’ve done your job, let’s get better at it.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hall of Fame 2022: Jonathan Sweet
This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including baseball alumnus Jonathan Sweet. Jonathan Sweet was a three-year letterwinner on the baseball team from 1992-94, He earned Second Team All-America honors after batting .390 in his final season in Columbus in 1994. The 1994 Big Ten Player of the Year captained the Buckeyes to one of the best seasons in program history when the squad was a nation’s best 49-9 and won the Big Ten title.
