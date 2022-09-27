Why? Democrat AND Republican voters benefit by not having to wait for a million ballots to be tabulated. STOP making up ways to disenfranchise voters. 🤬
Frankly I don't know why we have had to change the rules they were fine back when we voted one day and 1 day only you had to have a voter ID and the only people that could send in a mail in ballot was a military person a person disabled who could not get to the polls because of confinement or something like that And definitely no dropboxes and it worked fine no problems. Now they're trying to change all the rules so they can cheat and we can't have that this is ridiculous. Plus they were able to give you the results that night or early in the morning. There should be no changing of the rules none And every state should follow the same procedures
No,no and no. Just run your race, and let the people choose what they want: mail-in, vote at the poll or whatever way they please to do. Voting is one of our rights--so, stop it!
Comments / 39