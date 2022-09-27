ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMZ-TV Online

Easton police seek to ID person in shots fired incident

EASTON, Pa. - Police released surveillance photos related to a shots fired incident in Easton earlier this week. Investigators are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to gunfire that rang out just after 9 p.m. Monday in the area of 13th and Pine streets, police said. A home...
EASTON, PA
wlvr.org

Allentown police defend video of arrest, activist criticizes it

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown police say an officer did nothing wrong in an arrest video making the rounds on social media. The video – which appears to show a uniformed officer picking up and slamming a suspect on the ground, then kneeling on top of him near his neck – circulated on the social platform TikTok this week. It was recorded outside the Wawa store on Gordon Street in Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

PA Inmate Threatens To Blow Up Allentown Parole Building: Report

A 65-year-old man jailed on arson offenses will be facing a new charge for threatening to blow up a parole building in Lehigh County, Fox56 reports. Timothy Koebert, an inmate at SCI Dallas in Luzerne County, threatened to bomb the Allentown parole office and put people in body bags in a series of letters, the outlet says citing Pennsylvania State Police. He also allegedly threatened to light an Allentown Walmart store on fire.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek motive behind stabbing in northwest Reading

READING, Pa. — Police are looking for the motive behind a stabbing in Reading. RPD officers and paramedics responded before 7 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of West Douglass Street, near Weiser. The male victim, whose age wasn't immediately available, was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according...
READING, PA
WBRE

Man pleads guilty to charges in Chacko's shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who police say was involved in a shooting at Chacko's Family Bowling Center where he allegedly shot at a crowd earlier this year has pleaded guilty to his charges. On Monday, Shalik Aiken pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. Wilkes-Barre […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Bystanders help get 2 adults, child out of vehicle that rolled over after crash

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Bystanders helped two adults and an 18-month-old child out of a vehicle after a crash in Palmer Township, Northampton County Wednesday morning. Two vehicles traveling south on Nazareth Road side swiped each other just after 11 a.m., causing one to roll onto its side, according to township police. The crash happened at the entrance of the 25th Street Shopping Center.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Man shot, killed after trying to run over police

PLAINS, Pa. — Police say 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston was causing a disturbance inside Old Tyme Charley's in Plains Township early Friday morning, assaulting a patron and an employee. As police arrived on the scene, Kilduff intentionally drove his truck towards the troopers in an attempt to run...
PITTSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crime Alert Berks honors group's longtime supporters

READING, Pa. — Supporters of Crime Alert Berks County took time Thursday morning to honor those who help the Crime Stoppers group carry out its mission of getting bad guys off the streets. Crime Alert hosted its fifth awards breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading. The organization...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Mother who lost 2 sons to gun violence talks of fear, frustration after Allentown teen's killing

The playground was empty Wednesday afternoon at Stevens Park in Allentown, but the park's pavilion in the corner housed a small group of young people keeping watch. Spelled out in more than 100 candles was a memorial with the name Trey and a heart, with handwritten messages on ripped-out notebook pages plastered on the ground and a blue pavilion pole.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Allentown teen accused of killing 15-year-old

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lehigh County District Attorney announced the arrest of a 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on September 25. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at Stevens' Park in the 600 block of 6th Street around 2:36 p.m. on September 25. Officers said they found […]
ALLENTOWN, PA

