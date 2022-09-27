ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby

NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
WKRC

Police: Kentucky toddler with slain mother's body 3 days after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/WLKY/CNN Newsource) - Police in Kentucky are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in her home. The woman, 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez, had reportedly been dead for three days before being found; her 2-year-old daughter was found in the home, unharmed. It also appears someone else was in the house to take care of the child during that time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ian likely brings rain to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ian will dump back out over the Atlantic Ocean and then turn inland. It heads for us this weekend!. It’ll be another typical chilly day in the Commonwealth. Most of us will reach the mid to upper-60s for highs. We should be in the 70s, so our run below normal holds on with plenty of sunshine.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#The Minister#Wkyt Gray News#Gray Media Group Inc
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WIS-TV

SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) is asking volunteers to prepare for deployment following landfall of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Over 2,000 annually trained volunteers and 120 specialized trailers are now in preparation for immediate disaster relief in South Carolina and abroad. Susan Peugh, Director of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SCDOT prepares for possible Hurricane Ian impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the upcoming weather due to Hurricane Ian. Officials with SCDOT say preparations with state, federal, and local partners are being coordinated in emergency response and public safety. SCDOT crews in all counties are preparing equipment that would...
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away

SANIBEL CAUSEWAY, Fla. (WBBH) – Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway. The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to the state’s mainland. The roadway that was washed away is on the ramp up...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Relationships
WIS-TV

American Red Cross prepares for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida and is expected to impact South Carolina Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service, Ian isn’t expected to hit as hard here as it has in Florida but organizations like the American Red Cross are preparing anyway.
FLORIDA STATE
somerset106.com

KSP Asking For Help Finding Wanted Man

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are asking for help finding a man who failed to appear for a court date Wednesday morning. 39-year-old Alfred D. Francis of Bulan was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court in relation to a trial stemming from a fatal crash in 2019. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Francis is white, around 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds with short black hair. Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London at (606) 878-6622 or 1-800-222-555, or KSP Post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast : All Eyes On Hurricane Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many folks are woke up to frost on the pumpkins this morning as temps dip well into the 30s. This is part of a very chilly final week of September that’s also bringing a major hurricane hit to Florida. Hurricane Ian may even impact our weather by the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy