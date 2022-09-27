Read full article on original website
SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: Hackensack Police Capture Knife-Wielding Man Wanted For Attacking Woman
A Hackensack grade school was locked down as police pursued -- and then captured -- a knife-wielding Morris County man who they said had just assaulted and terrorized a local woman. Officer Aaron Rios and Police Officer Stanislav Tovbin heard "loud arguing" coming from a Railroad Avenue home while responding...
Off-duty police officer charged with DUI, fleeing after crash in N.J. town, authorities say
A police officer in Bergen County was arrested while off-duty earlier this month and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, court records show. Attilio Dente, 39, a patrol officer, was arrested by Bergen County Sheriff’s Officers about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 outside his...
GoFundMe started for Hoboken man, 28, gunned down in ‘a senseless act of violence’
GoFundMe page has been started for a 28-year-old Hoboken man that was gunned down in “a senseless act of violence” on Marshall Drive on Sunday. “This young man was my neighbor and although I didn’t know him past a neighborly hello, he was very close to many special people in my life here in Hoboken,” Lisa Hamrah Balouma wrote in the GoFundMe page description.
Police Shoot Suspect in Pursuit of Brooklyn Gunman Who Wounded 2
A New York City cop shot and wounded a man Thursday night during a brief pursuit for suspects in a double shooting in Brooklyn moments earlier. Police were in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 p.m. responding to reports of shots fired near Broadway and Kosciuszko Street. There they found two men, ages 33 and 44, wounded from gunfire. One was shot in the leg and arm, the other in his hand, according to NYPD officials.
Woman opens fire from stolen car in the Bronx
A woman opened fire from a stolen car in the Bronx earlier this week, police said Friday as they released images of the suspect. No one was struck by the gunfire around 5 p.m. Monday at Sedgwick Avenue and Cedar Avenue in Morris Heights.
NYPD cop arrested for threatening ex-girlfriend in violation of court order
Police arrested an NYPD officer on Wednesday for sending harassing texts to his ex-girlfriend in violation of a court order of protection, according to authorities.
Newark Man Charged With Murder In East Orange Man's Killing
A Newark man has been charged in the shooting death of an East Orange man, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 29. Marquis McCray, 32, shot Wayne Jones, 41, on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark
A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say
A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
Man with BB rifle, handgun arrested after dispute at Secaucus Animal Shelter: police
A New York man with a BB rifle and a loaded handgun has been charged with threatening two volunteers at the Secaucus Animal Shelter Sunday afternoon after a dispute over an injured dog, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Cordell Phillip, of Queens, was charged with terroristic threats, unlawful possession of...
Accused EMT killer appears in court after being deemed fit for trial
The accused killer of Bronx EMT Yadira Arroyo made his first appearance in court after being deemed fit for trial earlier this month.
Woman shot in Newark, investigation ongoing
NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Newark on Wednesday.Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Central Avenue just before 3 p.m.At the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.The details surrounding the shooting at unknown at this time.
DIY DENTISTRY: Truck Driver, Assistant Severely Injure Dental ‘Patient,’ Dumont Police Charge
A dental assistant and an Ecuadorian national who drives a truck for a living were charged with aggravated assault by Dumont police for severely injuring a woman with do-it-yourself at-home dentistry, authorities said. David Pharaoh Crosby Jupiter, the 44-year-old self-employed trucker, was arrested last Friday, Sept. 23, and sent to...
Additional Charges Filed Against Kearny Man Charged with Desecrating Human Remains
Additional charges have been filed against a 32-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of Corey McFadden in Kearny on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Matthew Kochell, of Kearny, is charged with Aggravated Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d. Kochell and codefendant Elliot Barton, 39, of Kearny, were both previously charged with Desecrating/Disturbing Human Remains in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:22-1a and are being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. Kochell is tentatively scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Man charged after shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt
A Newark resident has been charged with killing one man and injuring another in a shooting in the city earlier this month. Marquis McCray, 32, gunned down Wayne Jones on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue shortly before midnight on Sept. 17, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
Man who fatally shot woman, 25, in head near Union Square indicted on murder charges: DA
A man who allegedly fatally shot a woman while she was walking near Union Square earlier this month has been indicted on murder charges, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.
Man threatens Newark restaurant employees with knife, accidentally stabs himself
A man at a Newark restaurant accidentally stabbed himself after threatening workers with a knife on Tuesday.
Jersey City Man Sentenced in Theft of $594,000 in Phones and Tablets
A Jersey City man was sentenced today to 24 months in federal prison in connection with the theft of $594 thousand in phones and tablets from the Newark Housing Authority. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Venancio Diaz, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti in Newark federal court. Diaz had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of committing theft from an agency receiving federal funds.
Four men arrested after THC gummies sold in store on Long Island: NYPD
BELLMORE, N.Y, (PIX11) — Four men were arrested on Wednesday for selling THC gummies at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store on Long Island, police said. After getting a search warrant, police found large amounts of THC products and money. Police also determined that THC gummies were being sold at the store, according to officials. Police […]
