It was a very hot and humid Saturday morning in mid-September but this retired group of “senior boys of summer” just don’t know when to quit. According to Tom Polston of the Marco Island Brewery Tournament Team, a group of players were coming down from Miami to play a double header with them at the Winterberry Field. Word got out quickly and at 9:00 AM on September 24th, fans gathered, watched and cheered senior softball players who were “younger and more skilled” play ball!

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO