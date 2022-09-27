28 North Carolina agencies taking part in virtual career fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A free, one-day virtual career fair will feature 28 state agencies on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

These agencies include the Wildlife Resources Commission, Department of Justice, and the State Bureau of Investigation. The UNC System Office is also part of this event.

There are 20-minute information sessions to help with the application process. There is also a virtual booth for people to discuss entry-level and internship opportunities.

Recruiters will not conduct formal interviews, but anyone interested in taking part must register first.

According to the state director of human resources, 25% of state workers are set to retire in the next five years, making the need to find new workers even more crucial.

