Iowa City, IA

247Sports

Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings

Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Hawkeyes share key to avoiding another Wolverine trashing

42-3. That was the final score of the Big Ten championship game last season, with the Iowa Hawkeyes on the wrong side of it. “None of us felt very good that day, that’s for sure.” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz recollected. Last year’s Big Ten West champions ran...
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

How does Iowa keep beating top 5 foes at Kinnick?

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh made waves with an expression on what it’s like going to Iowa City and trying to beat the Hawkeyes. “As they say, where top five teams go to die.” said Harbaugh, who has never won at Kinnick Stadium as a coach or player.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
#Iowa Football#Iowa Hawkeyes Football
ourquadcities.com

Seniors knock out Parkinson’s symptoms with boxing

Some residents at the Senior Star Retirement Community in Davenport are giving themselves a fighting chance in dealing with Parkinson’s disease. Matt Holderman introduced us to these senior fighters taking boxing classes through a national nonprofit initiative called Rock Steady Boxing to help knock out their symptoms of the disease.
DAVENPORT, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
kwayradio.com

Woman Claims Thumbtack in Sandwich

A post on Facebook from a local woman appears to show a thumbtack in her sandwich from Wendy’s on La Porte Road in Waterloo. Amanda Forkenbrock Merkes says in her post from that she stopped at the restaurant but did not began eating her sandwich until she reached the Waverly exit. She says she was stuck in her mouth by something in her sandwich. She then found a thumbtack, of which she posted pictures. Merkes says she called the store several times but could not get through until she arrived back home. They informed her at that point she would need to bring the sandwich and the tack along with a receipt back into the store to get a refund and that they would not accept pictures. The Wendy’s store had no comment when reached yesterday.
WATERLOO, IA
104.5 KDAT

A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Fall Doggie Fest offers pawsome fun for pooches

Bring out man’s best friend for a doggone dandy day at Fall Doggie Fest!. Dogs and their owners can enjoy an afternoon at the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Fall Doggie Fest. Play in the dog park and check out the Dog Market vendors. Fall Doggie Fest is Sunday, October 2, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park and Hasselroth Park, located at 28th St. and 78th Ave. West in Rock Island. This event is free and open to the public. Please bring dogs on leash and observe park rules. Parking is available at the Campbell Sports Complex.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police plan bag searches at school events; adults must accompany younger students

Moline Police will work with the Moline-Coal Valley School District to ensure security at school events, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook message posted Thursday. “In an effort to continue to ensure the safety and security of our community and those attending events at Moline-Coal Valley School District, bag...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Local Fire Department Chili Cookoff

Navigate Realty’s Jenny Staub and Bettendorf Firefighter Tim Staub were here to highlight an upcoming competition that will really bring the heat. For more information visit Quad Cities Firefighter Chili Cook Off | Facebook.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa professors: sheriffs in political ads don’t violate rules

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three local sheriffs are featured in campaign ads for Iowa politicians running for Congress. Local experts say the sheriffs’ appearances in don’t break any rules, but they understand why it can be strange to see it. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner and Black...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Former Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker's rights. Federal prosecutors said in a...

