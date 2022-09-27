ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Sparrows Free Online

Best sites to watch Sparrows - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Best sites to stream: Amazon Prime Video ,Paramount Plus Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel EPIX Amazon Channel Paramount+ Amazon Channel Film Movement Plus. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Former Blade Director Reportedly Clashed with Mahershala Ali Over Script Issues

The exit of director Bassam Tariq from the MCU reboot of Blade yesterday marked another obstacle to the development of the long-gestated project. While Marvel Studios maintained that his exit was due to "shifts in production schedule," it looks like that may not actually be the case according to new reports that are emerging surrounding the news.
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Is The Witcher: Blood Origin Cancelled?

The Witcher: Blood Origin is the prequel to the popular Netflix original fantasy series, The Witcher. The prequel is meant to tell the history behind the creation of the Witchers and how monsters started to roam the Continent. The series has been in production for several months, and we heard few updates, which makes us wonder if the series has been canceled.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Plan#Amazon Prime Video#Hulu Live Tv#Espn#National Geographic
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Whindersson Nunes em Marminino Free Online

Whindersson Nunes em Marminino never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan. Is Whindersson Nunes em...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reportedly Responsible for Blade Director's Sudden Exit

Mahershala Ali's Blade reboot is undoubtedly one of Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated projects. After being greenlit at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, the project's development rolled slowly, up until the studio finally found its director in Bassam Tariq back in 2021. At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, the studio confirmed that the production will finally commence in October, making Blade's MCU return officially true.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 28

Part of the reason why The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is so dominant on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list is because the episodes are each about 70 minutes long. A lot of people are watching it, of course, but they're also watching it for longer than they watch a normal TV show. Just something to think about when you're halfway through an episode and you realize there are still 35 minutes left! There's nothing new on Wednesday, Sept. 28's list, just a shuffle of the same titles from yesterday.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Within Temptation: Black Symphony Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Within Temptation: Black Symphony right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Sharon den Adel Robert Westerholt Martijn Spierenburg Ruud Jolie Stephen van Haestregt. Genres: Music. Director: Hans Pannecoucke. Release Date: Sep 19, 2008. About. Their most ambitious staging to date,...
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Mahershala Ali Reportedly Feels 'Frustrated' Over the Making of Blade

The development of the MCU reboot of Blade hit a huge bump yesterday when director Bassam Tariq surprisingly exited the project ahead of its supposed production start date this fall. However, it looks like there's more to the story as more information has now emerged from what looks like a troubled development process of the highly-anticipated film.
MOVIES
murphysmultiverse.com

Amazon Prime to Stream All 25 Bond Films For a Limited Time

Agent 007 is set to have an official home in the streaming age. It has officially been announced that that all 25 James Bond films will be available to view on Amazon Prime Video. This includes every film between the initial Dr. No, starring the late Sean Connery, to the most recent 2021 release, No Time to Die, which served as a conclusion to Daniel Craig’s run as the ever-popular character. They are planned to release on October 5, though Amazon has stated that the films will be available on the streamer “for a limited time.”
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Canada Greenlights ‘Mr. Dressup’ Documentary

Amazon’s Prime Video is bringing the story of Canada’s most famous children’s entertainer to the world. The streamer has confirmed the start of production on an untitled “Mr. Dressup” documentary, based on the life and career of Ernie Coombs. The doc will celebrate the origins and history of the children’s show and its legacy of valuable lessons. In addition to including insights into the relationship with Rogers, the project uses unseen archival footage, interviews with series puppeteers and musicians, the Coombs family, and other notable Canadians who discuss the impact the series had on them. Rob McCallum (“Power of Grayskull: The Definitive...
TV & VIDEOS
NME

AMC’s Shudder acquires rights to Joko Anwar’s ‘Satan’s Slaves: Communion’

AMC’s streaming service Shudder has acquired multiple territory rights for Joko Anwar’s hit horror sequel Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slaves) 2: Communion. Deadline revealed that Shudder will exclusively stream the movie in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand starting this November 4. “I’m thrilled to have Shudder releasing Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion and presenting the movie to its perfect audience. This film is a direct sequel to the first one and will answer some questions left in the first movie while opening up new things to explore in the storyline,” Anwar told the publication.
MOVIES
The Verge

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will continue the story in 2024

The next entry in the Planet of the Apes saga will start filming soon — and it has yet another very long name. Today, 20th Century Studios unveiled the first real details on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which picks up the story years after 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes for what’s described as “an all-new chapter.” Production on the film is scheduled to start next month, with Wes Ball, best-known for the Maze Runner trilogy, serving as director.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy