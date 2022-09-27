Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
With Kentucky coming to Oxford, Lane Kiffin wants Ole Miss crowds to stick around
Mississippi’s corporate helmets, Bengals’ alternate uniforms, the surging Jaguars’ UK connection and more notes.
Don Hutson, Tim Couch & 10 other all-time great SEC football players who never faced Auburn
The SEC’s schedule rotation has gotten better in recent decades, but it’s still largely a debacle. Consequently, it’s possible for some all-time greats to get through their entire careers without facing one conference team or another. Auburn is no exception. Through the years, some of the SEC’s...
LSU, SEC officials reportedly unhappy CBS passed on LSU-Tennessee
In a surprising scheduling turn of events, LSU’s Oct. 8 matchup against a Tennessee team that will likely rank in the top 10 will not get the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS. Instead, the game will be televised on ESPN at 11 a.m., just the 15th ever morning kickoff at Tiger Stadium.
How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Arkansas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) is back on the road this weekend against No. 20 Arkansas. Despite a top-20 ranking and close game last year at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Razorbacks are 17.5-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide, according to VegasInsider. Still, Alabama has struggled in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
McDaniel Explains Why He Felt Comfortable Playing Tagovailoa
The Miami quarterback suffered a concussion four days after being evaluated for a concussion.
Ole Miss football: 3 bold Rebels predictions for SEC game vs. Kentucky
The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels are still undefeated after four weeks of football on their schedule. But a tough test awaits them back home with the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats also looking to maintain a spotless record. With that said, let’s take a look at the three bold Ole Miss football predictions for this upcoming battle at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium.
KSR Today: Kentucky gears up for Ole Miss in Oxford
Non-conference play is over — well, minus that one game against that one team at the end of the schedule — and the bulk of conference play is here. Kentucky’s matchup at Ole Miss on Saturday marks the start of a seven-game SEC streak, and it’ll be a real test against a top-15 program in college football.
How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs Auburn
Everything you need to know on how to watch, stream or listen to the Tigers face off against Auburn this Saturday
Comments / 0