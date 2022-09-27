Read full article on original website
Rookery Bay Hosts Open House
Take a short drive over the Jolley Bridge heading north and you will find a wonderful opportunity to immerse yourself in an entirely new world. Although this is the world surrounding us, we sometimes take it for granted. Forty percent of Collier County consists of shoreline. Right here in our...
US Coast Guard Auxiliary Marco Island Announces Fall 2022 Class Schedule
It’s a fact: an educated boater is a safe boater. To that end, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary (USCGAux), Marco Island proudly announces Fall 2022 boater education classes. The following courses will be offered: Boating Skills and Seamanship, Boater’s Local Knowledge-Marco Island, Boater’s Local Knowledge - Backwater Edition, Suddenly in Command, and Paddlecraft Safety. All classes are facilitated by USCG Certified instructors.
It’s That Time of Year Again
Every year from the first day of June until the last day of November Floridians stay well abreast of the weather and its potential to spawn tropical disturbances that have the ability of turning deadly. Having been here for 36 years, I am sadly aware of the destructive damage that storms may bring to communities we all love.
Curfew Enacted in Collier County Beginning Tonight at 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
A mandatory curfew is in place for all of Collier County beginning at 10 p.m. tonight and expiring at 6 a.m. tomorrow Friday, September 30, 2022. The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier County and their property as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian.
Collier County Issues Mandatory Evacuation Notice Opening Additional Shelters
For those that elect to evacuate, and do not have other options available to them General Population Shelters will open at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27th as a last resort. The following Pet-Friendly General Population Shelters will be opening:. Oak Ridge Middle School, 14975 Collier Blvd, Naples. Corkscrew Middle...
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 4 as Floridians brace for impact
(The Center Square) – Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's West Coast Wednesday afternoon as Category 4 storm with wind speeds of 150 mph. Irma is "knocking on the door of a Category 5 storm,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier Wednesday as the state prepared. The storm, which...
Have Some Fun On U.S. 41 At The Collier Museum
The Collier Museum at Government Center is proud to present a new temporary exhibition, “From the Great Lakes to the Sunshine State: Exploring the History of U.S. 41.” The exhibit will be on display from Tuesday, September 13, 2022 to Saturday, January 21, 2023. Admission to the exhibition is free.
Veterans Community Park Approaches Completion
Nineteen years ago, Marco Island voters approved the purchase of what was known as the Glonn Property for $10 million. The 2003 acquisition was part of a voter referendum that included language exempting the project from the “spending cap,” and allowing its approval under Marco Island’s City Charter.
Endorsement for Nanette Rivera for City Council
Clean Marco Waters, LLC is pleased to support Nanette Rivera as a candidate for Marco Island City Council. Clean Marco Waters is a local Marco Island citizens organization whose mission is dedicated to restoring, preserving, and protecting Marco Island and surrounding communities’ water quality, marine ecosystems and habitats through community outreach, public education, science-based research, and advocacy.
Monday Night Bingo is Back
The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island announces that Monday Night Bingo will return on Monday, October 10th, 2022 for its 22nd year. The Jewish Congregation is located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 PM; Bonanza is posted at 5:15 PM and the game is called at 7:00 PM.
Marco Island Academy Celebrates Kleefstra Syndrome Awareness Day
National Kleefstra Syndrome Awareness Day is typically celebrated on September 17th to bring awareness to people diagnosed with the rare genetic condition. MIA’s students and faculty instead celebrated early on Friday, September 16th, clad in the color purple to show their support for Wynne Lockwood and Kleefstra Syndrome Awareness Day. Wynne Lockwood, diagnosed with Kleefstra Syndrome, is the four-year-old granddaughter of MIA’s Key Club Advisor and Kiwanian, Marie Lynn McChesney.
Opera Naples Announces 2022-23 Season
Opera Naples, one of Naples’ leading performing arts organizations, has announced the 2022-23 season. Following a successful end-of-season match campaign led by longtime supporters Larry and Louise Ost, who encouraged donors to join alongside them to raise more than $107,000, Opera Naples is looking forward to the upcoming season.
Arts Center Theatre Presents “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers”
One of Broadway’s most acclaimed one-woman plays has just been added to the Arts Center Theatre inaugural season lineup. “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers” played the Great White Way in 2013 starring Hollywood icon Bette Midler. This delightful comedy will now be added to the Arts Center Theatre schedule January 4-22, 2023.
Marco vs. Miami Senior Softball Challenge
It was a very hot and humid Saturday morning in mid-September but this retired group of “senior boys of summer” just don’t know when to quit. According to Tom Polston of the Marco Island Brewery Tournament Team, a group of players were coming down from Miami to play a double header with them at the Winterberry Field. Word got out quickly and at 9:00 AM on September 24th, fans gathered, watched and cheered senior softball players who were “younger and more skilled” play ball!
MIA's Outstanding Key Club Wins International Award
If you’ve participated in just about any activity island wide in recent years, you’ve been served by members of Marco Island Academy’s outstanding Key Club. Their volunteer efforts on the island are that extraordinary and far reaching. MIA Key Club members contributed 3,318 hours to the island...
School Board Candidate Sued for Slander and Mismanagement
The following Collier County cases involve allegations of Kelly Lichter’s mismanagement and slander. In 10/28/2021, (21-CA-2572), Mathias v Kelly Lichter, et al, is a libel and slander suit by Mr. Mathias, a former Mason Classical Academy’s (MCA) finance chairman. Lichter is Board President there. Lichter is accused of “strong-arming …control over MCA and continuous slandering of the plaintiff.” “…Parents …regularly complained about (Lichter’s) misconduct. “
New Look Trojans Dominate Palmetto Ridge
It’s hard to believe the impact a 5’4”, 113-pound quarterback has had on the fortunes of the Lely High School football team. But seeing is believing. For the second straight week, senior Jakeem Tanelus has led the Lely football team to a clock rule win over a major opponent. This week it was Palmetto Ridge who was forced to play with a running clock in the second half after falling behind the Trojans 40-0 in the third quarter Friday night. A running clock starts in the second half when a team takes a 35-point lead. Lely ultimately spoiled Palmetto Ridge’s homecoming by beating the Bears 46-0.
