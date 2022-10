Jay Ajayi gets a formal introduction to Bronco Nation in Boise State’s 32-29 win at New Mexico. There was a buzz surrounding Ajayi before this game, but nothing like the one after. He had one carry for two yards in the previous game when he made his Boise State debut against BYU. Career carries number two through seven came in Albuquerque, and they were very interesting indeed for Ajayi. The redshirt freshman running back came into the game late in the second quarter and broke off a 71-yard scamper on his first attempt.

