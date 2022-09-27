ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise Reportedly Used the Church of Scientology to Meet Nicole Kidman While Married to Mimi Rogers

It’s no secret that Tom Cruise is a member of the Church of Scientology, but a new book is claiming that they are more involved with his personal life than fans probably ever imagined. A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology, by former church executive Mike Rinder, says that they had a hand in ending Cruise’s marriage to Mimi Rogers because he had a keen interest in Nicole Kidman. Cruise became smitten with the Australian actress while filming Days of Thunder in 1989, so church leader David Miscavige and his colleague Greg Wilhere came...
Us Weekly

‘Top Gun’ Star Lewis Pullman Calls Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Great Leaders, Details Dad Bill Pullman’s ‘Incredible Insight’

Maverick in training. Lewis Pullman is not only praising his dad, Bill Pullman, for his generous influence, but also his Top Gun costars Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. “Tom Cruise is the best leader a person could ever ask for,” the Voice in Your Head actor, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Creative Coalition #NextGen Young Hollywood event that took place on September 11. “You could sit there and try and imagine what the best cinematic leader would look like, who would be best to be behind the wheel of a vessel like this, and you wouldn’t be able to really conjure up exactly what shoes he filled.”
OK! Magazine

Former Scientologist Insists Tom Cruise Is Religion's 'Biggest Asset': 'There's A Lot Of Time & Money Put Into Keeping Him Happy'

Former Scientologist executive Mike Rinder isn't afraid to spill the tea about the controversial religion. While promoting his new book, A Billion Years, the 67-year-old offered his opinion on why Hollywood stars in particular seem to have taken a liking to the Church. Article continues below advertisement. "The appeal that...
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Secretly Recorded By Friend Before Suicide, Country Queen's Family Begs Judge To Block Release Of Audio

A private audio tape of Naomi Judd recorded right before she committed suicide – along with handwritten Post-It notes — are at the center of the Judd Family’s court battle to block records from being released, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the transcript for a hearing that went down on August 30 in Tennessee as part of the Judd family’s fight over police records related to Naomi’s death on April 30, 2022. The country star used a weapon to kill herself. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughters Ashley and Wynonna rushed to court in...
TMZ.com

Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files to Divorce New Husband

MacKenzie Scott did not have chemistry, apparently, with her science teacher husband ... because the former Mrs. Jeff Bezos is ending her second marriage. MacKenzie beelined it to a Washington state court Monday and filed to divorce Dan Jewett a little more than a year after they got hitched ... according to the NY Times.
EW.com

Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer

Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
msn.com

Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died

Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
OK! Magazine

Prince Andrew's 'Life As A Working Royal Is Truly Over': He's Not 'Part Of The King's Plan' Moving Forward

It sounds like Prince Andrew won't be making a comeback anytime soon, as Prince Charles doesn't want his younger brother to be involved with the royal family going forward. "For Prince Andrew, his life as a working royal is well and truly over," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen said. "We won’t be seeing very much more of him in the coming weeks and months. I don’t believe that he is a part of the king’s plan for the future of the monarchy. The king has been very clear in saying that he wants a slimmed-down monarchy. He’s focusing on immediate heirs. Having [his grandchildren] Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of the funeral was a very clear message – this is the future."
