Secaucus, NJ

GoFundMe started for Hoboken man, 28, gunned down in ‘a senseless act of violence’

GoFundMe page has been started for a 28-year-old Hoboken man that was gunned down in “a senseless act of violence” on Marshall Drive on Sunday. “This young man was my neighbor and although I didn’t know him past a neighborly hello, he was very close to many special people in my life here in Hoboken,” Lisa Hamrah Balouma wrote in the GoFundMe page description.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Police Shoot Suspect in Pursuit of Brooklyn Gunman Who Wounded 2

A New York City cop shot and wounded a man Thursday night during a brief pursuit for suspects in a double shooting in Brooklyn moments earlier. Police were in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 p.m. responding to reports of shots fired near Broadway and Kosciuszko Street. There they found two men, ages 33 and 44, wounded from gunfire. One was shot in the leg and arm, the other in his hand, according to NYPD officials.
BROOKLYN, NY
Newark Man Charged With Murder In East Orange Man's Killing

A Newark man has been charged in the shooting death of an East Orange man, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 29. Marquis McCray, 32, shot Wayne Jones, 41, on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark

A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
NEWARK, NJ
NEWARK, NJ
Woman shot in Newark, investigation ongoing

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Newark on Wednesday.Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Central Avenue just before 3 p.m.At the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.The details surrounding the shooting at unknown at this time.
NEWARK, NJ
Additional Charges Filed Against Kearny Man Charged with Desecrating Human Remains

Additional charges have been filed against a 32-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of Corey McFadden in Kearny on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Matthew Kochell, of Kearny, is charged with Aggravated Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d. Kochell and codefendant Elliot Barton, 39, of Kearny, were both previously charged with Desecrating/Disturbing Human Remains in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:22-1a and are being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. Kochell is tentatively scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
KEARNY, NJ
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey City Man Sentenced in Theft of $594,000 in Phones and Tablets

A Jersey City man was sentenced today to 24 months in federal prison in connection with the theft of $594 thousand in phones and tablets from the Newark Housing Authority. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Venancio Diaz, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti in Newark federal court. Diaz had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of committing theft from an agency receiving federal funds.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Four men arrested after THC gummies sold in store on Long Island: NYPD

BELLMORE, N.Y, (PIX11) — Four men were arrested on Wednesday for selling THC gummies at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store on Long Island, police said. After getting a search warrant, police found large amounts of THC products and money. Police also determined that THC gummies were being sold at the store, according to officials. Police […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

