epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Sparrows Free Online
Best sites to watch Sparrows - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Best sites to stream: Amazon Prime Video ,Paramount Plus Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel EPIX Amazon Channel Paramount+ Amazon Channel Film Movement Plus. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon...
epicstream.com
Former Blade Director Reportedly Clashed with Mahershala Ali Over Script Issues
The exit of director Bassam Tariq from the MCU reboot of Blade yesterday marked another obstacle to the development of the long-gestated project. While Marvel Studios maintained that his exit was due to "shifts in production schedule," it looks like that may not actually be the case according to new reports that are emerging surrounding the news.
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
epicstream.com
Is The Witcher: Blood Origin Cancelled?
The Witcher: Blood Origin is the prequel to the popular Netflix original fantasy series, The Witcher. The prequel is meant to tell the history behind the creation of the Witchers and how monsters started to roam the Continent. The series has been in production for several months, and we heard few updates, which makes us wonder if the series has been canceled.
16 Screenshots Of People Who Borrowed Someone's Login Info, Then Got Way Too Comfortable On Their Account
Be careful who you lend passwords to.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul right now? Read on to find out!. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul. Cast: Alexander Hacke...
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Gather round sistaaahs, Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming on Disney+
On today's What to Watch, Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+, The Walking Dead starts its final march, Kid Cudi goes Entergalactic, Ramy returns, and a new adaptation of Interview with a Vampire. Plus, Hollywood trivia, our Soundbite of the Week (The Last of Us), and entertainment headlines, including how Amy...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Whindersson Nunes em Marminino Free Online
Whindersson Nunes em Marminino never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan. Is Whindersson Nunes em...
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reportedly Responsible for Blade Director's Sudden Exit
Mahershala Ali's Blade reboot is undoubtedly one of Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated projects. After being greenlit at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, the project's development rolled slowly, up until the studio finally found its director in Bassam Tariq back in 2021. At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, the studio confirmed that the production will finally commence in October, making Blade's MCU return officially true.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 28
Part of the reason why The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is so dominant on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list is because the episodes are each about 70 minutes long. A lot of people are watching it, of course, but they're also watching it for longer than they watch a normal TV show. Just something to think about when you're halfway through an episode and you realize there are still 35 minutes left! There's nothing new on Wednesday, Sept. 28's list, just a shuffle of the same titles from yesterday.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Within Temptation: Black Symphony Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Within Temptation: Black Symphony right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Sharon den Adel Robert Westerholt Martijn Spierenburg Ruud Jolie Stephen van Haestregt. Genres: Music. Director: Hans Pannecoucke. Release Date: Sep 19, 2008. About. Their most ambitious staging to date,...
Evan Peters Discussed How Playing Jeffrey Dahmer Was One Of The "Hardest" Things He's Had To Do In His Life
Netflix's new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is being described by viewers as harrowing, and Evan Peters talked about how he was "very scared" to take on the role.
epicstream.com
Mahershala Ali Reportedly Feels 'Frustrated' Over the Making of Blade
The development of the MCU reboot of Blade hit a huge bump yesterday when director Bassam Tariq surprisingly exited the project ahead of its supposed production start date this fall. However, it looks like there's more to the story as more information has now emerged from what looks like a troubled development process of the highly-anticipated film.
murphysmultiverse.com
Amazon Prime to Stream All 25 Bond Films For a Limited Time
Agent 007 is set to have an official home in the streaming age. It has officially been announced that that all 25 James Bond films will be available to view on Amazon Prime Video. This includes every film between the initial Dr. No, starring the late Sean Connery, to the most recent 2021 release, No Time to Die, which served as a conclusion to Daniel Craig’s run as the ever-popular character. They are planned to release on October 5, though Amazon has stated that the films will be available on the streamer “for a limited time.”
Amazon Prime Video Canada Greenlights ‘Mr. Dressup’ Documentary
Amazon’s Prime Video is bringing the story of Canada’s most famous children’s entertainer to the world. The streamer has confirmed the start of production on an untitled “Mr. Dressup” documentary, based on the life and career of Ernie Coombs. The doc will celebrate the origins and history of the children’s show and its legacy of valuable lessons. In addition to including insights into the relationship with Rogers, the project uses unseen archival footage, interviews with series puppeteers and musicians, the Coombs family, and other notable Canadians who discuss the impact the series had on them. Rob McCallum (“Power of Grayskull: The Definitive...
Cozy up to competing Prime Day mattress sales at Leesa, Awara and more before Black Friday
Update your sleep setup by shopping this Black Friday-level mattress sales just in time for Prime Day. Get discounts on hybrid, innerspring and foam beds.
NME
AMC’s Shudder acquires rights to Joko Anwar’s ‘Satan’s Slaves: Communion’
AMC’s streaming service Shudder has acquired multiple territory rights for Joko Anwar’s hit horror sequel Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slaves) 2: Communion. Deadline revealed that Shudder will exclusively stream the movie in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand starting this November 4. “I’m thrilled to have Shudder releasing Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion and presenting the movie to its perfect audience. This film is a direct sequel to the first one and will answer some questions left in the first movie while opening up new things to explore in the storyline,” Anwar told the publication.
The Verge
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will continue the story in 2024
The next entry in the Planet of the Apes saga will start filming soon — and it has yet another very long name. Today, 20th Century Studios unveiled the first real details on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which picks up the story years after 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes for what’s described as “an all-new chapter.” Production on the film is scheduled to start next month, with Wes Ball, best-known for the Maze Runner trilogy, serving as director.
