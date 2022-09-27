Citrus County issues mandatory evacuation for Zone A
INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) — Citrus County Commissioners have issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A, which includes low-lying areas west of U.S.-19 and some areas east.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said all zones are encouraged to evacuate, especially those in mobile/manufactured homes and RVs.How to find your evacuation zone
The following shelter locations will open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday:
- Forest Ridge Elementary School (Special Needs) – 2927 North Forest Ridge Blvd., Hernando, FL 34442
- Lecanto Primary (Pet Friendly) – 3790 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461
- Central Ridge Elementary School (General Population) – 185 West Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs, FL 34434
- Citrus High School (General Population) – 600 West Highland Blvd., Inverness, FL 34452
The sheriff’s office said sex offenders must go to the Citrus County Detention facility (2604 W Woodland Ridge Dr., Lecanto, FL 34461) if they need to seek shelter.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0