Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
wymt.com
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
WBKO
Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Police: Kentucky toddler with slain mother's body 3 days after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/WLKY/CNN Newsource) - Police in Kentucky are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in her home. The woman, 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez, had reportedly been dead for three days before being found; her 2-year-old daughter was found in the home, unharmed. It also appears someone else was in the house to take care of the child during that time.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ian likely brings rain to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ian will dump back out over the Atlantic Ocean and then turn inland. It heads for us this weekend!. It’ll be another typical chilly day in the Commonwealth. Most of us will reach the mid to upper-60s for highs. We should be in the 70s, so our run below normal holds on with plenty of sunshine.
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Wave 3
Louisville native prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Standing 12 feet off the ground, Barbara Kehoe’s Florida home is built to withstand hurricane winds and floods. She is planning on staying for now, but facing Hurricane Ian, a possible Category 3 storm, uncertainty rules the day. ”If it intensifies to 4, and we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
WIS-TV
SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) is asking volunteers to prepare for deployment following landfall of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Over 2,000 annually trained volunteers and 120 specialized trailers are now in preparation for immediate disaster relief in South Carolina and abroad. Susan Peugh, Director of...
WIS-TV
SCDOT prepares for possible Hurricane Ian impact
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the upcoming weather due to Hurricane Ian. Officials with SCDOT say preparations with state, federal, and local partners are being coordinated in emergency response and public safety. SCDOT crews in all counties are preparing equipment that would...
WIS-TV
Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away
SANIBEL CAUSEWAY, Fla. (WBBH) – Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway. The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to the state’s mainland. The roadway that was washed away is on the ramp up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
American Red Cross prepares for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida and is expected to impact South Carolina Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service, Ian isn’t expected to hit as hard here as it has in Florida but organizations like the American Red Cross are preparing anyway.
WIS-TV
Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.
Wave 3
Former WAVE News meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a career that spanned more than 23 years at WAVE News from 1987 to 2010 and several additional years in the Louisville market, meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night. It’s the association’s highest honor. WAVE...
somerset106.com
KSP Asking For Help Finding Wanted Man
Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are asking for help finding a man who failed to appear for a court date Wednesday morning. 39-year-old Alfred D. Francis of Bulan was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court in relation to a trial stemming from a fatal crash in 2019. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Francis is white, around 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds with short black hair. Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London at (606) 878-6622 or 1-800-222-555, or KSP Post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast : All Eyes On Hurricane Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many folks are woke up to frost on the pumpkins this morning as temps dip well into the 30s. This is part of a very chilly final week of September that’s also bringing a major hurricane hit to Florida. Hurricane Ian may even impact our weather by the weekend.
Vine Grove Police Department opens Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New efforts are underway to prevent tragic and unnecessary overdose deaths in Kentucky. A newly unveiled Narcan vending machine openly sits in Hardin County, at the Vine Grove Police Department, which worked alongside Communicare Mental Health and the Lincoln Trail District Health Department to bring the machine to people.
WIS-TV
SC electric companies bringing out of state assistance for power restoration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At 1:37 p.m. 126,533 people were without power in the state. Dominion Energy said Friday their company had brought in approximately 40 additional crew members and contract resources from Dominion Energy Virginia. It also brought in contract line workers from TN and Md. “We’re starting to...
Comments / 0