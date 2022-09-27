ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Man drowns while carrying child at Spring Meadow Lake State Park

A 29-year-old Helena man who was carrying his child while wading in Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowned Wednesday when he got stuck in mud and went underwater, officials said. Emergency responders received a call at 2:34 p.m., Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. Dutton said the man,...
Police in Montana fatally shoot fugitive fleeing arrest

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A fugitive fleeing law enforcement has been shot and killed by officers after a foot pursuit in Montana. Great Falls Police Department Chief Jeff Newton says officers were working as part of a violent offenders task force with Montana Probation and Parole and U.S. Marshals on Wednesday when they went to apprehend the fugitive, who was wanted on a no-bond warrant. Newton said the fugitive attempted to flee and was pursued on foot by officers. The encounter ended with the person, who officers said was armed, being fatally shot. Newton did identify the person or the crime for which they were being pursued.
Great Falls Fire Rescue put out small fire in a motel

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Firefighters were able to keep a fire in a motel from spreading Sunday afternoon. Great Falls Fire Rescue reports there were no injuries and that an investigation is ongoing. The motel appears to be the Central Motel on Central Ave. W. We will provide updates as...
Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show. Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately. "It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we...
GFPD: Suspect killed in foot pursuit

Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newtown said that law enforcement officers working together as the Violent Offender Task Force were looking for someone with a no bond warrant around 8 a.m. Sept. 28. They made contact with the suspect at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Avenue South...
10 Things You Can Only Do in Great Falls This October

Autumn is officially here and Great Falls is the place to be for all your spooky season fun!. Here are 10 things you can only find in Great Falls this October:. Start the month off with the iconic sounds of some of the most beloved Steven Spielberg films with the Great Falls Symphony. Conductor emeritus Gordon Johnson will direct the John Williams Celebration performance.
‘Troubling’ Tweets From Great Falls Dem Candidate

Back in the summer of 2020 the ‘Defund The Police’ movement had reached a crescendo and was spreading, even becoming a popular rallying cry for the ‘progressive’ left here in Great Falls. There were local protests and calls for defunding our own Great Falls Police Department...
