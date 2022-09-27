Read full article on original website
You’re not ready for this gut-wrenching new Netflix docuseries
The latest addition to Netflix’s lineup of true-crime titles arrives on Wednesday, in the form of the 3-episode docuseries Sins of Our Mother — another release from the streamer that will no doubt have viewers glued to their screens with jaws dropped the whole time. Check out the...
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
Former Blade Director Reportedly Clashed with Mahershala Ali Over Script Issues
The exit of director Bassam Tariq from the MCU reboot of Blade yesterday marked another obstacle to the development of the long-gestated project. While Marvel Studios maintained that his exit was due to "shifts in production schedule," it looks like that may not actually be the case according to new reports that are emerging surrounding the news.
6 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
See the best easter eggs, callbacks, and background details in "We Light the Way," which features a dramatic and violent wedding in King's Landing.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Where to Watch and Stream The End of St. Petersburg Free Online
Best sites to watch The End of St. Petersburg - Last updated on Sep 27, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The End of St. Petersburg online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The End of St. Petersburg on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream Max Steel: Dark Rival Free Online
Best sites to watch Max Steel: Dark Rival - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Best sites to stream: Cinemax Amazon Channel ,DIRECTV. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Max Steel: Dark Rival online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Max Steel: Dark Rival on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream The World According to Tippi Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream The World According to Tippi right now? Read on to find out!. Tippi is no ordinary child. She believes that she has the gift of talking to animals and that they are like brothers to her. 'I speak to them with my mind, or through my eyes, my heart or my soul, and I see that they understand and answer me.' Tippi is the daughter of French filmmakers and wildlife photographers, Alain Degre and Sylvie Robert, who have captured her on film with some of Africa's most beautiful and dangerous animals. Tippi shares her thoughts and wisdom on Africa, its people and the animals she has come to know and love. Often her wisdom is beyond her years, and her innocence and obvious rapport with the animals is both fascinating and charming.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Preview Teases Treason, Death, and Someone Stealing Vhagar
House of the Dragon Episode 6 “The Princess and the Queen” showed us what ten years of toxicity without therapy can do to a family. Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) hates her former bestie Alicent (Olivia Cooke) for scheming against her at every turn. Alicent loathes Rhaenyra because she’s terrified the princess will murder Alicent’s kids to secure her path to the Iron Throne. Oh, and Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) just decides to murder his own father and brother with a well-timed fire at Harrenhal. HBO’s brand new House of the Dragon Episode 7 preview teases that tensions are only going to boil over more at Laena Velaryon’s (Nanna Blondell) funeral on Driftmark.
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Deleted Scene Has Daemon Fans Angry
House of the Dragon Episode 6 certainly threw a lot at fans with a massive time-jump, some (more) scandalous reveals, and (more) gruesome deaths. However, there was one thing that wasn't actually shown in the episode that seems to be making some fans really upset: a deleted scene that showed a more tender side to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Editing Their Docuseries for Netflix After Queen Elizabeth’s Death? Sussexes Reportedly Scheduled to Release Their Project After the Crown Season 5
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly making some changes to their upcoming projects after Queen Elizabeth’s death. The release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir has been delayed until next year. His and Markle’s project for Netflix, which was originally scheduled for this year, will also be pushed back.
We finally know the title of ‘American Horror Story’ season 11, and it’s closer to home than you think
Horror fans are gearing up for the return of the long-running anthology TV series American Horror Story with its eleventh season. Despite its release in under one month’s time, details have been unusually scarce up until recently. We know American Horror Story season eleven will premiere on Oct. 19,...
Where to Watch and Stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Hailey Dean Mysteries: Death on Duty right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kellie Martin Viv Leacock Matthew MacCaull Alvina August Lauren Holly. Genres: Mystery TV Movie. Director: Michael Robison. Release Date: May 05, 2019. About. Psychologist and former prosecutor...
Movie review: Tyler Perry's 'A Jazzman's Blues'
Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Bluespremiered on Netflix on Friday, September 23, 2022. The 127-minute movie was written, directed, and produced by the talented filmmaker Tyler Perry. However, he is not one of the actors. The script for the movie was finished 27 years ago. In an interview with Sherri Shepherd on her new daytime talk show Sherri, Perry explained why he waited until now to launch the historical drama.
