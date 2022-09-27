ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County issues mandatory evacuation for Zone A

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
 3 days ago

INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) — Citrus County Commissioners have issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A, which includes low-lying areas west of U.S.-19 and some areas east.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said all zones are encouraged to evacuate, especially those in mobile/manufactured homes and RVs.

How to find your evacuation zone

The following shelter locations will open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday:

  • Forest Ridge Elementary School (Special Needs) – 2927 North Forest Ridge Blvd., Hernando, FL 34442
  • Lecanto Primary (Pet Friendly) – 3790 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461
  • Central Ridge Elementary School (General Population) – 185 West Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs, FL 34434
  • Citrus High School (General Population) – 600 West Highland Blvd., Inverness, FL 34452

The sheriff’s office said sex offenders must go to the Citrus County Detention facility (2604 W Woodland Ridge Dr., Lecanto, FL 34461) if they need to seek shelter.

