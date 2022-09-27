ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Marilyn Monroe Had Two Siblings –– Who Were They?

The '50s was the era when Marilyn Monroe became one of the most noteworthy actresses ever. She landed major films including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 1953 and The Seven Year Itch in 1955. By the time the '60s came around though, things turned incredibly tragic. She passed away at the age of 36 — and there are endless conspiracies surrounding her untimely death.
Hannah and Jeremiah Duggar Posted the Most Low-Key Pregnancy Announcement

The Duggar family no longer has their own TLC show, but that hasn't stopped the Counting On stars from sharing updates about their lives via social media. Even so, those who follow Hannah (Wissmann) and Jeremiah Duggar on Instagram might have missed some huge news. That's because the newlyweds posted such low-key pregnancy announcement, that followers might have scrolled by without even realizing it.
Is the Rumored ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Janell Stephens Married?

It looks like Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has already begun production. As we previously reported, the new season will continue the dramatic fallouts stemming from Season 14. So far, all current cast members — Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, and Marlo Hampton — will reportedly reclaim their peach. Unfortunately, as some once predicted, OG RHOA fans won’t see NeNe Leakes or Porsha Williams on the show.
Jeanine Zheng Became a 'Survivor' Superfan Because of Her Dad

Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Survivor 43. The 43rd season of Survivor commenced on CBS on Sept. 21, and viewers are now getting to know a new set of castaways as they form alliances, deceive one another, and use their willpower to brave the elements to try to win the title of Sole Survivor (and the $1 million prize).
Weird Al and Coolio Settled Their Beef Long Before the Rapper's Death

If you know anything about Weird Al, you probably know that he is most famous for parodying incredibly popular songs. He's done Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pharrell, and a slew of other artists. Those parody songs are usually pretty amusing, but Weird Al didn't always get permission to parody the songs before he started working on them. Most of the time, the artists are cool about it, but in some cases — as with rapper Coolio — they really aren't.
Kourtney Kardashian Is on Pinterest and No, It's Not 2008

If there's one thing we know about the Kardashians, it's that, if there's a social media platform, they're going to find a way to monetize it. And, while that's not exactly what Kourtney Kardashian has done with her Pinterest account, it does offer another way for her to share some business promotions and personal aspects of her life with her fans.
Ren Is Nowhere to Be Seen in 'Big Sky' Season 3 — Where Is She?

One of the best parts of September is that it’s television premiere season, and all of our favorite shows, such as Big Sky, are finally back on the air. And with it comes some of our favorite characters, such as Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell in Big Sky. However, Season 2’s complex villain, Ren, played by Janina Gavankar, is nowhere to be seen in Season 3.
