Lakeshore Drive suffers flooding due to high winds
While the western coast of Florida is set to catch the full brunt of Hurricane Ian’s monster impact Wednesday afternoon, New Orleans wasn’t left fully unscathed from Mother Nature that morning.
wgno.com
Stunning forecast for the weekend!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures were in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 40s or 50s across the area which means very dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around through your weekend.
Vehicle left in flames after traveling off roadway in deadly Slidell crash
After traveling off the roadway, the Toyota struck a utility pole and then became fully engulfed in flames according to LSP.
NOLA.com
Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding
The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
L'Observateur
Northbound (West) and Southbound (East) Luling (Hale Boggs) Bridge, St. Charles Parish — Roadwork (Bridge Inspection)
Start Cross Street: From ground level to the main span of the Luling Bridge. Recurrence: Right lane of the Hale Boggs Bridge will be closed for Bridge Inspection on Monday, Oct 3rd and Tuesday, Oct 4th, from 9 AM – 3 PM each day. Expect minor delays. Safety Reminder.
NOLA.com
Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says
Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
Three men arrested for spilling thousands of gallons of oil
ST BERNARD, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that three men have been arrested for releasing thousands of gallons of Entergy oil. Ronald Clark, Gerard Henninger and Jeremy Johnson were all arrested on Tuesday and charged with, "damage to a critical infrastructure and simple burglary."
WDSU
Blighted home in Lakeview
NEW ORLEANS — A vacant Lakeview home has been an eyesore for the past 17 years for residents along Vicksburg Street. Neighbors are concerned the house contains black mold and the abandoned pool is both a safety and health hazard for those who live nearby. And the pool did...
WDSU
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power
METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into St. Bernard Parish bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
L'Observateur
Pedestrian Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash
Houma – On September 29, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma. This crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde of Houma. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge...
WDSU
Harahan restaurant offering peace of mind to Hurricane Ian evacuees
HARAHAN, La. — Seither's restaurant in Harahan is offering food and entertainment to people from Florida fleeing Hurricane Ian. It's something Jason Seither, the owner of the restaurant, wanted to do because of what the people of Florida did for him when he evacuated from Hurricane Ida a year ago.
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: Residents describe deplorable conditions at Parc Fontaine apartments
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents at an Algiers apartment complex are begging for help, saying they’re living in squalor. One of the owners of the Parc Fontaine Apartments is Global Ministries Foundation, the same religious nonprofit that owns The Willows in New Orleans East, which Fox 8 earlier revealed was full of mold, trash and residents who said they felt unsafe.
L'Observateur
Mississippi Man Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash
Slidell – Last night, September 28th, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi.
fox8live.com
Woman confronts man breaking into cars in Plum Orchard neighborhood, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a woman confronts a man she saw allegedly breaking into cars Wednesday afternoon, the suspect brandished a gun, took the victim’s cell phone and threw it on the ground, police say. Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to the robbery in the 5500 block of...
L'Observateur
Hurricane Ida Recovery & Resource Expo scheduled for October 5
RESERVE — St. John Parish is hosting a Hurricane Ida Recovery & Resource Expo on Wednesday, October 5th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. in REGALA Gym. FEMA, SBA, RESTORE, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Entergy, Department of Insurance, Department of Health & Human Services, St. John Assessor’s Office, Louisiana Appleseed, Catholic Charities Disaster Management, Louisiana Spirit and more will be at this free event for St. John Parish residents.
NOLA.com
JPSO 911 system suffering 'intermittent' outages; Some calls not going through
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office 911 Center is experiencing "intermittent" outages, the Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday. Some 911 calls being placed by residents are not going through, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, a spokeperson for the Sheriff's Office. The problems began just after noon. "Efforts are underway to restore full...
wgno.com
NOPD searching for storage biz burglary suspects
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest four suspects accused of burglarizing a self storage business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the first case happened on Sept. 17 when two...
blackchronicle.com
Video shows missing Texas teacher on New Orleans street
Video of a “confused” Texas teacher reported missing every week in the past by her household has surfaced, displaying her strolling down a Louisiana street the day after she disappeared, based on native experiences. Michelle Reynolds’ husband claims his spouse advised him she was going to get meals...
