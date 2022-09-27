Read full article on original website
Thomas M. Patrick – No Service
Thomas M. Patrick of Farmington died on September 19th at the age of 87. Per his request, no services will be held. Condolences can be made through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
David Vernon McFarland – Service 10/1/22 At 11 A.M.
David Vernon McFarland of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 73. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Desloge. Entombment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for David McFarland is Friday evening from 4 until...
Romona “Auntie” Penberthy – Visitation 4pm 10/7/22
Romona “Auntie” Penberthy of Farmington died August 11th at the age of. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 8th. Visitation for Auntie Penberthy will be Friday, October 7th from 4 to 7 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
George “Steve” Wilson — Service 9/28/22 4 P.M.
George “Steve” Wilson of Festus passed away Saturday (9/24), he was 81 years old. The visitation for Steve Wilson will be Wednesday (9/28) afternoon from 2 until the time of the funeral service at 4 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Ray E. Harris — Service 9/29/22 11 A.M.
Ray E. Harris Jr. of Herculaneum passed away Wednesday, September 21st, at the age of 76. A memorial visitation will be Thursday (9/29) morning from 9 until the time of the memorial service at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Billy G. Gosnell — Service 9/30/22 10 A.M.
Billy G. Gosnell of Pevely passed away Friday (9/23) he was 88 years old. The funeral services will be Friday (9/30) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart. The visitation for Billy Gosnell will be Thursday (9/29) evening from...
Wilma Theresa Edwards — Service 10/1/22 10:30 A.M.
Wilma Theresa Edwards of Crystal City passed away Tuesday (9/27), she was 92 years old. The funeral mass will be Saturday (10/1) morning at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. The visitation for Wilma Edwards will be Friday (9/30) evening from 4 until 7 at the Vinyard Funeral...
Brenda Louise Ervin — Service 10/3/22 10 A.M.
Brenda Louise Ervin of Festus passed away Monday, September 26th, she was 71 years old. The funeral mass will be Monday (10/3) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Thomas Joseph Coursen Jr. — Private Services
Thomas Joseph Coursen Jr. of Herculaneum passed away Thursday, September 22nd, he was 67 years old. Funeral services for Thomas Coursen Jr. will be private and under the direction of Mahn Funeral Homes.
Martin “Marty” E. Vogt — Celebration of Life 10/8/22 1 P.M. until 6 P.M.
Martin “Marty” E. Vogt of Crystal City passed away Saturday, September 24th, he was 66 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday afternoon, October 8th, 2022 from 1 until 6 at the VFW Post 3777 in Festus. A memorial visitation for Marty Vogt will be...
Brenda Ruth Strege
Brenda Ruth Strege of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 38. Per Brenda’s request, no formal services will be held. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home.
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
Farmington Lions Club Holding Barbecue On Saturday
(Farmington) The Farmington Lions Club will put on a big barbecue this Saturday. Lisa Sumpter is a member of the Lions Club. She says everyone is invited to come hungry. Sumpter says they’ll put the money they make from the barbecue to good use. Serving will start at 10...
Obituary – Kaleb L. Keaton
Kaleb Lynn Keaton, age 19 years and 11 months, son of Freddie Lynn and Renee Keaton, was born October 25, 2002 in Houston, Mo. He passed away September 25, 2022, in Salem, Mo. Kaleb is preceded in death by his Grandma Wilma Johnson, Papa Freddie E. Keaton, Great-Grandma Vivian Goforth, Great-Grandma Genevieve Johnson, Great-Grandpa George Johnson, and Great-Grandparents Myrtle and Bill Pennock. He is survived by his parents, Freddie Lynn and Renee Keaton and sister Kinley Keaton, all of the home; Mema Kay Keaton; Grandparents Bill and Pala Johnson; Great-Grandpa Cecil Goforth; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds
Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
St. Pius X High School upcoming events
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School will have an open house on Sunday, October 23rd. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says the event kicks off at 11 that morning. In addition, St. Pius’ Day og Giving will be held on Thursday, November 3rd. My MO Info · KJ092922D...
AMVETS Post 42 Motorcycle Show for Jeffco Shop with a cop success
(Herculaneum) It was a successful fundraiser for the Herculaneum AMVETS Motorcycle show to benefit Jeffco Shop with a Cop on Sunday. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness is a member of AMVETS Post 42. He says the event went very well and a member of the Festus Police Department got very wet.
Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary's, Rosati-Kain high schools
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is planning to close Rosati-Kain and St. Mary's high schools at the end of the school year. St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski confirmed the decision at a Wednesday news conference, saying the closures are part of the "All Things New" consolidation plan.
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
Sullivan man hurt in crash in front of Eureka High School
A Sullivan man recently was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 109 in front of Eureka High School, Eureka Police Lt. Michael Tapp said. Mark Brady, 49, of Sullivan was driving a 2010 Ford Focus south on the highway, and his car was struck by a 2008 Ford F-150 driven by a Eureka 17-year-old who was turning left into the school entrance. After that collision, the Focus struck a Missouri Department of Transportation sign, Tapp said.
