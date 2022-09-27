Additional charges have been filed against a 32-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of Corey McFadden in Kearny on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Matthew Kochell, of Kearny, is charged with Aggravated Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d. Kochell and codefendant Elliot Barton, 39, of Kearny, were both previously charged with Desecrating/Disturbing Human Remains in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:22-1a and are being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. Kochell is tentatively scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO