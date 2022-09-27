ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta is laying people off for the first time in its history

Facebook parent Meta is cutting staff for the first time in its history, according to multiple media reports. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees Thursday that the 18-year-old company would freeze hiring and reduce budgets for most teams, with Meta expecting to end the year with fewer employees, Bloomberg reported. As part of the shift, Meta will no longer automatically replace employees who leave, will pause internal transfers and will "manage out" low performers, according to the news service. The company also said its budget next year would be "very tight," the Wall Street Journal reported.
