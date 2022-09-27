Read full article on original website
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Spilled Milk! Fans Are Going Wild After Kylie Jenner Lactates Through Her Shirt In Latest TikTok
Kylie Jenner seemed unfazed by her leaking breast milk during a recent TikTok video on Tuesday, September 13. "Oo! Looks like I'm lactating," announced the mother-of-two as she pointed out the wet stain on her shirt. Article continues below advertisement. The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum has still been...
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Sorry, Pete Davidson: Newly-Single Kim Kardashian Says Her Next Boyfriend Could Be a Neuroscientist
Kim Kardashian has apparently been looking for love in all the wrong places. After her ongoing drama with ex-husband Kanye West and her breakup with fling Pete Davidson, the reality star has decided to take a new approach. In an appearance on The Late Late Show, Kardashian told host James...
Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bündchen Said She and Leonardo DiCaprio Were Still Close After Breakup Despite Ignoring Each Other at Events
Amid reports of marital troubles with Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's relationship with her former beau Leonardo DiCaprio has made headlines again.
You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Sheer Lace Catsuit Kourtney Kardashian Just Posted On Instagram—It’s On Another Level!
Kourtney Kardashian has had a big year—getting married, launching her line of wellness supplements, and recently launching a line with Boohoo. The oldest Kardashian sister has also undergone quite a style transformation in recent years—going from mor...
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
Woman rushed to hospital and left 'looking like Donald Duck' after getting lips dissolved
Lip fillers were all the rage a few years back, with the look sported by countless celebs including Kylie Jenner and many others, but many are now choosing to dissolve their plump pout. This was no different for TikToker Ruby, 23, who had quite the reaction following her lip-filler removal...
Adam Levine to Behati Prinsloo: Please Don't Divorce Me! I'll Stop Sliding Into Random Models' DMs!
As you’ve likely heard by now, Adam Levine is in trouble. Not only is his marriage at risk, but he’s facing the destruction of a reputation based on his image as both a born romantic and a family man. Levine appears to have cheated on his wife Behati...
Hailey Bieber’s ‘Brownie Glazed Lips’ Look Is Yet Another Example of Cultural Appropriation in Beauty
Here's what you need to know about the viral beauty trend
Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’
Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jon Hamm is thinking about the future. In an interview with Howard Stern for a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Mad Men alum, 51, opened up about how he feels "very settled and comfortable" at this stage of his life and in his relationship. "I'm in a...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout
We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
Charlize Theron Says She Turned Down a Relationship During Pandemic: 'I Just Feel So Out of Practice'
Charlize Theron isn't ready to jump into a relationship. The actress graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar's Process Issue, in which she reveals "somebody was interested in doing this thing with" her during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just a deep dive into a relationship," Theron, 47, told the magazine....
Julia Fox Says She's 'Proud' of Herself for Splitting from Kanye West: 'He Had a Lot to Work On'
Julia Fox is happy for herself following her split from Kanye West. While in conversation with ES magazine for an interview published Thursday, the Uncut Gems star, 32, opened up about splitting from West, 45, earlier this year. First addressing claims that she used her relationship with the Donda rapper...
Kim Kardashian mocked after struggling to walk up stairs in Dolce & Gabbana dress: ‘Exhausted watching this’
Kim Kardashian has been mocked by fans after struggling to walk up a flight of stairs in her Dolce & Gabbana dress. The 41-year-old reality star attended Milan Fashion Week over the weekend for the debut of her collection, “Ciao Kim,” for Dolce & Gabbana. For the official Dolce & Gabbana afterparty, she wore a floor-length silver sequin dress, which featured criss-cross ties on the sides and front. She completed the look with silver jewellery, a purse, and silver stiletto heels, while her blonde hair was in an updo.
