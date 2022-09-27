Read full article on original website
Related
Marilyn Monroe Had Two Siblings –– Who Were They?
The '50s was the era when Marilyn Monroe became one of the most noteworthy actresses ever. She landed major films including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 1953 and The Seven Year Itch in 1955. By the time the '60s came around though, things turned incredibly tragic. She passed away at the age of 36 — and there are endless conspiracies surrounding her untimely death.
Is Rachel Recchia Hitting the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Beach to Look for Love? Details!
It's the best time of the year Bachelor Nation — we're hitting the Bachelor in Paradise beach once again! Forget the drama at the Bachelor Mansion. It's all surf, sand, cocktails from Wells, and good vibes only from here on out. Oh, who are we kidding? Bachelor in Paradise...
"Gangsta's Paradise" Rapper Coolio Is Dead at Age 59 — Details
September 2022 was a sad, sad month for hip-hop. Early in the month, outlets confirmed that 36-year-old Canadian recording artist Pat Stay had been stabbed to death. Weeks later, “Selfish” rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed while dining with his girlfriend and daughter at a Los Angeles eatery.
Season 17 of "Sister Wives" Is Coming - But When Was It Filmed?
The TLC reality series Sister Wives' season 17 finally aired earlier this month. On July 23, 2022, TLC announced the show was approved for its new season via Instagram with a 10-second clip containing dramatic music and the show's title, Sister Wives, with four diamond rings on the "I" of "Wives."
RELATED PEOPLE
Hannah and Jeremiah Duggar Posted the Most Low-Key Pregnancy Announcement
The Duggar family no longer has their own TLC show, but that hasn't stopped the Counting On stars from sharing updates about their lives via social media. Even so, those who follow Hannah (Wissmann) and Jeremiah Duggar on Instagram might have missed some huge news. That's because the newlyweds posted such low-key pregnancy announcement, that followers might have scrolled by without even realizing it.
Is Dua Lipa Now Dating Trevor Noah After Ending Things With Anwar Hadid in 2021?
Fans of Dua Lipa are often eager to learn everything there is to know about her. The "Levitating" singer has a long list of hit songs under her belt and has solidified herself as one of this generation's most beloved pop stars. As such, listeners are curious to know about what happens behind the scenes in her life.
Who Is the Panther on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Knew It Was THIS '90s Artist (SPOILERS)
Season 8 of The Masked Singer is like no other. The popular reality singing competition pits costumed celebrities against each other in spectacular musical performances where half the fun is guessing who lies behind the mask. The fall 2022 season features an all-new set of rules, including double unmaskings and...
'Love After Lockup' Is a WE tv Staple at This Point — Will There Be Another Season?
Whether you've watched Love After Lockup since the very beginning or you're a newbie to the incredibly complicated relationships on the show, it's hard not to get invested eventually. And fans who want to see more of the stars of the WE tv show want to know if there will be a Season 5 of Love After Lockup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Viewers Are Not Too Thrilled About 'Growing up Chrisley' Having a Narrator
Since switching to a new network for its fourth season, Growing up Chrisley has implemented quite a few changes. Not only has the spinoff reality series moved to Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST, but it also now has voice-over narration. Article continues below advertisement. Article continues below advertisement. Who is...
Pi-Rat on 'The Masked Singer' Isn't Afraid of a Challenge — Who Is He? (SPOILERS)
Season 8 of The Masked Singer may have changed the format a little, but the competition is still fierce. The show features a panel of judges attempting to unmask celebrities wearing colorful disguises. Season 8 in particular has a brand-new set of rules and fun themed nights. Leading up to...
Is the Rumored ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Janell Stephens Married?
It looks like Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has already begun production. As we previously reported, the new season will continue the dramatic fallouts stemming from Season 14. So far, all current cast members — Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, and Marlo Hampton — will reportedly reclaim their peach. Unfortunately, as some once predicted, OG RHOA fans won’t see NeNe Leakes or Porsha Williams on the show.
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jeanine Zheng Became a 'Survivor' Superfan Because of Her Dad
Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Survivor 43. The 43rd season of Survivor commenced on CBS on Sept. 21, and viewers are now getting to know a new set of castaways as they form alliances, deceive one another, and use their willpower to brave the elements to try to win the title of Sole Survivor (and the $1 million prize).
Weird Al and Coolio Settled Their Beef Long Before the Rapper's Death
If you know anything about Weird Al, you probably know that he is most famous for parodying incredibly popular songs. He's done Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pharrell, and a slew of other artists. Those parody songs are usually pretty amusing, but Weird Al didn't always get permission to parody the songs before he started working on them. Most of the time, the artists are cool about it, but in some cases — as with rapper Coolio — they really aren't.
Kourtney Kardashian Is on Pinterest and No, It's Not 2008
If there's one thing we know about the Kardashians, it's that, if there's a social media platform, they're going to find a way to monetize it. And, while that's not exactly what Kourtney Kardashian has done with her Pinterest account, it does offer another way for her to share some business promotions and personal aspects of her life with her fans.
Ren Is Nowhere to Be Seen in 'Big Sky' Season 3 — Where Is She?
One of the best parts of September is that it’s television premiere season, and all of our favorite shows, such as Big Sky, are finally back on the air. And with it comes some of our favorite characters, such as Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell in Big Sky. However, Season 2’s complex villain, Ren, played by Janina Gavankar, is nowhere to be seen in Season 3.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0