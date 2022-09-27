ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Look to Clinch Top Seed in Short Series with Diamondbacks

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

With a magic number at two, the Houston Astros could clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League as soon as Tuesday.

The Houston Astros are two outcomes away from clinching the top seed in the American League for the 2022 postseason. While two wins against the Arizona Diamondbacks would solidify their fate, a win and a loss from the New York Yankees on Tuesday would also benefit the Astros.

Houston opens a two-game series with Arizona before their second off-day of the week Thursday. The two clubs faced off earlier in the season for a two-game set in Arizona, splitting the series after late-game heroics on both sides.

While the Diamondbacks are now out of contention for a Wild Card berth for the National League, one pitching matchup shouldn't go unnoticed.

Houston Astros Shortstop Jeremy Peña

The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Astros vs. Diamondbacks: Tuesday, Sept. 27 @ 7:10 p.m. on AT&T SportsNet-SW

Lance McCullers Jr. kicks off the series against right-hander Zach Davies — who enters the series with a 4.03 ERA and 96 strikeouts. McCullers was on the injured list the last time the two clubs faced off, while the Astros also haven't faced Davies this season.

Davies enters the contest with opposite splits. Lefty hitters are slashing a lower OPS (.677) than righties (.755), leaving the Astros with and advantage of seven right-handed hitters in the starting nine.

If the Astros leave Minute Maid Park with a win Tuesday and the Yankees lose in Toronto, the top seed is secured with seven games left on the docket.

Houston Astros second Baseman José Altuve

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Astros vs. Diamondbacks: Wednesday, Sept. 28 @ 7:10 p.m. on AT&T SportsNet-SW

If the Astros don't clinch Tuesday, their pursuit to respond with a win Wednesday will be more difficult than the day prior. Zac Gallen is the reason why. Arizona's ace enters competition with a 2.46 ERA and a 9.42 K/9 through 172 innings pitched this year.

On the flip side, Houston's probable is also their ace: Justin Verlander. With seven the games left on the schedule following his outing, Verlander could have one more start to further his case for the American League Cy Young.

The 39-year-old has pitched 163 innings this season to the tune of a 1.82 ERA and a 9.22 K/9. And while both games are winnable for Houston, Gallen poises a test for a club vying for the top that's within reach.

ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

