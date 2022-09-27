Read full article on original website
Is It Possible To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a common lifelong illness that affects normal insulin function and prevents the proper processing of sugar or glucose from food (via WebMD). It mostly affects the middle-aged and elderly population, but type 2 diabetes may also affect teens or children who are obese. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 95% of the 37 million people in the U.S. with diabetes have type 2 diabetes.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Gestational Diabetes
Gestational diabetes is a kind of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy in people who had not been diagnosed with diabetes before pregnancy. In gestational diabetes, the body does not make enough insulin to prevent high blood sugar (glucose) levels. Typically, gestational diabetes develops midway through the 40-week gestational period, and...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
verywellhealth.com
Type 1 vs. Type 2 Diabetes: What Are the Differences?
Diabetes is a chronic condition that results in impaired blood glucose (sugar) regulation in the body. This can often bring about high blood glucose levels. However, there is more than one type of diabetes. The most common are type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune...
verywellhealth.com
Stages of Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a progressive condition in which blood sugar issues show up gradually. First signs begin with slightly elevated blood sugar (glucose) levels—out of normal range but not high enough to be diagnosed with diabetes. This is called insulin resistance and is the first of four stages of type 2 diabetes.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
archyworldys.com
A study quantifies the recommended blood sugar levels to prevent damage from diabetes
MADRID, 12 (EUROPA PRESS) A study from the University of Linköping (Sweden) has shown that the long-term blood sugar level (HbA1c) must be less than 53 mmol/mol (7%) to avoid diabetes-related damage, such as eye and kidney complications . The study has followed individuals for more than 30 years...
'Bionic pancreas' could track blood sugar, deliver insulin for people with diabetes
A new technology dubbed the "bionic pancreas" may beat standard treatment in helping people with Type 1 diabetes control their blood sugar levels, a clinical trial has found. Among adults and children with Type 1 diabetes, those who used the bionic pancreas for three months saw their average blood sugar levels decline -- without an increase in potentially dangerous blood sugar lows, the researchers reported.
verywellhealth.com
Sleep and Diabetes
A good night's sleep is important for diabetes and overall health. Adequate sleep can help regulate appetite, mood, hormones, energy, and blood sugars. People with diabetes are also more likely to have conditions that impact sleep, such as sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and peripheral neuropathy. A study found that...
News-Medical.net
Mind-body practices can effectively reduce blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes
Mind-body practices such as yoga and meditation are increasingly popular tools for promoting health and combating diseases, including type 2 diabetes. Approximately 66% of Americans with type 2 diabetes use mind-body practices and many do so because they believe it helps control their blood sugar. Until now, however, whether mind-practices can reduce blood glucose levels has never been rigorously quantified.
MedicalXpress
Early control of blood sugar key for gestational diabetes
Pregnant patients treated for gestational diabetes had better birth outcomes if they rapidly improved their blood sugar levels soon after diagnosis rather than having slow or no improvement, according to new research from Kaiser Permanente. The study, published September 29 in JAMA Network Open, found that patients who had slower...
verywellhealth.com
Foods That Raise Diabetes Risk
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the body does not make enough insulin or does not use insulin well. This leads to high blood sugar levels, medically known as hyperglycemia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 37 million Americans have diabetes. Several risk...
Healthline
Can High Blood Sugar Cause Dizziness?
In people with diabetes, dizziness is one of the symptoms that can happen due to high blood glucose levels. The level of dizziness can vary, from mild lightheadedness to feeling like the ground beneath you is tilting. Some describe the experience as if their head is spinning, even though they’re standing still.
Digital Collegian
'Bionic Pancreas' Could Make Life Easier for People With Type 1 Diabetes
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new technology dubbed the "bionic pancreas" may beat standard treatment in helping people with type 1 diabetes control their blood sugar levels, a clinical trial has found. Among adults and children with type 1 diabetes, those who used the bionic pancreas for...
whattoexpect.com
What Is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?
It can be difficult to talk about pelvic organ prolapse (POP), but if you are experiencing symptoms of this condition, your practitioner can help you get the treatment you need to recover. In This Article. What is pelvic organ prolapse?. What are the different types of pelvic organ prolapse?. What...
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Screening and Diagnosis
It’s estimated that about one-fourth of people with diabetes don’t know it. If you have symptoms or are at risk, getting tested is important for treatment and to avoid complications. Here’s what you need to know about screening for type 2 diabetes and the next steps after you’ve been tested.
What's The Difference Between Thyroid Markers?
According to the National Health Service (NHS), your thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in front of your neck in your trachea. A 2010 study published in the journal Informed Health explains that the thyroid gland plays a vital role in your body's metabolism and overall performance. The gland itself is part of the endocrine system and produces two main hormones: thyroxine or tetraiodothyronine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), per WebMD. The source notes that these hormones can affect everything from how fast your heart beats to whether you'll have a good night's sleep. When a disorder with the thyroid gland arises, the gland will produce too little or too many hormones, per WebMD.
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
