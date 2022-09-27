ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today hosts suffer major mix-up & call each other out during awkward live segment

By Ekin Karasin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

DYLAN Dryer has clashed with Sheinelle Jones during an awkward live moment on the Today show.

The co-anchor was presenting a segment on butter boards with Sheinelle, 44, during Monday's broadcast.

Dylan clashed with Sheinelle Jones during an awkward live moment on Today Credit: NBC
Sheinelle ordered Dylan to ask another question - before realizing it was her turn Credit: NBC

The two women chatted away to Today's editorial director Arianna Davis about the food trend, which is a new take on the charcuterie board.

As Dylan tucked into a cracker smeared with butter from the board, Sheinelle looked at her notes and said abruptly: "Alright, your question's next."

Caught with her mouth full, Dylan paused and said in confusion: "I already did my question!"

Sheinelle looked stressed and consulted her notes again, looking to her fellow presenters for help.

She eventually said, "Oh, it's my turn!" as Dylan chimed in: "You're next."

Arianna added, "You're up!" in a bid to mask the awkward tension.

The live blunder comes after fans noticed that Hoda has been absent from the team over the last few days.

Viewers noticed Hoda's absence during Monday and Tuesday morning's broadcast as Dylan reported alongside her colleagues Craig Melvin and Tom Llamas.

Hoda's day off was much needed based on a recent on-air moment where she seemed to be struggling to stay awake.

During a candid, behind-the-scenes conversation while on the set of the Today show last week, Hoda had trouble keeping her eyes open while dishing on her sleep habits.

SLEEPLESS NIGHTS

The mother-of-two shared that her daughters, Haley and Hope, come to her at night for different reasons, interrupting her sleep.

While being interviewed for Today’s Sirius XM show, Hoda was asked if her nights are “harder when the kids are up all night.”

The TV host replied: "You know, it happens. We all have them. We live them. But it's funny the stuff they come up with.

“One is, ‘I love you so much I can’t sleep.’

“Two is, ‘I don’t like school lunches, so I don’t wanna go.’ Three is, ‘I need water,’ or fill in the blank.”

Hoda continued: “What was the other one? Oh, she had a dream about her friend Gunner, and they were in a rocking boat. That was the other thing.

“On the fifth wake-up, I was like [crazed expression]. I was trying to be calm and collected, like, ‘Mommy loves you. Good night now.’”

Hoda Kotb was missing from Monday and Tuesday's broadcasts Credit: Getty
Hoda could barely stay awake during a recent segment Credit: Getty

Comments / 35

johnnykat
3d ago

OMG! Drama queens being dramatic over.....butter boards! this show sucks as bad as the view!

Reply(1)
8
Deborah ruffin
3d ago

Guthrie wants Hoa gone but she's showing...she should be the one to leave

Reply(5)
14
FX1191
3d ago

Who in their right minds, would watch this drivel?

Reply(2)
17
