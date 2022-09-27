Police search for suspect who escaped from state patrol car in Columbus

A suspect is on the run after escaping Georgia State Patrol (GSP) custody Monday evening in Columbus.

The suspect was detained following a car chase that ended when the suspect lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the brick porch of a church, according to the GSP.

The suspect then proceeded to run away on foot but was caught and moved to the trooper’s patrol car.

The trooper then left the suspect in the patrol car while they went to retrieve a bag containing a gun the suspect reportedly discarded during foot pursuit.

When the trooper returned, the suspect had escaped the patrol car, according to GSP’s statement.

The GSP did not release the suspect’s identity or description, noting that the trooper can positively identify the suspect.