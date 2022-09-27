ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Associated Press

United Natural Foods to Increase Investment in Its Shoppers Banner by Adding Three Store Locations and Remodeling Two Existing Stores

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- As part of its commitment to build its Shoppers banner by adding to and improving the stores in its portfolio, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced it is reacquiring three former store locations which had previously been sold and remodeling two existing store locations. This reinvestment in remodels and new store acquisitions will greatly improve the shopping experience for loyal customers in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County communities who have relied on Shoppers for over 70 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005952/en/ Shoppers Store Director, Rahman Glassgow (center), highlights the fresh seafood department for Maryland State Delegate Jazz Lewis (left) during the grand opening celebration at Shoppers’ Capitol Heights, Md. store. (Photo: Business Wire)
WTOP

Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification

Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
foxbaltimore.com

Young person shot during fight aboard MTA bus in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A young person was shot Thursday after a fight broke out on a Maryland Transit Administration bus stopped near the Mondawmin Mall. A spokesperson for MTA said two young people were fighting around 3 p.m. when one of the boys fired a gun, wounding the other.
foxbaltimore.com

FOX UNDERCOVER I Is Baltimore's crime plan working?

Two people were shot in Fells Point Wednesday morning. As the city continues down the path of seeing more than 300 people killed for the 8th straight year, Ed Norris, former Baltimore Police Department Commissioner, analyzes the city's crime plan and if.
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore students surprised with free shoes

Hundreds of Baltimore City school students received a special surprise Wednesday morning. Coca-Cola Consolidated and Samaritan's Feet gifted new shoes to students at Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School. Samaritan's Feet was founded in 2003 by a Nigerian man who was gifted a pair of shoes from a missionary when he was...
Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
CBS Baltimore

U of M study shows flight path of airplanes traveling to BWI cause negative health effects

BALTIMORE -- A study by the University of Maryland's School of Pharmacy shows that some flight paths to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have a negative impact on the health of the state's residents, according to researchers.These negative health effects are projected to cost Marylanders in excess of $40 million per year for the next 30 years, researchers said.The study, titled "Projecting the Health and Economic Burden of Aircraft Noise," was compiled by Dr. Zafar Zafari and Jeong-eun Park.Their study focuses on the health impacts of concentrated flight paths going to and from the airport ever since the Federal Aviation Administration implemented the Next Generation Air Transportation System in 2015.The negative health effects were measured through qualquality-adjustedity adjusted life years and the medical economic burden on affected populations, according to researchers.These health effects lead to costly hospitalizations. The study looks at that cost along with the direct and indirect costs of disease and lessening of life outcomes, researchers said.Overall, these health effects will cost $1.2 billion spread out over three decades, according to researchers.Public health measures must be taken to mitigate the noise threats, researchers concluded.
Commercial Observer

Baltimore Goodwill Shifts HQ to Open Adult High School

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake is moving its headquarters to a new site in Baltimore, and will open an adult high school in its current space. The nonprofit, which provides job training, placement and other services for people who are unemployed or face other challenges to employment, has inked a 14,662-square-foot lease with landlord St. John Properties at Baltimore Gateway, a five-story, 100,000-square-foot building.
foxbaltimore.com

'It's a waste of money:' Baltimore officials travel expenses adding up for taxpayers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From travel just up the road to all the way across the pond, the bill for Baltimore city officials’ out-of-town trips is quickly adding up. Last week, high-priced travel expenses came under fire when a trip to England was approved for one of City Council President Nick Mosby’s top aides. However, that's far from the only far-away conference costing taxpayers.
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland Department of Transportation looking for feedback on transit alternatives between Towson and Downtown Baltimore

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) are working with Baltimore City and Baltimore County to determine the best alternatives to serve passengers traveling between Towson and Downtown Baltimore. The North-South Corridor Study is part of the Central Maryland Regional Transit Plan (RTP), a project identifying...
BALTIMORE, MD

