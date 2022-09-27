Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Mortgage rates surge, closing in on 7%
CNN — Mortgage rates surged for the sixth week in a row, moving closer to 7%. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.70% in the week ending September 29, up from 6.29% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. That's the highest level since July 2007. Mortgage rates have more...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Stimulus Updates To Know for Fall 2022
During the past few years, millions of Americans have received stimulus checks to help with the economic downturn due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, with prices rising on everything from eggs to...
WRAL
Latest jobless claims fall to 193,000, underscoring still-tight labor market
CNN — The number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits dropped considerably last week, underscoring how employers are holding on tightly to workers as the labor market remains full of opportunities for job hunters. Initial claims for unemployment insurance were 193,000 for the week ended September 24, down 16,000...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Bed Bath & Beyond 2Q sales fall but meet Street's view
Bed Bath & Beyond's sales declined 28% in its fiscal second quarter, but the performance managed to meet Wall Street's expectations. The Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer reported sales of $1.44 billion for the three months ended Aug. 27. That compares with sales of $1.99 billion a year earlier.
WRAL
Dow falls more than 550 points and is back in a bear market
CNN — The month of September and third quarter of the year are about to end -- and investors are wishing the past nine months good riddance. Stocks fell Thursday, giving up much of Wednesday's big gains. The Dow was down more than 550 points, or about 1.9%, in early trading.
WRAL
Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving
CNN — Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school's Surveys of Consumers. That's the highest reading since April.
WRAL
Fed's preferred measure of inflation shows prices surged again last month
CNN — After hitting an alarming 40-year high in June, the Federal Reserve's preferred benchmark for consumer inflation is once again flashing a warning sign about the persistence of high prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August rose by 6.2%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Bed Bath & Beyond is failing fast
CNN — Bed Bath & Beyond is losing shoppers and money at a rapid clip, and the company will need to quickly reverse course to avoid bankruptcy. The struggling chain announced Thursday that sales at stores open for at least a year plunged 26% during its latest quarter ending August 27. The company also lost $366 million in that period and profits fell as the chain discounted merchandise to clear shelves.
WRAL
Used cars have become unaffordable
CNN — High prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers. That's bad news for CarMax, the nation's largest used car dealer. CarMax reported Thursday that its earnings plunged 54% as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to a year ago.
WRAL
Dow on track for its worst month since March 2020
CNN — September has been a horrible month for stocks. The Dow is on track to fall more than 7%, its worst monthly drop since March 2020, when pandemic lockdowns started in the United States. The index was in the red Friday too. The Dow, a widely watched barometer...
WRAL
Why the ghost of 2008 still haunts us in 2022
CNN — All week, there have events in the news that have come in under of the banner of "this hasn't happened since 2007/2008." Yields on the 10-year Treasury briefly surpassed 4%, a level not seen since 2008. That movement helped push mortgage rates to their highest level, 6.7%, since — wait for it — July 2007. Across the pond, where the UK bond market crashed earlier this week, one seemingly frazzled London banker told the Financial Times: "At some point this morning I was worried this was the beginning of the end. It was not quite a Lehman moment. But it got close."
WRAL
In your debt: 3 steps to lower the cost of your debt
Does the thought of dealing with your debt make you want to go back to bed? More than 1 in 5 Americans (22%) are likely to put off creating a debt payoff plan, according to a June 2022 survey from NerdWallet conducted online by The Harris Poll. That’s a lot...
S&P cuts UK rating outlook after government fiscal plan
LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the outlook for its AA credit rating for British sovereign debt to "negative" on Friday from "stable" in response to the prospect of higher borrowing after last week's government fiscal statement.
Comments / 0