Treasure Island, FL

Treasure Island to shut down wastewater collection system; warned not to flush toilets

By Athina Morris
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Treasure Island officials plan to shut down the city’s wastewater collection system as Hurricane Ian approaches.

The shutdown is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will last until further notice.

Authorities to restrict access to Pinellas barrier islands

Residents and others in the area should abstain from flushing toilets and using showers and sinks, city officials said.

Police have also begun limiting traffic onto Treasure Island. Only residents, property owners, business owners, employees and contractors will be allowed onto the island.

To access the island, residents must provide their Barrier Island Re-Entry Permit or photo ID and reasonable proof that they reside or have legitimate business there, such as their vehicle registration information, property tax or utility bill or proof of employment.

How to find your evacuation zone

Ian is currently a Category 3 storm over Cuba. It’s forecast to emerge over the southeastern Gulf as a major hurricane and make its way toward Tampa Bay. Forecast models show it could make landfall somewhere between Pinellas and Sarasota counties late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The Tampa Bay area is currently under hurricane and storm surge warnings.

