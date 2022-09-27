ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

South Plains weather and Hurricane Ian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - That time of year. Chilly early mornings with lows in the 50s are typical. Warm afternoons with highs in the 80s are common. Generally sunny days and clear nights, which also means rain is unlikely any time soon. Whatever your outdoor plans may be - gardening,...
Man jumps out of plane 100 times in less than a day

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WLKY) – A Kentucky man broke an ambitious milestone by setting the record for the most skydives in Kentucky in 12 hours. Michael Bratcher successfully jumped out of a plane 100 times in one day. He said the idea started with 60 jumps for his 60th birthday.
Xcel Energy sending support as Hurricane Ian hits the coast of Florida

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (NEWS RELEASE) - Xcel Energy is sending support to Florida for restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Xcel Energy is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently en route. The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The lineworkers are from Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.
Ready-to-eat meats recalled due to possible listeria contamination

(Gray News) - Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. is recalling various ready-to-eat meat products due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 87,382 pounds of various meat products were included in the recall. The meat items were produced...
