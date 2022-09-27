ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Seeing smoke near Bear Creek Lake Park? Here’s why

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — If you notice smoky skies in Lakewood or Jefferson County on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, it is because of a wildland fire investigation class.

West Metro Fire said firefighters will be burning several small plots at Bear Creek Lake Park to give students hands-on experience.

A prescribed burn is also planned to take place on Tuesday in the Uncompahgre National Forest, approximately 17 miles southwest of Delta, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

Smoke from the prescribed burn may be visible from locations near Delta, Olathe, and Montrose.

Weather forecast

Keep an eye on the weather forecast for things like fire weather watches and warnings, or red flag warnings. You can see active weather alerts here .

Apartment explosion, light rail derailment hurt Aurora businesses

Gina Di Tullio has food allergies. She says it's hard to find restaurants that serve food she can eat, so she decided it was time to open her own gluten-free vegan bakery and cafe. She found a space in the Parkside Eatery; a food hall located on Alameda and Sable in Aurora that is near, the light rail and shares a lot with the Parkside Collective Apartment Building.  She figured the residents of the Parkside Collective and light rail commuters would be a good customer base. "It was nice. I did a little bit of canvassing. I put some cookies and...
Loveland closes King's Crossing Natural Area for restoration

The City of Loveland said it is being forced to shut down one of its open spaces because of illegal homeless camps. City crews and police recently removed 35 unauthorized camps from the King's Crossing Natural Area.The director of Loveland's parks and recreation department says the damage to the space is so significant, they need to close it for restoration.The King's Crossing closure begins Friday. The paved Loveland Recreation Trail that runs through it will remain open.
