Ogallala, NE

1011now.com

Chase County school bus driver cited following crash; Children remain hospitalized

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The driver of a school bus involved in a serious crash with a semi in southwest Nebraska on Tuesday has been cited. Keith Cranwell of Champion, who was driving the Chase County Schools bus, was cited for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving. He is due in court Oct. 26 at the Chase County Courthouse in Imperial.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in I-80 crash in western Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol reported Tuesday that a Wisconsin man was killed Monday afternoon and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, prompting the interstate to be closed for about an hour and a half. Anke Boudreau, 74, of...
nbc15.com

Madison woman killed in Nebraska crash

OGALALLA, Neb. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was killed and another seriously injured early Monday afternoon in western Nebraska when their car collided with an oncoming SUV, state law enforcement report. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, John Rosenberg and Anke Boudreau, both of whom live in Madison, were heading...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vehicle pulled from pond on Rimrock Road Wednesday night; no injuries reported

MADISON, Wis. — No one was hurt when a vehicle ended up in a pond along Rimrock Road in the town of Madison Wednesday night, officials said. Police were called to the area near Rimrock Road and Latitude 43 Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were not able to confirm whether any shots were fired and that no injuries or damage were reported from the incident.
MADISON, WI
iheart.com

Family Gives Update into Two Kids Hospitalized in Nebraska Bus Accident

(Chase County, NE) -- Two of the kids involved in this week's school bus accident in southwestern Nebraska remain in critical condition at Children's Hospital in Denver. One girl's mother says her daughter has multiple skull and facial fractures and she's been dealing with cardiac arrhythmia along with several other injuries. The girl's cousin was also involved in the accident and remains in the ICU at Children's Hospital in Denver.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
JANESVILLE, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash

One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Police: Officer dragged by vehicle while trying to arrest wanted man at north side Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being dragged by a vehicle while trying to arrest a man on outstanding felony warrants Wednesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said an officer saw the wanted man walk into a Kwik Trip convenience store in the 1400 block of Northport Drive just...
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Multiple agencies respond to fire at Fort Atkinson home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen agencies responded to a fire late Wednesday morning at a home in Fort Atkinson. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to the fire on the 400 block of Edwards Street and called in other departments to assist. Volunteer firefighters and members of the Fort Atkinson Police Department were also on scene.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Officer dragged behind vehicle, second suspect on the loose

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department officer was dragged behind a vehicle Wednesday night after trying to arrest a wanted person and a second suspect is on the loose. The officer saw a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Dr. around 7:40 p.m. when an officer...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man discovers bullet hole in home while mowing his lawn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a home after the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in the outside of the house while mowing the lawn. MPD responded to the 3700 block of Lien Road, where in addition to the bullet hole in the home, the bullet was also recovered.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DCSO: Man whose body was found in Lake Monona drowned

MADISON, Wis. — A man who was found dead in Lake Monona last week drowned, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive on September 20. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Noll on Monday. RELATED: Medical examiner’s office identifies...
DANE COUNTY, WI

