Néstor Carbonell and ‘Bandit’ Director Allan Ungar Talk Wild True Story About Canada's Infamous Flying Bandit

Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Collider
Actor Bruce Willis Becomes First Celebrity to Sell Rights to Deepfake Firm
Action movie legend Bruce Willis has just become the first Hollywood actor to sell his rights to the possibility of a "digital twin" to the US firm Deepcake, according to The Telegraph. With the use of deepfake technology, Willis has offered his likeness to be used onscreen for future projects, following his first experience with the digital media manipulation in a commercial for Russian phone service, MegaFon, last year.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases, Swims After Kayaker in Intense Video
A kayaker leading a rafting tour was in for a wild surprise when a small grizzly bear charged him out of nowhere, getting within mere feet of the kayak. The incident occurred on the Elaho River near Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. The juvenile charged from the bank of the river and started swimming toward the guide, who begins paddling backwards.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hunters Discuss Killing Michigan's One-in-a-Million 'Spirit Bear'
The future of the white bear is uncertain. Speculation it has already been killed by wolves has been dismissed as unlikely by a wildlife official.
Bone-Chilling Pic of Whale Graveyard Wins Scuba Diving Photo Contest
A chilling underwater photo has won a scuba diving photo contest. The photo features a whale graveyard. A Swedish photographer shared the photos. Alex Dawson won the first place prize in Scuba Diving’s 2022 Underwater Photo Contest Wide Angle category. Dawson shared the photos in a tweet. He wrote: “I’m very honored that Scuba Diving Magazine choose my image as a winner of 2022 in the wide-angle category. Last but not least another image also got awarded with an honorable mention. And a big thank you for the first prize onboard the luxurious Red Sea Aggressor III in 2023.”
iheart.com
Video: Canadian Landmark 'Teacup Rock' Wiped Away by Hurricane Fiona
A beloved rock formation in Canada is no more after Hurricane Fiona swept over the eastern part of the country over the weekend. According to a local media report, the natural landmark dubbed 'Teacup Rock' sat on the shore of Prince Edward Island's Thunder Cove Beach and had become something of an iconic location which was photographed countless times by awestruck travelers and people celebrating milestone occasions in their life. However, the teacup-shaped chunk of sandstone was no match for the massive storm that battered the island on Saturday and when the proverbial dust finally settled, it was sadly discovered that the formation had been wiped away by the hurricane.
Collider
'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' Review: Zac Efron Can't Save Peter Farrelly's Vietnam War Dramedy
Early on in the experience of watching The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the most recent feature from writer-director Peter Farrelly since his 2018 film Green Book, we observe Zac Efron’s 26-year-old Chickie Donohue stumble upon an anti-war protest. It is a telling moment that marks the beginning of his half-baked plan to make an expedition to Vietnam with beer and gifts from home to counteract the supposedly negative influence of the protestors who, as he sees it, are actually uniformly anti-soldier. Setting that clumsy political observation aside for a moment, as it is the first of many, it is here that we get to see how this provides a purpose for Chickie that his life up until now has been lacking. We quickly learn that almost everyone who knows him considers him to be a bum who hasn’t made much of his life. Thus, despite not having much of a plan, he decides to hitch a ride over to the war to prove everyone wrong.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Holy Spider' Trailer Explores the True Story of Iranian Serial Killer Saeed Hanaei
Based on the brutal true story of Saeed Hanaei, a serial killer who murdered 16 women prior to his capture in 2001, Holy Spider explores the captivating and compelling story behind one of Iran's most notorious murderers, while also serving as an unflinching exploration of a society wherein rough justice can become a harsh way of life. Lauded at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where it premiered, for its daring and unwavering approach, the movie is ultimately not for the faint of heart, per reviews, though it will likely find an audience who find themselves compelled by such vile, prolific personalities.
Collider
10 Things to Remember From ‘Avatar’ Before Seeing ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
In 2009, James Cameron released his groundbreaking and highly-anticipated 3D movie, Avatar. The movie became a huge success due to its use of motion capture, which would later become mainstream in the film industry. The movie also broke the record for the highest-grossing film of all time, previously held by Titanic.
Collider
'Connect' Trailer Reveals New Horror Series for Disney+ Korea
Mickey Mouse is going down a darker path. Disney+ Korea just dropped the trailer for Connect, directed by the iconic Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike, known best for the 1999 horror film Audition – often considered one of the most disturbing films ever made. The upcoming crime drama is adapted...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Alarmed Because Canadian Sturgeons Are Suddenly Dying
Mass Die-Off The inexplicable deaths of 11 threatened white sturgeon in a short period of time blindsided researchers attempting to conserve a species on the verge of extinction. The species, toothless apex hunters that glide smoothly in a few rivers in British Columbia, hasn't evolved much in 200 million years....
Comments / 0