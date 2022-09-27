Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Cruise Reportedly Used the Church of Scientology to Meet Nicole Kidman While Married to Mimi Rogers
It’s no secret that Tom Cruise is a member of the Church of Scientology, but a new book is claiming that they are more involved with his personal life than fans probably ever imagined. A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology, by former church executive Mike Rinder, says that they had a hand in ending Cruise’s marriage to Mimi Rogers because he had a keen interest in Nicole Kidman. Cruise became smitten with the Australian actress while filming Days of Thunder in 1989, so church leader David Miscavige and his colleague Greg Wilhere came...
‘Top Gun’ Star Lewis Pullman Calls Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Great Leaders, Details Dad Bill Pullman’s ‘Incredible Insight’
Maverick in training. Lewis Pullman is not only praising his dad, Bill Pullman, for his generous influence, but also his Top Gun costars Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. “Tom Cruise is the best leader a person could ever ask for,” the Voice in Your Head actor, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Creative Coalition #NextGen Young Hollywood event that took place on September 11. “You could sit there and try and imagine what the best cinematic leader would look like, who would be best to be behind the wheel of a vessel like this, and you wouldn’t be able to really conjure up exactly what shoes he filled.”
Former Scientologist Insists Tom Cruise Is Religion's 'Biggest Asset': 'There's A Lot Of Time & Money Put Into Keeping Him Happy'
Former Scientologist executive Mike Rinder isn't afraid to spill the tea about the controversial religion. While promoting his new book, A Billion Years, the 67-year-old offered his opinion on why Hollywood stars in particular seem to have taken a liking to the Church. Article continues below advertisement. "The appeal that...
TMZ.com
Sarah Jessica Parker Exited NYC Gala To Be By Dying Stepfather’s Side
Sarah Jessica Parker had a lot of people concerned when she unexpectedly walked out of a gala in NYC ... and we've now learned she left to be by her dying stepfather's side in his final moments. The Parker family tells TMZ ... Sarah's stepdad, Paul Giffin Forste, died unexpectedly...
RELATED PEOPLE
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
King Charles Was ‘Horrified’ by What Queen Elizabeth’s Aide Put in a Book About the Late Monarch, Expert Says
Here's who Queen Elizabeth II gave permission to write books about her life and why King Charles III reportedly isn't happy about what was already published.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Hires Melinda Gates' Former Divorce Lawyer for Kim Kardashian Case
Kanye West has hired yet another divorce lawyer, this time tapping into the same attorney who represented Melinda Gates in her multi-billion dollar divorce case with Bill Gates. Sources with direct knowledge tell us Ye's retained Robert Stephan Cohen of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP as his...
Naomi Judd Secretly Recorded By Friend Before Suicide, Country Queen's Family Begs Judge To Block Release Of Audio
A private audio tape of Naomi Judd recorded right before she committed suicide – along with handwritten Post-It notes — are at the center of the Judd Family’s court battle to block records from being released, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the transcript for a hearing that went down on August 30 in Tennessee as part of the Judd family’s fight over police records related to Naomi’s death on April 30, 2022. The country star used a weapon to kill herself. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughters Ashley and Wynonna rushed to court in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince Harry was ‘incensed’ after courtiers ‘got in the way’ of Queen meeting, book claims
Prince Harry was reportedly “incensed” after a private meeting with the Queen to discuss his and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from royal duties was allegedly hampered by courtiers. A forthcoming book by The Times’ royal correspondent Valentine Low claims that Harry sent an email to...
Orlando Bloom & Miranda Kerr’s Son Flynn, 11, Is So Tall & Looks Just Like Dad On Beverly Hills Outing
It’s the perfect time for father-son bonding! Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn had a great day together as they were spotted getting errands done on Monday, September 26. The actor, 45, and his look-alike son, 11, both looked happy as they were seen heading out of a bank together.
TMZ.com
Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files to Divorce New Husband
MacKenzie Scott did not have chemistry, apparently, with her science teacher husband ... because the former Mrs. Jeff Bezos is ending her second marriage. MacKenzie beelined it to a Washington state court Monday and filed to divorce Dan Jewett a little more than a year after they got hitched ... according to the NY Times.
EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
msn.com
Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died
Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
CMT
Summer Pardi Says Her Superstar Husband “Didn’t Get It” When She Told Him That They Were Pregnant
Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer will welcome their first child together in early 2023. Following the heartwarming news that broke late last week (Sept. 22), the soon-to-be mother turned to social media to share how she told her husband that they were pregnant. The hairstylist did not shy away...
Kardashian fans slam Kourtney as ‘so rude’ for shocking treatment of staff member on new episode
Kardashian fans have slammed Kourtney after her "rude" treatment of a staff member on the new episode of the Hulu series. The incident happened within the first few minutes of The Kardashians' second episode of season two. Kourtney, 43, is seen sitting on her bedroom floor with her assistant Liz...
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Calls For Black Boycott Of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series
11:37 AM PT -- Retired FBI Agent Dan Craft is backing up former D.A. Michael McCaan's statements —telling TMZ that Boosie Badazz's racial disparity regarding Netflix's 'Dahmer' series is off base. Craft tells TMZ, "No, Dahmer was absolutely not racist. He had white and Hispanic victims as well. It...
Michael Jackson’s bodyguard bids MILLIONS for ‘saddest ever’ Grand Designs property
MICHAEL Jackson's bodyguard has bid MILLIONS for the 'saddest ever' Grand Designs property. Matt Fiddes worked for the King of Pop as his personal security officer for over a decade. Since then, the 43-year-old has built a global martial arts company worth £120 million. Matt - who is also...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Prince Andrew's 'Life As A Working Royal Is Truly Over': He's Not 'Part Of The King's Plan' Moving Forward
It sounds like Prince Andrew won't be making a comeback anytime soon, as Prince Charles doesn't want his younger brother to be involved with the royal family going forward. "For Prince Andrew, his life as a working royal is well and truly over," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen said. "We won’t be seeing very much more of him in the coming weeks and months. I don’t believe that he is a part of the king’s plan for the future of the monarchy. The king has been very clear in saying that he wants a slimmed-down monarchy. He’s focusing on immediate heirs. Having [his grandchildren] Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of the funeral was a very clear message – this is the future."
U.K.・
Comments / 1