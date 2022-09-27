Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Fire Rescue share information for Michael Kuntz’s Memorial Service
Great Falls, Montana — Great Falls Fire Rescue is releasing information for Michael Kuntz Memorial Service. The Michael Kuntz Memorial Service will take place at 3:00 PM, September 30th, 2022, at the Mansfield Theater located in the Great Falls Civic Center. Friday, September 30, 2022, after Great Falls High’s...
montanarightnow.com
Man drowns while carrying child at Spring Meadow Lake State Park
A 29-year-old Helena man who was carrying his child while wading in Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowned Wednesday when he got stuck in mud and went underwater, officials said. Emergency responders received a call at 2:34 p.m., Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. Dutton said the man,...
msuexponent.com
Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff ID's Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowning victim
HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
Man drowns in Spring Meadow Lake after getting stuck in mud
A man drowned at Spring Meadow Lake on the west side of Helena Wednesday afternoon according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls Fire Rescue says more stations are needed
There are four fire stations situated across Great Falls, but Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Chief Jeremy Jones says it isn’t enough.
montanarightnow.com
Police in Montana fatally shoot fugitive fleeing arrest
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A fugitive fleeing law enforcement has been shot and killed by officers after a foot pursuit in Montana. Great Falls Police Department Chief Jeff Newton says officers were working as part of a violent offenders task force with Montana Probation and Parole and U.S. Marshals on Wednesday when they went to apprehend the fugitive, who was wanted on a no-bond warrant. Newton said the fugitive attempted to flee and was pursued on foot by officers. The encounter ended with the person, who officers said was armed, being fatally shot. Newton did identify the person or the crime for which they were being pursued.
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls Fire Rescue put out small fire in a motel
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Firefighters were able to keep a fire in a motel from spreading Sunday afternoon. Great Falls Fire Rescue reports there were no injuries and that an investigation is ongoing. The motel appears to be the Central Motel on Central Ave. W. We will provide updates as...
Great Falls police officer appreciates supportive community
The senior police officer sees a uniqueness on the streets of Great Falls and it's in large part due to the community that makes up the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanarightnow.com
Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show. Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately. "It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we...
montanarightnow.com
Wanted person deceased following officer-involved shooting in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A person wanted by law enforcement has died after an officer-involved shooting in Great Falls Wednesday morning. The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) initially reported law enforcement was working an incident in the vicinity of 18th Ave. S and 2nd St. S. Just after 8:00 am,...
montanarightnow.com
GFHS placed in lockdown this afternoon after student assaults staff members
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public School District did confirm there was a lockdown at Great Falls High earlier this afternoon, September 27. This was due to a student who assaulted two staff members and caused an interruption to the education and wellbeing of others in the school.
Crumbl Cookies opening in Great Falls
The business offers several permanent menu cookies such as chocolate chip and chilled pink sugar cookies along with a weekly rotating menu.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theelectricgf.com
GFPD: Suspect killed in foot pursuit
Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newtown said that law enforcement officers working together as the Violent Offender Task Force were looking for someone with a no bond warrant around 8 a.m. Sept. 28. They made contact with the suspect at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Avenue South...
New owners for Family Affair restaurant in Great Falls
The Scotts plan to re-open the restaurant in early November and intend to keep similar menu items and recipes
GFPD and GFPS address rumors of school threats
The GFPD noted that the image and implied threat is not specific to any school, or even to Great Falls or Cascade County.
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: PUBLIC CAUTIONED TO STAY OUT OF MISSOURI RIVER RIVERBED IN AREA OF RAINBOW DAM DURING RESERVOIR WATER DRAWDOWN
GREAT FALLS, MT – On Sept. 25 NorthWestern Energy will begin drawing down Rainbow Reservoir about 11 feet from the current full-pool level to replace wooden flash boards on the face of the dam. “The wooden flash boards were last replaced in 2004,” said NorthWestern Energy Hydro Plant Foreman...
visitgreatfallsmontana.org
10 Things You Can Only Do in Great Falls This October
Autumn is officially here and Great Falls is the place to be for all your spooky season fun!. Here are 10 things you can only find in Great Falls this October:. Start the month off with the iconic sounds of some of the most beloved Steven Spielberg films with the Great Falls Symphony. Conductor emeritus Gordon Johnson will direct the John Williams Celebration performance.
ecitybeat.com
‘Troubling’ Tweets From Great Falls Dem Candidate
Back in the summer of 2020 the ‘Defund The Police’ movement had reached a crescendo and was spreading, even becoming a popular rallying cry for the ‘progressive’ left here in Great Falls. There were local protests and calls for defunding our own Great Falls Police Department...
Comments / 0