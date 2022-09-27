Read full article on original website
Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.
South Plains weather and Hurricane Ian
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - That time of year. Chilly early mornings with lows in the 50s are typical. Warm afternoons with highs in the 80s are common. Generally sunny days and clear nights, which also means rain is unlikely any time soon. Whatever your outdoor plans may be - gardening,...
Texas Tech Hurricane Research Team anticipating damage from Hurricane Ian
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it has finally made landfall on the Florida coast. The Texas Tech Hurricane Research Team has been watching the hurricane closely since the beginning. Brian Hirth is a Research Professor for the National Wind Institute, which has been home...
Man jumps out of plane 100 times in less than a day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WLKY) – A Kentucky man broke an ambitious milestone by setting the record for the most skydives in Kentucky in 12 hours. Michael Bratcher successfully jumped out of a plane 100 times in one day. He said the idea started with 60 jumps for his 60th birthday.
Xcel Energy sending support as Hurricane Ian hits the coast of Florida
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (NEWS RELEASE) - Xcel Energy is sending support to Florida for restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Xcel Energy is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently en route. The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The lineworkers are from Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.
Governor Abbott Deploys Additional Resources To Florida To Assist Hurricane Ian Response Efforts
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. “Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and...
Florida and Georgia senators urge preparedness ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Ian continues on a path for Florida. The category four Hurricane is expected to hit around the Sarasota Area. The National Hurricane Center is projecting storm surges as high as nine feet in some areas. Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said, “We lost people in Hurricane...
Ready-to-eat meats recalled due to possible listeria contamination
(Gray News) - Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. is recalling various ready-to-eat meat products due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 87,382 pounds of various meat products were included in the recall. The meat items were produced...
