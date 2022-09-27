Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton police seek to ID person in shots fired incident
EASTON, Pa. - Police released surveillance photos related to a shots fired incident in Easton earlier this week. Investigators are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to gunfire that rang out just after 9 p.m. Monday in the area of 13th and Pine streets, police said. A home...
wlvr.org
Allentown police defend video of arrest, activist criticizes it
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown police say an officer did nothing wrong in an arrest video making the rounds on social media. The video – which appears to show a uniformed officer picking up and slamming a suspect on the ground, then kneeling on top of him near his neck – circulated on the social platform TikTok this week. It was recorded outside the Wawa store on Gordon Street in Allentown.
PA Inmate Threatens To Blow Up Allentown Parole Building: Report
A 65-year-old man jailed on arson offenses will be facing a new charge for threatening to blow up a parole building in Lehigh County, Fox56 reports. Timothy Koebert, an inmate at SCI Dallas in Luzerne County, threatened to bomb the Allentown parole office and put people in body bags in a series of letters, the outlet says citing Pennsylvania State Police. He also allegedly threatened to light an Allentown Walmart store on fire.
Bucks County man enters open plea to attempted murder charges after shooting police chief
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Bucks County man entered a plea deal after shooting a police chief and attempting to shoot a parole officer, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. Colin Frank Petroziello, of Yardley, entered a no contest plea to firing a shotgun at Yardley Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek motive behind stabbing in northwest Reading
READING, Pa. — Police are looking for the motive behind a stabbing in Reading. RPD officers and paramedics responded before 7 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of West Douglass Street, near Weiser. The male victim, whose age wasn't immediately available, was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according...
phl17.com
2 men critically injured after they were shot multiple times on Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible of shooting two men multiple times in Kensington. The incident happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before 2:00 pm on Wednesday. According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot two times in the lower back, and...
Man shot in the head outside bar dies days later, authorities say
A man shot in the head early Saturday outside of a closed bar in Gloucester County has died of his injuries, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Charges already filed against the alleged gunman were upgraded Wednesday to include murder, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of...
Police in Haverford, Pa. investigating incidents involving unruly teens
Haverford police say they are aware of several incidents involving unruly teens that happened over the weekend.
Man pleads guilty to charges in Chacko’s shooting
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who police say was involved in a shooting at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center where he allegedly shot at a crowd earlier this year has pleaded guilty to his charges. On Monday, Shalik Aiken pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. Wilkes-Barre […]
fox29.com
Police: Man, 82, attacked, carjacked buying gift for wife at Willow Grove Park Mall, teens sought
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An 82-year-old man's innocent trip to the mall ended with violence after an unprovoked attack earlier this month. Police say the man was walking to his truck in the parking lot of Willow Grove Park Mall when he was attacked from behind by two teen suspects. He...
Family identifies 17-year-old mom struck near Philadelphia high school
The family describes Saniah Moore as a fun person with a big heart, and most importantly a great mother to her 7-month-old daughter.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Bystanders help get 2 adults, child out of vehicle that rolled over after crash
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Bystanders helped two adults and an 18-month-old child out of a vehicle after a crash in Palmer Township, Northampton County Wednesday morning. Two vehicles traveling south on Nazareth Road side swiped each other just after 11 a.m., causing one to roll onto its side, according to township police. The crash happened at the entrance of the 25th Street Shopping Center.
Man, 73, dies after being struck by hit-and-run-driver; suspect surrenders
Police say the driver of a gold Honda Pilot ran the victim over and then fled the scene.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man who rescued another from crashed plane in Salisbury Twp. speaks out
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner says dental records are needed to identify the victim of Wednesday's plane crash, as the plane exploded with the man inside. A second person did survive thanks to the quick actions of Ron Diehl, who was doing renovation at the home where the plane crashed.
Man shot, killed after trying to run over police
PLAINS, Pa. — Police say 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston was causing a disturbance inside Old Tyme Charley's in Plains Township early Friday morning, assaulting a patron and an employee. As police arrived on the scene, Kilduff intentionally drove his truck towards the troopers in an attempt to run...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crime Alert Berks honors group's longtime supporters
READING, Pa. — Supporters of Crime Alert Berks County took time Thursday morning to honor those who help the Crime Stoppers group carry out its mission of getting bad guys off the streets. Crime Alert hosted its fifth awards breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading. The organization...
Ex-fire official used Pa. borough credit card for $800 in gas: police
A former Lehigh Valley volunteer firefighter is accused of stealing more than $800 in gasoline by using a municipal credit card to fuel up his personal vehicle. Logan Kocher, 26, of Pen Argyl, was an assistant fire chief with the Wind Gap Volunteer Fire Company when he used the gas card between May and August, Slate Belt Regional police said.
Mother who lost 2 sons to gun violence talks of fear, frustration after Allentown teen’s killing
The playground was empty Wednesday afternoon at Stevens Park in Allentown, but the park’s pavilion in the corner housed a small group of young people keeping watch. Spelled out in more than 100 candles was a memorial with the name Trey and a heart, with handwritten messages on ripped-out notebook pages plastered on the ground and a blue pavilion pole.
Allentown teen accused of killing 15-year-old
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lehigh County District Attorney announced the arrest of a 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on September 25. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at Stevens’ Park in the 600 block of 6th Street around 2:36 p.m. on September 25. Officers said they found […]
16-year-old boy arrested in killing of Allentown teen, court records say (UPDATE)
A 16-year-old Allentown boy has been charged in the killing of a 15-year-old city boy over the weekend. Elijah Patterson, 16, was arrested Monday and charged as an adult with homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and firearms carried without a license in connection with the fatal shooting Sunday of 15-year-old Treshawn Tracy at Stevens Park.
