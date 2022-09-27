Seeing smoke near Bear Creek Lake Park? Here’s why

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — If you notice smoky skies in Lakewood or Jefferson County on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, it is because of a wildland fire investigation class.

West Metro Fire said firefighters will be burning several small plots at Bear Creek Lake Park to give students hands-on experience.

A prescribed burn is also planned to take place on Tuesday in the Uncompahgre National Forest, approximately 17 miles southwest of Delta, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

Smoke from the prescribed burn may be visible from locations near Delta, Olathe, and Montrose.

