How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) is back on the road this weekend against No. 20 Arkansas. Despite a top-20 ranking and close game last year at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Razorbacks are 17.5-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide, according to VegasInsider. Still, Alabama has struggled in...
Ole Miss football: 3 bold Rebels predictions for SEC game vs. Kentucky

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels are still undefeated after four weeks of football on their schedule. But a tough test awaits them back home with the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats also looking to maintain a spotless record. With that said, let’s take a look at the three bold Ole Miss football predictions for this upcoming battle at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium.
KSR Today: Kentucky gears up for Ole Miss in Oxford

Non-conference play is over — well, minus that one game against that one team at the end of the schedule — and the bulk of conference play is here. Kentucky’s matchup at Ole Miss on Saturday marks the start of a seven-game SEC streak, and it’ll be a real test against a top-15 program in college football.
