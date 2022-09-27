Cirque du Soleil returns to Atlanta this holiday season with Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities

Read full article on original website
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)
If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greenery
Boone's at Bobby Jones Golf CourseMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek in Atlanta is Boone’s restaurant. You don't need to be a member to dine at the restaurant either. There's a beautiful patio for the fall evenings that begin with beautiful skies and continue with perfect temperatures.
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month
With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
Spirits & Spice Festival
It’s time to eat, drink, and get spooky! Join us on Saturday, October 22, 2022, for the 2nd Annual Spirits & Spice Festival from 2pm-7pm. Event attendees will be able to get their “boos” on by walking the Downtown Spirits Trail and purchasing specialty cocktails at different participating locations, spice things up by tasting numerous types of chilis at the Chili Cook-Off, and have some skele-fun on the Twisted Trolley Tour ride. The event will feature live music, a craft market, and activities for the kids. This event is eerie-sistible for all ages!
Atlanta-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Michelle Malone to perform at Marietta’s Strand Theatre
Atlanta-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Michelle Malone will perform at Marietta’s Strand Theatre on Saturday, October 1 at 8pm. According to a profile on her website, “Over the course of Malone’s career, she’s performed with artists from Gregg Allman to Ellen Degeneres, John Mayer to the Atlanta Symphony, Indigo Girls to Luther Dickinson, released more than a dozen records and went indie when it still took guts.”
Lance Robertson of CBD City to host Hapeville Hemp Festival
Lance Robertson is the owner of CBD City in the Cascade Heights neighborhood of Atlanta. CBD City is filled with multiple forms of CBD to fit every type of need and carries products such as CBD oil, CBD gummies, CBD pet treats and more. On Oct. 1, Robertson will be...
Major changes happening to annual AJC Peachtree Road race in 2023
ATLANTA — Big changes are coming to the 54th annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race next year and how you register. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. For the first time in more than 30 years there will not be a lottery. Participation will be...
Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm
This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON — The fair's in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such as...
Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
‘Diamond Doris’: notorious jewelry thief details life of crime in exclusive interview with Channel 2
ATLANTA — She’s a notorious jewel thief who stole millions of dollars’ worth of bling around the world. Nicknamed “Diamond Doris” — Doris Payne, 91 — is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life as a jewel thief spanning cities across the world, especially right here in Atlanta.
This Is What A $725/Month Townhome For Rent In Atlanta Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
A video went viral this week for taking you through a virtual walkthrough tour of a townhome for rent in Southwest Atlanta, GA at an unbeatable price. Appletree Townhomes on 2328 Campbellton Rd. lists their one bedroom, one bathroom "Ambrosia" rental for just $725/monthly. In the clip, TikTok content creator...
Fleeing Hurricane Ian? Here’s how to navigate Atlanta traffic
Florida traffic heading into Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian has been causing traffic jams here, first on 75 south of the...
Some metro Atlanta homeowners elect to remove trees before Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Strong wind gusts from Ian are toppling trees in metro Atlanta. Some homeowners are taking dying trees down in advance to prevent them from falling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in northeast Atlanta, where a tree crushed...
Corn dog, funnel cake revolution underway at Georgia fairs
Brian and Sue Gillette do whatever they can to get attention amid the flurry of colorful signs and bright lights on fair...
MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to Atlanta scholarship organization
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $8 million to Achieve Atlanta, which provides need-based college scholarships to local students.
