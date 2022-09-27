ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles

Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’

Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Independent

Kim Kardashian mocked after struggling to walk up stairs in Dolce & Gabbana dress: ‘Exhausted watching this’

Kim Kardashian has been mocked by fans after struggling to walk up a flight of stairs in her Dolce & Gabbana dress. The 41-year-old reality star attended Milan Fashion Week over the weekend for the debut of her collection, “Ciao Kim,” for Dolce & Gabbana. For the official Dolce & Gabbana afterparty, she wore a floor-length silver sequin dress, which featured criss-cross ties on the sides and front. She completed the look with silver jewellery, a purse, and silver stiletto heels, while her blonde hair was in an updo.
