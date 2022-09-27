Cirque du Soleil returns to Atlanta this holiday season with Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities

It’s time to eat, drink, and get spooky! Join us on Saturday, October 22, 2022, for the 2nd Annual Spirits & Spice Festival from 2pm-7pm. Event attendees will be able to get their “boos” on by walking the Downtown Spirits Trail and purchasing specialty cocktails at different participating locations, spice things up by tasting numerous types of chilis at the Chili Cook-Off, and have some skele-fun on the Twisted Trolley Tour ride. The event will feature live music, a craft market, and activities for the kids. This event is eerie-sistible for all ages!

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO