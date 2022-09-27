Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Shaquille O'Neal Tells His Son He's On His Own, Cuts Off Financial Support
Slide 1 of 31: Shaquille O'Neal dominated the NBA for 19 seasons. During that time, he won four championships and amassed millions. Today, Shaq earns millions endorsing nearly everything, and his children get no handouts from him. Shaquille O'Neal Tells His Son He's On His Own, Cuts Off Financial Support.
NBA・
Los Angeles Lakers get last tuneup practice before preseason begins
The Los Angeles Lakers held their final practice Saturday before officially kicking off the 2022-23 season. The Lakers held an open practice at Pechanga Reservation near Temecula to get one last look at the squad before Monday’s preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena. For LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, […]
msn.com
It gets worse: Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson for 9 months when his paternity drama broke, plus more news
Slide 1 of 7: Khloe Kardashian's on-off relationship with Tristan Thompson has been a bit messier than even Khloe's family realized. It turns out Tristan proposed before he impregnated another woman while he and Khloe were still together. According to a new report from Buzzfeed, there were two proposals, the second of which Khloe accepted, meaning she and Tristan were actually engaged when the NBA star's paternity scandal broke in December 2021. That's not how Khloe framed her version of Tristan's marriage proposal history on this week's "The Kardashians," though. In a confessional on the Thursday (Sept. 29) episode, Khloe seemed to say Tristan proposed in December 2020 and she declined. Citing "sources with knowledge of the situation," however, BuzzFeed reported Thursday that Tristan "actually proposed to Khloe for the first time in December 2019 when they weren't officially together." BuzzFeed's source claims Khloe declined at the time, but the stars "revisited the subject of an engagement in February 2021, and this time she accepted." The outlet's insider goes on to say that while the two kept the engagement private, they were, in fact, still engaged up until Tristan's paternity scandal broke in December 2021. Either way, Khloe said on this week's show that she didn't even tell her sisters Tristan had proposed because she was still wary of what was in store for the romance, given Tristan's multiple past cheating incidents. "I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone," Khloe said, "and that's why I said I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family." Ultimately, of course, Khloe and Tristan split, he 'fessed up to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, and the two proceeded with their plans to welcome a sibling for their daughter via surrogate. "Now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy," Khloe said at one point during the Season 2 premiere of the Hulu show. "It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."Keep reading for more news ...
msn.com
Will you watch WWE Extreme Rules just for the White Rabbit reveal?
The fascination over the White Rabbit gimmick and the ongoing hunt for clues has been an undeniable success for WWE. It’s got fans talking, which is the point. Now the true test of the QR codes and videos might be less than two weeks away: Will people watch WWE Extreme Rules just to find out who the White Rabbit is?
WWE・
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Kim Mulkey owes Brittney Griner more than contempt
Kim Mulkey said nothing. The greatest basketball player she has ever coached sits in a Russian prison, “wrongfully detained,” according to the U.S. government, serving the first months of an excessive 9½-year sentence for bringing less than a gram of cannabis oil into the country. Brittney Griner isn’t being punished as much as she is being weaponized. Most of the American sports community is on edge. Not Mulkey. She would rather be petty.
msn.com
Twitter Reacts to Maris Jr. Dismissing Barry Bonds Record
View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Aaron Judge made history when he hit his 61st home run of the season, tying Roger Maris for the AL record. There has been some debate on whether Maris’s mark is the true single-season home run record because all those who surpassed him have been connected to the MLB’s “Steroid Era.”
MLB・
msn.com
Justin Verlander And A Lack Of Home Runs
As currently situated, Justin Verlander is a favorite to receive his third AL Cy Young award for his performance — 170 innings, 1.80 ERA — this season. Considering how he is 39 years old and had Tommy John surgery roughly two years ago, his performance will be remembered for a long time. Deservingly so, I might add, once you account for how he is posting these kinds of results with diminished strikeout numbers. But, wait, the velocity is still there?!
MLB・
msn.com
NFL picks for Week 4 of the 2022 season
A couple of back weeks early on can really hurt your pick’em season. In our straight-up picks, Adam and I are out in front with Ian and our 2021 pick’em champion, Laurie, well behind the mark. They’ll need to slowly chip away in the coming weeks. Here...
NFL・
Comments / 0